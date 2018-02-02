Friday’s top high school basketball performers 02.02.18

Maggie Dupre’, Charlotte Catholic girls: scored 16 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter of a 47-40 win over Monroe. She made all 10 of her free-throw attempts.
Rechon “Leaky” Black, Concord Cox Mill: 23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals in a conference championship-clinching 97-54 win over Concord Robinson.
Yasmine Love, Gastonia Forestview girls: 17 points, 20 rebounds in a 54-47 win over Gastonia Huss.
Lonnie Rogers, Salisbury: 24 points, 12 rebounds in a 77-58 win over East Davidson. Elijah Moss (15 points, five 3s) and Isaac Baker (10 points, eight assists, six steals, four rebounds) had strong games for the Hornets, No. 12 in the Sweet 16.
Never miss a local story.
Madison Monroe, Hunter Smith, SouthLake Christian: 34 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and two assists for Army recruit Monroe in a 76-74 overtime win over Hickory Grove. Smith (seven points, five rebounds, three blocks, two assists) scored the game-winning layup with six seconds left. Hickory Grove’s Austin Hadden had 37 points.
Jaden Springer, Rocky River: 30 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks in a 102-76 win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge.
Comments