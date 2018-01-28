The week’s top high school basketball games features Big Tuesday

Independence (19-1, 10-0 Southwestern 4A) at Butler (17-3, 7-3), Tues, 7:30: Independence can get really close to the Southwestern 4A championship with a road win. The Patriots are up two games on Rocky River (15-4, 8-2) and three over Butler with four games to play. Independence plays Rocky River at home Feb. 6.
Hough (11-8, 5-4 I-MECK) at North Mecklenburg (19-1, 10-0), Tues, 7:30: The Vikings can win a share of the league title with a victory, which would be their 13th win in a row. Hough has won two of its last three and would love to upset its arch rival on the road.
Providence Day (20-9, 5-1 CISAA) at Charlotte Christian (19-6, 6-0), Tues, 7:30: Providence Day has won the past five conference titles and must win Tuesday to have a shot at a sixth. Charlotte Christian, which rallied from 13 points down to upset the Chargers 67-65 Jan. 12, could get a commanding two-game lead with three games to play.
Carmel Christian (20-3) at Concord First Assembly (18-7), Thursday, 7:30: It’s a big week for First Assembly, which is 7-1 in MAC conference play and hosts first-place Gaston Day (20-3, 7-0) Tuesday. On Thursday, First Assembly faces a non-conference opponent in Carmel that is among the favorites to win the NCISAA 2A state championship.
Ardrey Kell girls (19-1, 9-0) at Berry (14-3, 5-2), Fri, 6: The Knights could head into this one needing a win to lock up a share of the league title.
This week’s high school basketball schedule
Monday, January 29
Christian Family Academy at Challenger
Commnunity School of Davidson at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Grace Academy at First Assembly Monroe
Lake Norman Christian at Liberty Prep Christian
Lake Pointe Academy at Thomas Jefferson Academy Mountain Island Charter at Christ the King
Mount Pleasant at West Stanly
Sugar Creek Charter at Cherryville Westminster Catawba at Hickory Grove
Tuesday, January 30
Albemarle at Gray Stone Day
Alexander Central at McDowell
Ashbrook at Kings Mountain Ashe County at Wilkes Central Berry at South Mecklenburg
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Buford at Chesterfield
Bunker Hill at East Burke
Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Central Pageland at Lee Central
Charles D. Owen at Avery County
Challenger at Lake Lure Classical
Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley
Charlotte Secondary at York Prep
Christ the King at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Columbia at Chester
Comenius at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys’ only)
Concord at Jay M. Robinson Covenant Classical at Arborbrook Christian
Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown
Crest at Hunter Huss
Cuthbertson at Monroe
East Lincoln at Bandys
East Montgomery at Forest Hills East Gaston at Chase
East Rowan at Carson
Forestview at Burns
Garinger at Porter Ridge
Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove
Gaston Day at Concord First Assembly
Grace Academy at Cabarrus Charter
Harding at Ardrey Kell
Hibriten at Draughn
Hoke County at Richmond Senior Hough at North Mecklenburg
Independence at Butler Indian Land at Andrew Jackson
Lake Norman Charter at Newton Conover
Ledford at Salisbury
Lewisville at Governor’s School
Mallard Creek at Hopewell
Marvin Ridge at Weddington
McBee at Lamar
Mooresville at Lake Norman Mount Pleasant at Anson County
Myers Park at Hickory Ridge
Nation Ford at Clover
North Central at Cheraw
North Lincoln at Maiden
North Rowan at West Montgomery
Northwestern at Spartanburg
Patton at West Iredell
Piedmont at Parkwood
Piedmont Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Pine Lake Prep at Carolina International Providence Day at Charlotte Christian
Queens Grant at Sugar Creek Charter Ridge View at Lancaster
Rock Hill at Fort Mill
Rocky River at East Mecklenburg
Shelby at R.S. Central
South Caldwell at Freedom
SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian
South Point at East Rutherford
South Pointe (SC) at Richland Northeast
South Rowan at Thomasville
South Stanly at North Stanly
Statesville at North Iredell
Statesville Christian at United Faith
Stuart Cramer at North Gaston
Timmonsville at Great Falls
Union Academy at Community School of Davidson Vance at West Charlotte
Victory Christian at North Hills Christian
Watauga at St. Stephens West Caldwell at Hickory
Westchester Country Day at Davidson Day
West Lincoln at Lincolnton
West Mecklenburg at Providence
Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian
West Rowan at South Iredell
West Stanly at Central Academy
Westwood at York Woodlawn School at Hickory Christian
Wednesday, January 31
A.L. Brown at East Rowan
Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Forest Hills at East Montgomery
Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens
Gaston Day at SouthLake Christian
Gray Stone Day at West Montgomery
Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter
Hough at Mooresville Lincolnton at Draughn
Lumberton at Richmond Senior
Madison at Avery County Newton Conover at Hickory
Oak Grove at South Rowan
Porter Ridge at Central Academy
Shelby at East Gaston
Watauga at Ashe County
West Charlotte at Lake Norman
West Rowan at Carson
Thursday, February 1
Arborbrook Christian at Grace Academy
Carmel Christian at Concord First Assembly
Challenger at Tri-City Christian Charlotte Secondary at Gaston Christian
Covenant Classical at Comenius Fairfield Central at Central Pageland
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Charlotte Learning Center (Boys’ only)
Hargrave Military Academy at Northside Christian
Mitchell at Avery County
South Iredell at North Iredell
South Stanly at Uwharrie Charter
Watauga at South Caldwell
West Caldwell at Alexander Central
Woodlawn School at Sugar Creek Charter
Friday, February 2
Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield Ardrey Kell at Berry
Arborbrook Christian at Sugar Creek Charter
Bandys at West Lincoln Bessemer City at Piedmont Charter
Butler at Hickory Ridge
Carolina International at Bradford Prep
Carson at Statesville
Central Academy at Anson County
Central Cabarrus at Concord
Charlotte Catholic at Monroe Charlotte Christian at Cannon School Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day
Cherryville at Highland Tech
Charlotte Secondary at Arborbrook Christian Chester at Camden
Christ the King at Davidson Day
Christ School at York Prep (Boys’ only), 7
Comenius at First Assembly Monroe (Girls’ only)
Community School of Davidson at Queens Grant Covenant Classical at Lake Norman Christian
Covenant Day at Providence Day
Draughn at Fred T. Foard
East Gaston at Shelby
East Mecklenburg at Myers Park
East Montgomery at West Stanly
East Rutherford at Chase
East Wilkes at Ashe County
Fairfield Central at Rock Hill
Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant
Forestview at Hunter Huss
Fort Mill at Clover
Freedom at Alexander Central Gaston Christian at Metrolina Christian
Gaston Day at Westminster Catawba
Great Falls at Lewisville Hibriten at East Burke
Hickory at Watauga
Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian
Hopewell at Mooresville
Independence at Garinger
Indian Land at Columbia Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill
Kings Mountain at Burns
Lake Norman at Vance
Lake Pointe Academy at York Prep (Girls’ only), 6
Lancaster at Westwood
Lee Central at Cheraw
Lexington at South Rowan Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter Maiden at East Lincoln
McDowell at South Caldwell
Newton Conover at North Lincoln North Central at Buford
North Gaston at Crest
North Iredell at West Rowan
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek
Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly
North Rowan at Gray Stone Day
North Stanly at North Moore
Northwestern at Nation Ford
Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
Parkwood at Cuthbertson
Patton at Mitchell
Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Porter Ridge at Rocky River
Providence at Olympic
Richmond Senior at Lumberton
R.S. Central at South Point
Salisbury at East Davidson
Shining Light of Monroe at Bible Baptist
South Davidson at Albemarle
South Iredell at East Rowan
South Mecklenburg at Harding
Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook
Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Lincoln Charter
Timmonsville at McBee Union Academy at Charlotte Learning Center (Boys’ only)
United Faith at Victory Christian
University Christian at Woodlawn School
Weddington at Piedmont
West Caldwell at St. Stephens
West Charlotte at Hough
West Iredell at Bunker Hill
York at South Pointe (SC)
Saturday, February 3
Albemarle at North Moore
Comenius at Mount Zion Academy
Christ School at Charlotte Christian (Boys’ only), 2 Statesville Christian at University Christian
United Faith at North Hills Christian
--JAY EDWARDS
