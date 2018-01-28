Hough High coach Jason Grube will lead his team against rival North Meck, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, this week
The week’s top high school basketball games features Big Tuesday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 28, 2018 09:44 PM

Independence (19-1, 10-0 Southwestern 4A) at Butler (17-3, 7-3), Tues, 7:30: Independence can get really close to the Southwestern 4A championship with a road win. The Patriots are up two games on Rocky River (15-4, 8-2) and three over Butler with four games to play. Independence plays Rocky River at home Feb. 6.

Hough (11-8, 5-4 I-MECK) at North Mecklenburg (19-1, 10-0), Tues, 7:30: The Vikings can win a share of the league title with a victory, which would be their 13th win in a row. Hough has won two of its last three and would love to upset its arch rival on the road.

Providence Day (20-9, 5-1 CISAA) at Charlotte Christian (19-6, 6-0), Tues, 7:30: Providence Day has won the past five conference titles and must win Tuesday to have a shot at a sixth. Charlotte Christian, which rallied from 13 points down to upset the Chargers 67-65 Jan. 12, could get a commanding two-game lead with three games to play.

Carmel Christian (20-3) at Concord First Assembly (18-7), Thursday, 7:30: It’s a big week for First Assembly, which is 7-1 in MAC conference play and hosts first-place Gaston Day (20-3, 7-0) Tuesday. On Thursday, First Assembly faces a non-conference opponent in Carmel that is among the favorites to win the NCISAA 2A state championship.

Ardrey Kell girls (19-1, 9-0) at Berry (14-3, 5-2), Fri, 6: The Knights could head into this one needing a win to lock up a share of the league title.

This week’s high school basketball schedule

Monday, January 29

Christian Family Academy at Challenger

Commnunity School of Davidson at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Grace Academy at First Assembly Monroe

Lake Norman Christian at Liberty Prep Christian

Lake Pointe Academy at Thomas Jefferson Academy Mountain Island Charter at Christ the King

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Sugar Creek Charter at Cherryville Westminster Catawba at Hickory Grove

Tuesday, January 30

Albemarle at Gray Stone Day

Alexander Central at McDowell

Ashbrook at Kings Mountain Ashe County at Wilkes Central Berry at South Mecklenburg

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Buford at Chesterfield

Bunker Hill at East Burke

Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Central Pageland at Lee Central

Charles D. Owen at Avery County

Challenger at Lake Lure Classical

Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley

Charlotte Secondary at York Prep

Christ the King at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Columbia at Chester

Comenius at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys’ only)

Concord at Jay M. Robinson Covenant Classical at Arborbrook Christian

Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown

Crest at Hunter Huss

Cuthbertson at Monroe

East Lincoln at Bandys

East Montgomery at Forest Hills East Gaston at Chase

East Rowan at Carson

Forestview at Burns

Garinger at Porter Ridge

Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove

Gaston Day at Concord First Assembly

Grace Academy at Cabarrus Charter

Harding at Ardrey Kell

Hibriten at Draughn

Hoke County at Richmond Senior Hough at North Mecklenburg

Independence at Butler Indian Land at Andrew Jackson

Lake Norman Charter at Newton Conover

Ledford at Salisbury

Lewisville at Governor’s School

Mallard Creek at Hopewell

Marvin Ridge at Weddington

McBee at Lamar

Mooresville at Lake Norman Mount Pleasant at Anson County

Myers Park at Hickory Ridge

Nation Ford at Clover

North Central at Cheraw

North Lincoln at Maiden

North Rowan at West Montgomery

Northwestern at Spartanburg

Patton at West Iredell

Piedmont at Parkwood

Piedmont Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Pine Lake Prep at Carolina International Providence Day at Charlotte Christian

Queens Grant at Sugar Creek Charter Ridge View at Lancaster

Rock Hill at Fort Mill

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg

Shelby at R.S. Central

South Caldwell at Freedom

SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian

South Point at East Rutherford

South Pointe (SC) at Richland Northeast

South Rowan at Thomasville

South Stanly at North Stanly

Statesville at North Iredell

Statesville Christian at United Faith

Stuart Cramer at North Gaston

Timmonsville at Great Falls

Union Academy at Community School of Davidson Vance at West Charlotte

Victory Christian at North Hills Christian

Watauga at St. Stephens West Caldwell at Hickory

Westchester Country Day at Davidson Day

West Lincoln at Lincolnton

West Mecklenburg at Providence

Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian

West Rowan at South Iredell

West Stanly at Central Academy

Westwood at York Woodlawn School at Hickory Christian

Wednesday, January 31

A.L. Brown at East Rowan

Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Forest Hills at East Montgomery

Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens

Gaston Day at SouthLake Christian

Gray Stone Day at West Montgomery

Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter

Hough at Mooresville Lincolnton at Draughn

Lumberton at Richmond Senior

Madison at Avery County Newton Conover at Hickory

Oak Grove at South Rowan

Porter Ridge at Central Academy

Shelby at East Gaston

Watauga at Ashe County

West Charlotte at Lake Norman

West Rowan at Carson

Thursday, February 1

Arborbrook Christian at Grace Academy

Carmel Christian at Concord First Assembly

Challenger at Tri-City Christian Charlotte Secondary at Gaston Christian

Covenant Classical at Comenius Fairfield Central at Central Pageland

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Charlotte Learning Center (Boys’ only)

Hargrave Military Academy at Northside Christian

Mitchell at Avery County

South Iredell at North Iredell

South Stanly at Uwharrie Charter

Watauga at South Caldwell

West Caldwell at Alexander Central

Woodlawn School at Sugar Creek Charter

Friday, February 2

Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield Ardrey Kell at Berry

Arborbrook Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

Bandys at West Lincoln Bessemer City at Piedmont Charter

Butler at Hickory Ridge

Carolina International at Bradford Prep

Carson at Statesville

Central Academy at Anson County

Central Cabarrus at Concord

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe Charlotte Christian at Cannon School Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day

Cherryville at Highland Tech

Charlotte Secondary at Arborbrook Christian Chester at Camden

Christ the King at Davidson Day

Christ School at York Prep (Boys’ only), 7

Comenius at First Assembly Monroe (Girls’ only)

Community School of Davidson at Queens Grant Covenant Classical at Lake Norman Christian

Covenant Day at Providence Day

Draughn at Fred T. Foard

East Gaston at Shelby

East Mecklenburg at Myers Park

East Montgomery at West Stanly

East Rutherford at Chase

East Wilkes at Ashe County

Fairfield Central at Rock Hill

Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant

Forestview at Hunter Huss

Fort Mill at Clover

Freedom at Alexander Central Gaston Christian at Metrolina Christian

Gaston Day at Westminster Catawba

Great Falls at Lewisville Hibriten at East Burke

Hickory at Watauga

Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian

Hopewell at Mooresville

Independence at Garinger

Indian Land at Columbia Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill

Kings Mountain at Burns

Lake Norman at Vance

Lake Pointe Academy at York Prep (Girls’ only), 6

Lancaster at Westwood

Lee Central at Cheraw

Lexington at South Rowan Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter Maiden at East Lincoln

McDowell at South Caldwell

Newton Conover at North Lincoln North Central at Buford

North Gaston at Crest

North Iredell at West Rowan

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly

North Rowan at Gray Stone Day

North Stanly at North Moore

Northwestern at Nation Ford

Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Parkwood at Cuthbertson

Patton at Mitchell

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Porter Ridge at Rocky River

Providence at Olympic

Richmond Senior at Lumberton

R.S. Central at South Point

Salisbury at East Davidson

Shining Light of Monroe at Bible Baptist

South Davidson at Albemarle

South Iredell at East Rowan

South Mecklenburg at Harding

Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook

Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Lincoln Charter

Timmonsville at McBee Union Academy at Charlotte Learning Center (Boys’ only)

United Faith at Victory Christian

University Christian at Woodlawn School

Weddington at Piedmont

West Caldwell at St. Stephens

West Charlotte at Hough

West Iredell at Bunker Hill

York at South Pointe (SC)

Saturday, February 3

Albemarle at North Moore

Comenius at Mount Zion Academy

Christ School at Charlotte Christian (Boys’ only), 2 Statesville Christian at University Christian

United Faith at North Hills Christian

--JAY EDWARDS

