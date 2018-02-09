Friday’s top high school basketball performers

Breya Busby, United Faith: 31 points, 13 steals, three rebounds and three assists in a 58-10 win over Woodlawn Christian. Busby is a freshman.
Gerrale Gates, Butler: Scored his 1,000th career point in a 68-45 win over East Meck. He had 24 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.
A’Lea Gilbert, Jadin Gladden, South Meck girls: In a 49-38 win over Providence, Gilbert finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Gladden had 16 points and 16 rebounds.
Jairus Hamilton, Concord Cannon: career-high 42 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-61 win over Charlotte Latin. Hamilton broke the single-game school scoring record of 41, set by Jarell Eddie and tied previously by Hamilton.
Jehlon Johnson, Lincoln Charter: 32 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks in an 86-31 win over Piedmont Charter. Johnson got his 1,000th career rebound in the game.
Tyler Luther, Mooresville: 22 points, 15 rebounds on Senior Night in a 76-70 win over Mallard Creek.
Dezure Moulden, Belmont Stuart Cramer: unsigned senior had 30 points, five assists and five steals in an 83-69 win over Gastonia Forestview. Moulden scored his 1,000th career point.
D’Marco Small, Pine Lake Prep: 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a 90-69 win over Queen’s Grant. Pine Lake (18-6) has won 12 straight.
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek girls: In a 73-35 win over Mooresville, Smith finished with 27 points, eight steals, five rebounds, three assists and a block.
