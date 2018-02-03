Friday’s girls high school summaries 02.02.18

Sweet 16 Results
NO. 2 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 59, BUTLER 37
Hickory Ridge 16 13 18 12 59
Butler 8 9 5 15 37
Never miss a local story.
Hickory Ridge Jiera Shears 16. Nia Daniel 12, Gabby Smith 11, Green 2, Neal 4, Wagner 5, Richardson 9,
Butler Lewis 9, Lane 8, Nelson 1, Sutton 5, Tulant 7, Dixon 5, Kennedy 2
Record: Hickory Ridge 20-1, 12-0; Butler 14 - 8, 8-4;
NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 61, NORTH MECK 52
Mallard Creek 18 11 12 20-- 61
North Meck 10 15 13 14-- 52
MALLARD CREEK 61 -- Sanders 6, Ahlana Smith 32, Dazia Lawrence 17, Hortman 2, Mines 4, Mitchell 2, Hunter, Alexander 1
North Meck 52 - - Lewis 10, Wilson 1, Timmons 27, Hayes 6, Taylor 8
Mallard Creek 20-2
NO. 5 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 67, HARDING 29
Harding 07 06 11 05 29
SM 18 21 22 06 67
SM- Sahriah Gaddy 18, Shakyra Harley 14, A’lea Gilbert 12, Gladden 5, McDuffie 4, Sharper 3, Olmeda 3, N Gilbert 3, Alexander 2, Diggs 3
Harding - Trinity Thompson 19, Coxton 6, Russel 2, Baskins 2
NO. 6 EAST BURKE 69, LENOIR HIBRITEN 20
East Burke 19 22 18 10 69
Hibriten 4 8 8 0 20
East Burke Scoring
Josie Hise 20, Arianna Hawkins 19, Brooke Arney 10, Ashlyn Stilwell 10, Gracie Ruff 5, Graleigh Hildebran 4, Allie Cooke 2, Riley Haas 2
Hibriten Scoring
Warren 6, Siflet 6, Moore 6, Muniz 2
Notable: East Burke clinches conference championship; East Burke 21-1, 10-0
NO. 9 ROCK HILL 51, FAIRFIELD CENTRAL 48
RHHS 11; 14; 14; 12 = 51
FCHS 10; 09; 13; 16 = 48
Rock Hill (51): Abriana Greene 11, Rana Davis-Robinson 11, Rikoya Anderson 11, Tee Ballard 6, Makenna Thompson 5, Erika McPhail 4, Canijah Taylor 3
Fairfield (48): Zariah Rice 11, T.C. Collier 10, Lakeyn Boyd 10, Cristin Gray 10, Tameshia Woodard 7
Records: Rock Hill 18-3overall, 5-1 region 4-AAAAA
Notables: Abriana Greene: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assist; Rana Davis-Robinson: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Rikoya Anderson: 11 points, 13 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist; Tee Ballard: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assist
NO. 11 PROVIDENCE DAY 54, COVENANT DAY 11
PDS 13-21-10-10—54
Covenant Day 4-7-0-0—11
PDS Kennedy Boyd 15 Andi Levitz 15 Clark 8 Ferguson 6 Godwin 5 Smith 5
Covenant Day- Klohr 6 Weodover 5
Notable: Providence Day (21-6, 7-1 CISAA) held Covenant Day scoreless in the second half.
NO. 16 MORGANTON FREEDOM 65, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 40
Freedom 18 6 22 19 -- 65
Alexander 10 9 10 11 -- 40
FREEDOM 65 -- Adair Garriosn 10, Davenport 7, Short 4, Madison Bailey 16, Crooks 11, Tate 1, Amaiya Williams 11, Lowe 2, McGinnis 3
ALEXANDER 40 -- Hagy 5, Payne 8, Robles 4, Keykey Miller 15, Black 2, Sharpe 6
Other Results
CENTRAL CABARRUS 54, CONCORD 43
CCHS: 10, 13, 5, 24 (54)
Conc: 7, 9, 14, 13 (43)
Central: Nevaeh Brown 28, Aniyah Tate 15, Benton 6, Miller 4, Ratzloff 1
Concord: Alexis Clark 11, Janazi Chambers 10, Gravely 9, Wallace 7, Benjamin 3, Miller 2
Central 13-9 (7-1)SPC
Concord 6-16 (1-7) SPC
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 47, MONROE 40
Catholic 13 4 6 24 – 47
Monroe 4 8 15 13 – 40
Catholic 47: Maggie Dupre’ 21, Ullius 6, Kloiber 5, McArdle 3, Dymock 3, Darling 3, Coleman 2, Hendershott 2, Flatau 2
Monroe 40: Irea Knots 10, Reddick 8, Roland 8, Parker 5, Parsons 5, Clark 4
Records: Catholic 13-9, 9-4; Monroe 9-13, 4-9
CHARLOTTE LATIN 45, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 16
CLS - 13 9 13 10 = 45
CCDS - 2 7 5 2 = 16
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 4, Elizabeth Rose 9, Grace Armstrong 2, Ruthie Jones 12, Kathryn Vandiver 6, Forrest Williams 4, Claudia Dickey 5
CCDS: Toni-Ann Ocloo 3, Sadie Riddell 4, 6, Caroline Kosmicki 2, Katie Batten 3, Molly McLawhorn 4
Records: CLS 16 – 7, 7 – 1, CCDS 11-13, 5 – 3
Notes: Latin’s next game is Tuesday, Feb. 6th against Charlotte Christian.
CONCORD CANNON SCHOOL 42, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 27
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 8 7 5 7 = 27
COUNTRY DAYSCHOOL - 13 9 3 17 = 42
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: Kaitlin Walker 12, Thompson 4, Martin 4, E. Coles 3, Noonan 3, Igbinadolor 1
CANNON SCHOOL: Sydney Wood 16, Caroline Livingston 14, Holloway 5, Galloway 4, Polsky 2, Winchester 1
Records: Cannon 4-13 (1-7), Charlotte Christian 2-21 (1-7)
Notes: Kaitlin Walker recorded her 13th double-double of the season with 12 points and 14 rebounds for Charlotte Christian.
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 60, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 5
cfa Academy 25 20 5 10- 60
Northside Christian 0 2 0 3- 5
cfa Academy- 60 Shamani Stafford 21, Jessy Leak 4, Camille Small 8, Demi Case 4, Courtney Meadows 11, Jackie King 1, Veronika Brooks 7, Kylie Stinson 2, Bailey Stinson 2
Northside Christian- 5 Akiya Phillips 3, Kaylee Nolen 1, Kostrynski 1
Notable: Shamani Stafford- 21 points, 6 steals, 4 assists; Camille Small- 8 points, 4 assists, 5 steals; Veronika Brooks- 7 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks; Courtney Meadows- 11 points, 6steals, 6 assists, 2 rebounds
CFA Academy (20-6) hosts Cominesus for a 5:30 tip-off on Monday February 5, 2018. The cfa Academy Eagles are currently riding a 13 game win streak.
DAVIDSON DAY 71, CHRIST THE KING 38
DDs 15 9 28 19 71
CTK 11 11 8 8 38
DDS Mallorie Haines 5 2 20 Ryann Sinclair 2 3 14 Je. Wiles 1 1 6 Otto 3 0 6 Tejeda 2 1 5 Hall 2 1 5 Roberts 2 0 4 Arnold 1 0 3 Saunders 1 0 2 Graham 1 0 2 Jo. Wiles 1 0 2 Mascorro 1 0 2
CTK Sarah Kocher 7 2 16 Kylie Panizza 3 1 14 Hoagland 1 1 4 Mundy 1 0 2 Fishbaugh 1 0 2
DDS record 13-4
GASTON DAY 60, WESTMINSTER CATAWBA CHRISTIAN 29
GDS 19 13 19 9 = 60
WCCA 4 11 8 6 = 29
GDS: Olivia King (Jr., F) 18 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks, 5 steals; Zaria Clark (F, F) 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Portia Shouse (So., F) 8 points, 7 rebounds
RECORDS: Overall 14-11, Conf. 8-2
NOTES: GDS Lady Spartans finished the regular season in second place in the NCISAA Metrolina Conference (MAC). The conference tournament starts next week.
GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 54, GASTONIA HUSS 47
Forestview 15 7 17 15 54
Huss 10 11 13 13 47
Forestview 54 -- Yasmine Love 17 pts 20 rebs, O'Marri Holland 17 pts 3 rebs, 2 asst, 2 stls, Bowen 6, Cherry 6, Miller 4, Jurs 3, Floyd 1; O'Marri Holland scored her 1,000th point tonight.
Records: Forestview 17-5 overall 9-3 Big South host Kings Mountain Tuesday.
GREAT FALLS 50, LEWISVILLE SC 48
50 Great Falls 10, 13, 9, 18
48 Lewisville 7, 13, 13, 15
Lewisville Leading Scorers: Amber Bass: 22 pts (7-11 FG, 8-12 Free throw), 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 4 turnover; Jada Bradley: 9 pts, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 6 turnovers
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 70, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 33
HGCS 18 17 15 20 -- 70
SLCA 4 7 11 11 -- 33
Hickory Grove Christian 70, Ellie Johnson 16 Savannah Brown 15 Ganda 9 Bowers 8 Cherry 6 Jennings 6 Blazi 5 Wray 5
Southlake Christian 33, Lauren Stahl 15 Thomas 9 Johnson 4 Carter 3 Woods 2
Records: HGCS (17-8) SLCA (1-16)
HOPEWELL 49, MOORESVILLE 36
Hopewell - Cannon 3, Worthington 10, McManus 2, Finger 18, Chambers 6, Duncan 10
Mooresville - Allen 6, Cullen 10, Bowers 6, Zalepka 7, Davis 4, Abdullah 3
Hopewell: 11-11 Conf: 6-6
Mooresville: 12-9 Conf: 5-7
HOUGH 52, WEST CHARLOTTE 38
West Charlotte - 6 6 14 12
Hough - 20 10 7 15
West Charlotte - D. Hamilton 11, China 3, K. Moore 16, J. Davis 3, Morissette 3, Champy 2
Hough - Hailey Gipson 14, Jordan Pearce 10, Mroz 3, Belk 1, Swartz 5, Sell 2, Nicodeme 2,
Renee Alquiza 15,
INDEPENDENCE 61, GARINGER 10
Indy 16 24 12 9 61
Garinger 4 3 0 3 10
Indy: Brianna McManus 14, Sharonda Smith 12, Braylyn Milton 10, Anderson 7, Lowery 6, Grant 4, Al. Barrino 4, As. Barrino 2, Flynn 2
Indy overall record: 13-9
LINCOLNTON 56, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 47
LNC- 6 - 13 - 20 - 8 — 47
LNT- 19 - 12 - 15 - 10 — 56
LNC — Kezia Johnson 24, Destiny Benson 12, Behnke 5, Bissinger 4, Williams 2
LNT — Mica Dyson 17, Ashlyn Rhyne 15, H. Rhyne 8, Smith 7, Finger 3, Killian 2
Records: LN Charter 12-9 overall (7-5 conference); Lincolnton 14-6 overall (10-2 conference)
Lake Norman Charter notable: Kezia Johnson tied her career high 24 points; and picked up her second double double on the season with 11 rebounds.
MAIDEN 71, EAST LINCOLN 58
MHS: 18 23 23 7- 71
ELHS: 10 21 14 13- 58
MHS: Cree Bass 19, Zoe Huffman 17, Grace Herman 16, E. Propst, 6, L. Beard 6, G. Arrowood 3
ELHS: Destiny Johnson 26, Caira McClain 18, B. Tadlock 7, T. Begley 3, K. Cox 2, S. Rhoney 1, A. Robinette 1
Noteables: Destiny Johnson 26 pts, 11 rebs, 7 assists, 2 steals, 1 block. Caira McClain 18 pts, 10 rebs
MHS: (18-2, 11-1) Next Game vs Newton Conover @ NCHS 2/6/18
ELHS: (13-9, 7-5) Next Game vs West Lincoln @ WLHS 2/6/18
MARION MCDOWELL 35, SOUTH CALDWELL 31
McDowell 10 12 3 10 -- 35
South Caldwell 3 15 11 2 -- 31
McDowell - Williams 1, McKenney 2, Hayley Creasman 13, Carson 3, Smith 2, Makayla Brewer 14, Brooks, Miller, Lineberger, Cooper, Zulla
South Caldwell - Propst 9, Austin 6, Starnes 3, Heavner 3, Payton Kale 10, Cotter, Evans, Huggins, Hanson
Record: South Caldwell (8-13, 4-8)
MYERS PARK 50, EAST MECKLENBURG 22
Myers Park - 13 16 19 02 50
East Meck - 03 03 02 14 22
Myers Park - Ari Brown 15, Taylor Henderson 10, Proctor 1, Zuyus 3, Schrimsher 4, Funderburk 9, Shire 4, Harris 2
East Meck - Wilson 2, Jenuis-Green 2, Browne 1, Morgan Kelson 12, McPherson 5
Records: Myers Park 15-7 (10-2)
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 62, HICKORY CHRISTIAN 19
SCS: 24 15 18 5 = 62
HCA: 2 9 8 0 = 19
Statesville Christian (26-0): Mallory Sherrill 2019 21 points; Jordan Ellis 2019 18 points; and Jordan Peters 2018 10 points.
VANCE 76, LAKE NORMAN 46
VANCE: 23 20 21 12
LN: 7 16 13 10
VANCE: M’Kaylah Marshall 9, Tanajah Hayes 15, Kyanna Morgan 14, Amhyia Moreland 14, Sky Lennon 10, Beyoncé Johnson 6, Magan Jackson 8.
RECORD: Overall 16-5
Conference : 9-3
NOTES: Tanajah Hayes had 15 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 6 steals, 1 block, Kyanna Morgan had 14 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. Amhyia Moreland added 14 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. Sky Lennon had 10 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal.
Comments