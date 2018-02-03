Friday’s Girls Roundup: No. 8 Berry, Jordan McLaughlin, upset No. 1 Ardrey Kell

Elevator
↑Myers Park defense: The Mustangs allowed eight points in the first 24 minutes of their 50-22 win over East Meck. Ari Brown (15 points) and Taylor Henderson (10) led the Mustangs (15-7, 10-2 Southwestern 4A). High school games are 32 minutes.
↑Kaitlin Walker, Charlotte Christian: had her 13th double-double of the season in a 42-27 loss at Concord Cannon: 12 points and 14 rebounds.
↑O’Marri Holland, Gastonia Forestview: Scored her 1,000th career point Friday. She had 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 54-47 win over Gastonia Huss. Teammate Yasmine Love had 17 points and 20 rebounds.
↑Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: Ragin’ Bulls beat Butler 59-37 to win the Southwestern 4A championship in their first year in the league. Jiera Shears had 16 points, five assists and three steals. Nia Daniel had 12 points, four assists, three rebounds; Gabby Smith added 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists. Hickory Ridge (20-1, 12-0) allowed Butler (14-8, 8-4) just 14 points in the second and third quarters.
↑Sydney Wood, Concord Cannon: with two starters out with injuries and unable to finish the game, Wood scored 12 points in the fourth quarter when her team outscored Christian 17-7. She finished with a game-high 16 points. Wood is a freshman.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Nevaeh Brown, Central Cabarrus: led her team to a 54-43 South Piedmont conference win over rival Concord. Brown had 28 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals. Teammate Aniyah Tate added 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Maggie Dupre’, Charlotte Catholic: scored 16 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter of a 47-40 win over Monroe. She made all 10 of her free-throw attempts.
Jordan McLaughlin, Berry: 31 points with six rebounds in a 54-52 upset over Ardrey Kell in overtime. Berry is No. 8 in the Sweet 16. Mariya Williams had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Berry, which ended No. 1 Ardrey Kell’s 17-game win streak. The Knights had not lost since November.
Olivia King, Gaston Day: 18 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and five steals in a 60-29 win over Rock Hill Westminster Catawba. Teammate Zaria Clark added 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek: UCLA recruit had 32 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists in a 61-52 win over North Meck. She made 10-of-12 free throws. Teammate Dazia Lawrence had 17 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Freshman Jessica Timmons scored 27 points for North Meck.
