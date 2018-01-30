Tuesday’s Roundup: Providence Day’s Devon Dotson puts on show for Kansas coach Bill Self

Elevator
↑Vance: Cougars won their fourth straight game Tuesday, beating rival West Charlotte 65-55. Vance outscored West Charlotte 31-25 in the second half of a close win. Brandon Beidleman had 18 points, four assists. He made 12-of-15 free throws. Ralph Black had 15 points, three assists for Vance (11-10, 6-5 I-MECK). Patrick Williams had 23 for the Lions.
↑Concord Cannon: Cougars won their third straight game, whipping Charlotte Country Day 77-49. Cannon (14-13, 4-3 CISAA) took over third place alone with the win over the Bucs (16-12, 3-4). Cannon can continue its push with a win at home against Sweet 16 No. 10 Charlotte Christian (19-7, 6-1) Friday. On Tuesday, Boston College recruit Jairus Hamilton had 29 points and 11 rebounds. Qon Murphy had 24 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and Alex Cox had 12 points to lead Cannon. Walker Gillespie (12 points) and Alex Tabor (10) led Country Day, which lost its fourth straight game.
↑Casey Rogers, Morganton Freedom: Led his team to a 96-53 win over South Caldwell to earn his 250th coaching career win in his 12th season. Fletcher Abee (24 points) and Jakari Dula (23) led the Patriots. Kaden Anderson had 14 for South Caldwell.
Never miss a local story.
↑Pine Lake Prep: Team has won nine straight after Tuesday’s 67-51 win over Carolina International. Alex Cluff had 22 points, 10 rebounds. D’Marco Small had 18 points, five rebounds, five steals.
Links to more content
Providence Day junior LB has one of the more amazing college football recruiting days in recent memory, enters national scene. Read how it happenedhttps://t.co/3ZVfm1fzEB#clthsfb #NCISAA pic.twitter.com/sURMvQyufd— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 31, 2018
Tuesday’s boys high school basketball capsules
Tuesday’s girls high school basketball capsules
Girls Roundup: No. 5 South Meck bounces back, #BIG5, Elevator, photos, more
Monday’s Roundup: Davidson Day star breaks into record books with 51-point outburst
Observer-area boys, girls conference standings
Statewide media high school basketball polls
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Jamarius Burton, Independence: 23 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in a win over Butler that got the Patriots within one game of the Southwestern 4A league championship. After the game, Burton picked up an offer from St. Bonaventure.
Tyrese McNeal, North Gaston: sophomore had a career-high 30 points in a 65-62 win over Stuart Cramer. He made 5-of-9 3-point shots. He’s third in the Big South 3A in scoring (19.4 points per game). He leads the conference in 3-pointers made (49) and is shooting 37 percent from 3-point range.
Jaylen Sims, United Faith: 27 points, six assists, five rebounds in a 73-52 win over Statesville Christian (22-4, 5-2 SPAA). United Faith (15-10, 9-) got a big conference win and got 19 points, seven rebounds from Brett Swilling and 12 points, 10 rebounds from KC Hankton. Raf Jenkins had 11 assists.
Hunter Tyson, Camden Baucom, Unionville Piedmont: Tyson, a 6-8 senior signed to Clemson, had 42 points to both pass the 2,000-point mark for his career and become Union County’s all-time leading scorer (2,011 points). He broke the 38-year-old record held by Sun Valley’s Shawn Stewart. Piedmont beat Monroe Parkwood 80-72. Baucom had a career-high 28 points. In their past two games, Tyson and Baucom have combined for 118 points for Piedmont (14-7, 8-3 Southern Carolina).
Jae’Lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg: 6-9 junior picked up a VCU offer Tuesday and scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 65-55 win over Hough Tuesday night. North Meck (20-1, 11-0) won its 13th straight game and clinched the I-MECK conference championship. Myles Washington (19 points) and Beau Maye (18) led Hough (11-9, 5-5).
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Spotlight: No. 11 Providence Day, Dotson, get revenge on No. 10 Christian
No. 11 Providence Day 81, No. 10 Charlotte Christian 65: After blowing a 13-point lead at home and being upset by the Knights earlier this month, Providence Day (21-9, 6-1 CISAA) gained a share of first place with a business-like performance on the road. Playing in front of a sold-out crowd, which included his future head coach, Bill Self, Kansas signee Devon Dotson scored 19 of his game-high 34 points in the first half. He added eight rebounds and five assists. Isaac Suffren had 19 points, three rebounds and Santa Clara recruit Trey Wertz was 3-for-3 on 3-point shots and finished with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. Providence Day, which won its fifth straight game, was 9-of-16 from 3-point range and committed just six turnovers, running out to a 43-27 halftime lead.
Christian (19-7, 6-1) trimmed the lead to 45-39 early in the third quarter -- threatening the type of rally it used to upset Providence Day 67-65 Jan. 12 -- but the Chargers’ Big 3 turned it on again, constantly defeating attempts by Christian to double-team Dotson and Wertz. Blake Preston had 21 for Christian, and JC Tharrington and Paul Hudson had 10 each.
No. 2 Independence 70, No. 6 Butler 65: the Patriots got their 11th straight win. Andra’ McKee (four rebounds, four assists, two steals) and Matt Smith (eight rebounds) had 12 points each for the Patriots. DJ Little (19 points), Raquan Brown (18), Jalen Gibson (16) and Gerrale Gates (10) led Butler (17-5, 7-5) which lost for the second time in three games, both to Sweet 16 teams. No. 5 Rocky River beat the Bulldogs last week.
No. 5 Rocky River 95, East Meck 56: freshman guard Kahlil Brantley had 21 points, seven assists, seven steals and five rebounds in an easy win for the Ravens. Sophomore Jaden Springer had 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
No. 8 Hickory 68, West Caldwell 46: Torey James scored 22 points and has committed to play at USC Upstate next season. Hickory (17-2) led just 12-10 after the first quarter, but outscored West Caldwell 41-23 in the next two quarters. The Red Tornadoes got 12 points from Cody Young and 10 from James Freeman.
No. 12 Salisbury 60, Ledford 51: Salisbury jumped out to a 22-9 lead and made it stand up in a win that clinched at least a share for the Central Carolina championship. Oshaun Robinson had 14 points for Salisbury (18-2, 14-1).
No. 16 East Lincoln 75, Catawba Bandys 59: Kabian McClendon had 23 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists to lead East to its 10th straight win and 12th in 13 games. Coleson Leach added 18 points, six assists and three rebounds. Sidney Dollar had 12 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks.
Tuesday’s Roundup
Ardrey Kell 61, Harding 49: Sophomore Luke Stankavage scored all 14 of his points in a decisive third quarter, when Ardrey Kell outscored Harding 27-11. Stankavage made four 3-point shots in the period. David Kasanganay, a Navy signee, had 10 points and moved to third place in all-time scoring at his school (858 career points). Cedric Gray had a career high eight points for Ardrey Kell, which didn’t allow a point in the first quarter. Quinten Thomas has 15 for the Rams.
Charlotte Latin 76, Covenant Day 36: Latin (10-12, 2-5 CISAA) got 15 points from John Beecy and 14 from Bennett Smith in an easy win. The Hawks will face arch rival Charlotte Country Day Friday. Malik Beatty had 11 for Covenant Day (3-20, 0-7).
Metrolina Christian 50, SouthLake Christian 49: Metrolina (15-14, 4-5) rallied in the fourth quarter to win. Metrolina got down by 10 after the first quarter. Tate Johnson, a junior, made 4-of-9 3-point shots and had 18 points. Tyler Nelson had 11 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
South Mecklenburg 70, Berry 50: Chris White had 17 points to lead the Sabres, who busted open the game with a 20-8 run in the third quarter. Donte Wiggins had 12 points, Kevin Tate 11 and Trey Jackson and Jalen Gaddy added 10 each for for the Sabres. Darius Best had 14 for Berry.
By The Numbers
4: Marion McDowell had four double figure scorers in a 83-61 win over Alexander Central: Skyler McKinney (17 points, eight rebounds, six assists), Travis Corpening (22 points, six rebounds, two blocks), Antoine Lindsey (12 points, six rebounds) and Kevin Silver (16 points, six assists, three rebounds).
6: Concord First Assembly (18-8, 7-2) made six 3-point shots in the fourth quarter of a 68-64 loss to Gaston Day. Gaston Day (21-3, 8-0 MAC) led 52-38 after three quarters in a game matching the two top teams in the Metrolina Athletic conference. First Assembly cut the Spartans’ lead to 1 in the fourth quarter. MJ Armstrong had 21 points for Gaston Day, which won its eighth straight game. Nate Hinton,, a Houston signee, had 19 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals. Quan McCluney, a College of Charleston signee, added 16 points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists. First Assembly got five 3-pointers, 16 points and seven rebounds from Bailey Benham.
8: Sweet 16 No. 4 Charlotte Catholic won its eighth straight game Tuesday, whipping Indian Land Sun Valley 66-46. Sean Rogan had 17 points, Luke Harkins 15 and Matt Cicconne 11 for the Cougars. Michael Grovanz had 10 for Sun Valley.
30: Points for Union Academy’s Jalen Anderson in a 69-63 upset of Community School of Davidson. Union Academy (11-9, 4-6 PAC-7) ended CSD’s six-game win streak and knocked Community School (17-3, 7-2) two games behind Pine Lake Prep with four to play.
Wednesday’s Schedule
A.L. Brown at East Rowan
Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Forest Hills at East Montgomery
Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens
Gaston Day at SouthLake Christian
Gray Stone Day at West Montgomery
Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter
Hough at Mooresville
Lincolnton at Draughn
Lumberton at Richmond Senior
Madison at Avery County
Newton Conover at Hickory
Oak Grove at South Rowan
Porter Ridge at Central Academy
Shelby at East Gaston
Watauga at Ashe County
West Charlotte at Lake Norman
West Rowan at Carson
Comments