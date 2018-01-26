Charlotte Christian’s Seth Bennett had a triple-double Friday.
Charlotte Christian’s Seth Bennett had a triple-double Friday. Jonathan Aguallo
Charlotte Christian’s Seth Bennett had a triple-double Friday. Jonathan Aguallo

High School Sports

Friday’s top high school basketball performers

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 26, 2018 10:37 PM

Seth Bennett, Charlotte Christian: In an 81-39 win over Rabun Gap, Bennett had his first career triple-double: 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Claudia Dickey, Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin girls: sparked a 71-57 upset win over No. 7 Providence Day. Dickey, a UNC signee, had her first triple-double of the season (18 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds). Vandiver had her second double-double of the season (career-high 28 points, 11 rebounds).

Jackson Gabriel, Levontae Knox, Lincoln Charter: In an 88-54 win over Bessemer City, Knox had 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Gabriel, who took four charges, had 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. He made six 3-point shots.

Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln girls: 24 points, 14 rebounds, 11 steals and seven assists in a 62-58 win over North Lincoln. It was her third triple-double this season and she scored her 2,000th career point.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wendell Moore, Leaky Black, Cox Mill: In an 87-59 win over Concord, Moore had 26 points and 10 rebounds. Black, who once played at Concord, had 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Eli Paysour, Adrian Delph, Zeke Littlejohn, Kings Mountain: In an 86-74 win over Gastonia Huss, Littlejohn scored his 1,000th career point and had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Delph scored his 1,000th point at Kings Mountain, and had 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Paysour led the team with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

More Videos

Christian Laettner helps coach Garinger to victory 0:37

Christian Laettner helps coach Garinger to victory

Pause
Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast 1:06

Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast 2:03

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:30

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 5:33

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’

Charlotte Latin’s big upset ends Providence Day streak that lasted more than a decade 0:27

Charlotte Latin’s big upset ends Providence Day streak that lasted more than a decade

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:15

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 3:13

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker opens up about trade deadline 0:43

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker opens up about trade deadline

Charlotte Latin’s big upset ends Providence Day streak that lasted more than a decade

Charlotte Latin's girls beat Providence Day 71-57 Friday, ending a Providence Day conference win streak believed to be more than a decade long.

Langston Wertz Jr.lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Christian Laettner helps coach Garinger to victory 0:37

Christian Laettner helps coach Garinger to victory

Pause
Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast 1:06

Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast 2:03

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:30

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 5:33

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’

Charlotte Latin’s big upset ends Providence Day streak that lasted more than a decade 0:27

Charlotte Latin’s big upset ends Providence Day streak that lasted more than a decade

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:15

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 3:13

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker opens up about trade deadline 0:43

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker opens up about trade deadline

Christian Laettner helps coach Garinger to victory

View More Video