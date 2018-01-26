Friday’s top high school basketball performers

Seth Bennett, Charlotte Christian: In an 81-39 win over Rabun Gap, Bennett had his first career triple-double: 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Claudia Dickey, Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin girls: sparked a 71-57 upset win over No. 7 Providence Day. Dickey, a UNC signee, had her first triple-double of the season (18 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds). Vandiver had her second double-double of the season (career-high 28 points, 11 rebounds).
Jackson Gabriel, Levontae Knox, Lincoln Charter: In an 88-54 win over Bessemer City, Knox had 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Gabriel, who took four charges, had 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. He made six 3-point shots.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln girls: 24 points, 14 rebounds, 11 steals and seven assists in a 62-58 win over North Lincoln. It was her third triple-double this season and she scored her 2,000th career point.
Never miss a local story.
Wendell Moore, Leaky Black, Cox Mill: In an 87-59 win over Concord, Moore had 26 points and 10 rebounds. Black, who once played at Concord, had 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Eli Paysour, Adrian Delph, Zeke Littlejohn, Kings Mountain: In an 86-74 win over Gastonia Huss, Littlejohn scored his 1,000th career point and had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Delph scored his 1,000th point at Kings Mountain, and had 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Paysour led the team with 27 points and 11 rebounds.
Comments