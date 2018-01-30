Tuesday’s Girls Roundup: No. 5 South Meck with bounce-back win over No. 8 Berry

Elevator
↑Mallard Creek: Mavericks won their 37th straight conference game and a share of the I-Meck 4A championship with Tuesday’s 59-39 win over Hopewell. Janay Sanders (13) and Dazia Lawrence (10) were among the leaders for Mallard Creek. McDonald’s All-America nominee Ahlana Smith had 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assists. Mavericks coach Clarence Johnson has led his team to an overall record of 74-5 the past three seasons.
↑Renee Kennedy, Michaela Lane, Payton Sutton, Butler: Sparked a 61-36 win over rival Independence. Kennedy had 19 points. Lane had 14 points, 16 rebounds. Sutton finished with 11 assists, eight steals, four points.
↑East Burke: Won its eighth straight game with an 81-43 win over Claremont Bunker Hill. East Burke (20-1) got 19 points from Josie Hise, 18 from Brooke Arney, 17 from Arianna Hawkins and 10 from Ashlyn Stilwell.
↑Ardrey Kell: Knights beat Harding 60-28 to win their 17th straight game and secure their eighth straight 20-win season. D’Niyah Lutz had 10 points, five steals. Journey Muhammad had 10 points, four assists. Shey Booker had 10 points, 11 rebounds. Ardrey Kell is 20-1.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Katie Batten, Charlotte Country Day: 18 points, 20 rebounds in a 39-26 win over Concord Cannon. It was her 15th double-double of the season. Teammate Molly McLawhorn had 12 points, nine rebounds for the Bucs, who host rival Charlotte Latin Friday.
Ellie Johnson, Hickory Grove: on Senior Night, Johnson had 24 points, seven assists, six rebounds in a 78-33 win over Gaston Christian.
Kyanna Morgan, Vance: 22 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, three assists and three blocks in a 71-43 win over West Charlotte. Teammate Tanajah Hayes had 15 points, eight assists, four steals and three rebounds. And Amhyia Moreland added 15 points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Vance (15-5, 8-3 I-MECK) has won eight of nine games.
Molly Setliff, Monroe Parkwood: 35 points, seven rebounds, five steals in a 73-69 win over Unionville Piedmont.
Aniyah Tate, Maranda Benton, Central Cabarrus: 18 points, 11 rebounds for Tate in a 47-34 win over Northwest Cabarrus. Benton had a triple double -- 12 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals.
Sweet 16 Spotlight: No. 5 South Meck holds off No. 8 Berry; No. 2 Hickory Ridge rolls
South Mecklenburg fell down by six points after the first quarter and were down seven going into the fourth quarter. The Sabres rallied to force overtime and won 67-64 in double overtime . A’Lea Gilbert and Serina McDuffie had 17 points each for the Sabres and Jadin Gladden had 16. Gilbert added 13 rebounds. Berry’s Jordan McLaughlin had 32 points and six steals. South Meck (16-4, 7-2 SoMeck) stayed two games back of league-leading Ardrey Kell. Berry fell to 14-4, 5-3.
No. 2 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 74, Myers Park 41: UNC recruit Nia Daniel, a junior, had 31 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in the rout. Hickory Ridge (19-1, 11-0) won its 17th straight game and ended Myers Park’s eight-game win streak. Charlotte commit Rinnah Green had 10 points, five assists, three steals and three rebounds for Hickory Ridge and Western Carolina commit Gabby Smith added 10 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Ari Brown had 13 points for Myers Park (14-7, 9-2)
By The Numbers
3: Charlotte Latin’s Claudia Dickey had her third triple-double of the season in Tuesday’s 52-20 win over Covenant Day: 18 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists.
31: Concord First Assembly beat Gaston Day 68-31 Tuesday. It was rematch of a 6-point CFA win on Jan. 5. Difference? Georgetown signee Courtney Meadows missed that first game with the flu. In the rematch, she limited Gaston Day’s top scorer and finished with 17 points, three assists and a steal. Teammates Shamani Stafford (24 points, four rebounds, three assists) and Jessyka Leak (15 rebounds, five assists, three steals, three points) had strong games. Concord First Assembly won its 11th straight game and clinched the MAC championship.
15: Rebounds for Gastonia Forestview’s Yasmine Love in a 76-51 win over Lawndale Burns. She also had 12 points and three blocks. Teammates Sydney Bowen (20 points, seven assists) and Kenzley Dunlap (16 points, three steals) had strong games.
53: Combined points for East Lincoln’s Destiny Johnson and Brianna Tadlock in a 75-57 win over Catawba Bandys. Johnson had 30 points, five rebounds, five assists. Tadlock had 23 points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal.
