Hickory Ridge’s girls are No. 2 in the Sweet 16 basketball poll. The Ragin’ Bulls have won 15 straight games.
Hickory Ridge’s girls are No. 2 in the Sweet 16 basketball poll. The Ragin’ Bulls have won 15 straight games. Courtesy of Hickory Ridge High
Hickory Ridge’s girls are No. 2 in the Sweet 16 basketball poll. The Ragin’ Bulls have won 15 straight games. Courtesy of Hickory Ridge High

High School Sports

If you like change, the Observer’s Sweet 16 girls basketball poll may not be for you

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 28, 2018 07:24 PM

To stay near the top of the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, you have to keep winning, and there are lots of area girls basketball teams doing just that.

No. 1 Ardrey Kell has won 16 straight. No. 2 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge has won 15 straight. No. 3 Gastonia Ashbrook is 19-0, and No. 4 Mallard Creek has won seven straight.

There are no new teams this week and very little shuffling, but lots of teams waiting to get in, like Myers Park (14-6), riding an 8-game win streak and 2A Salisbury which has won six straight.

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1

Ardrey Kell (4A)

19-1

1

2

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)

17-1

2

3

Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)

19-0

3

4

Mallard Creek (4A)

18-2

4

5

South Mecklenburg (4A)

15-4

5

6

East Burke (2A)

19-1

6

7

Monroe Parkwood (3A)

18-2

8

8

Berry (4A)

14-3

9

9

Rock Hill (5A)

16-3

10

10

Providence Day (IND)

19-6

7

11

East Rutherford (2A)

16-2

11

12

North Iredell (3A)

16-3

12

13

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A)

16-3

14

14

China Grove Carson (3A)

16-3

13

15

Boone Watauga (3A)

15-2

15

16

Morganton Freedom (3A)

15-4

16

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Vance (4A, 14-5); Myers Park (4A, 14-6); North Gaston (3A, 15-4); West Rowan (3A, 14-4); Salisbury (2A, 16-2); Maiden (2A, 16-2); Union Academy (1A, 17-2); Charlotte Latin (IND, 14-7)

  Comments  