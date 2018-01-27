UNC basketball recruit becomes NC’s all-time scoring leader, but where will the record go?

UNC basketball recruit Coby White has now scored more points than any other high school basketball player in North Carolina.
The McDonald’s All-American needed just 24 points on Saturday at Northside High in Roanoke, Va. to eclipse the N.C. High School Athletic Association record set by JamesOn Curry (3,307). White scored that many in the first half, and ended the game with 41 in a 74-68 loss.
White’s four-year career total at Greenfield School, a member of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, stands at 3,325.
Here it is. @whitecoby4 Coby White is now the all time leader in the state of NC.. 24 at half. Greenfield up 31-28 vs an 18-0 Northside High School Team (Roanoke, Va). Congrats, Coby!! Doc is smiling right now!!! #FMF pic.twitter.com/Ai0zBXTQsp— Duane Pittman (@Pittmandd23) January 27, 2018
Though NCISAA players are allowed to play on varsity as soon as seventh grade, White needed no such help. His first season at Greenfield was his ninth grade year and he never reclassified.
Greenfield still has two games of the regular season left, and could play in as many as two conference tournament games in addition to the state playoffs. If the Knights get one of the top four seeds, they can play up to three games in the NCISAA 1A bracket, including the title game.
It’s the second big record White has set this year. He broke the Holiday Invitational’s longstanding three-day tournament scoring record with 119 points, breaking a 27-year-old mark set by former Garner and UNC star Donald Williams (115).
Home of the record
The NCHSAA and NCISAA are two separate entities that govern their teams in different ways.
When Curry, who went on to play at Oklahoma State and was an NBA Draft second-round pick, was done, his records were submitted to the NCHSAA and officially recognized in its own record book.
When White shoots his last jumper as a Greenfield player, where will his record go? The NCISAA has no record book.
The answer likely lies with what has already happened in other sports, where dedicated websites keep track of all-time marks regardless of where or when they were achieved.
In track and field and cross country, NCrunners.com and ncpreptrack.org keep lists of the best performances from any setting. The NCHSAA’s official state records only consist of marks made at state championships.
In 2012, Davidson Day quarterback Will Grier (now the starter at West Virginia) threw for 837 yards in a 104-80 NCISAA 11-man football playoff victory. It was enough for a national record, and the story made national headlines, but it did not find its way into the national record book. For a number of reasons, most notably its own lack of a record book, the NCISAA cannot submit records to the National High School Sports Record Book.
Grier’s feat lives on much like the track and field records: online.
Record book or no record book, White’s record won’t be hard to find.
