This week’s high school basketball players of the week

Erin Cepeda, Fort Mill Comenius girls: had a quadruple double in last week’s 71-46 win over Arborbrook Christian: 24 points, 14 steals, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks. She had 25 points in Friday’s 61-54 win over Raleigh Word of God.
Claudia Dickey, Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin girls: sparked a 71-57 upset win over No. 7 Providence Day Friday. Latin ended Providence Day’s 110-game conference win streak. Dickey, a UNC signee, had her first triple-double of the season (18 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds). Vandiver had her second double-double of the season (career-high 28 points, 11 rebounds). UNC recruit Kennedy Boyd had 32 points for the Chargers.
Deon Houghton, SouthLake Christian: After Country Day had scored an apparent game-winning basket Saturday on the road, Houghton, a 6-2 junior took a pass from a teammate and made a deep 3-point shot to win the game at the buzzer.
Great finish to a great game! 30 foot 3 pointer by @_saucyd_ . Huge 3A win vs @CCDSBoysHoops 57-55! @langstonwertzjr @charlottepreps pic.twitter.com/CmXnyapGQC— SouthLakembb (@Southlakembb) January 27, 2018
Dezure Moulden, Belmont Stuart Cramer: 40 points, five rebounds, five steals in a 87-64 win over Boiling Springs Crest Tuesday. He had 25 points, five rebounds, four assists in a 65-60 win over Lawndale Burns Thursday.
Eli Paysour, Adrian Delph, Zeke Littlejohn, Kings Mountain: In an 86-74 win over Gastonia Huss Friday, Littlejohn scored his 1,000th career point and had 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists. Delph scored his 1,000th point at Kings Mountain, and had 24 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists. And Paysour led the team with 27 points, 11 rebounds.
