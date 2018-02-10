Friday’s girls high school capsules 02.09.18

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 67, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 8
Hickory Ridge 27 17 12 11 67
Porter Ridge 0 2 0 2 8
Never miss a local story.
Hickory Ridge Rinnah Green 17, Gabby Smith 13, Ji. Shears 9 , Calhoun 8, Ji. Shears 9, Daniel 8, Ruggiero 3, Wagner 7, Richardson 1
Porter Ridge McKinney 2, Mumin 2, Singleton 4
Record: Hickory Ridge 22-1, 14 - 0; Porter Ridge 3-17, 2-12
Notable: Hickory Ridge was lead by Rinnah Green 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks 2assist and 2 steals
NO. 3 MALLARD CREEK 73, MOORESVILLE 35
Mallard Creek 26 5 23 9-- 73
Mooresville 11 11 2 11 -- 35
MALLARD CREEK 68 -- Janay Sanders 13, Caldwell 4, Ahlana Smith 27, Dazia Lawrence 16, Mines 1, Hortman 8, Mines 3, Anderson 4, Collier 2, Mitchell 2, Hunter 6, Hunter 4
Mooresville 35 - - Allen 10, Cullen 8, Bowers 6, Zalepha 3, Davis 4, Abdullah 2, Marshall 1
Record: Mallard Creek 22-2
Notable: Senior, Janay Sanders, finished with 13 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists. Senior, Ahlana Smith, finished with 27 points, 5 rebounds, 8 steals, 3 assists and 1 block. Junior, Dazia Lawrence, finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists.
NO. 5 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 49, PROVIDENCE 38
SM 4 18 11 16 49
PHS 13 7 8 10 38
SM A'lea Gilbert 21, Jadin Gladden 16, McDuffie 6, Gaddy 4, N Gilbert 2
PHS Nyla McGill 18, Bowen 6, Shiles 4, Chapman 2, Harrison 2, Askew 2, Mulkey 2
SM 20-4 (10-2)
NO. 7 ROCK HILL 73, ROCK HILL NORTHWESTERN 41
RHHS 25; 19; 16; 13 = 73
NHS 14; 04; 10; 13 = 41
Rock Hill (73): Makenna Thompson 21, Rikoya Anderson 20, Abriana Green 8, Canijah Taylor 8, Ashley Crank 6, Rana Davis-Robinson 4, Dynasty Pichardo 2,
Erika McPhail 2, Amyra Wise 2
Northwestern (41): Carli Mundle 13, Miesha Dixon 8, Izzy Shellnut 6, Brittany Bumpers 5, Tiaura Johnson 3, T. Spratt 2, Abby Jordan 2
NO. 9 PROVIDENCE DAY 57, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 31
Providence Day 14 13 12 18 – 57
Country Day 8 7 9 7 –31
PD (57) Kennedy Boyd 24, nina-Simone Clark 12, Andi Levitz 11, Naod 8, Gutierrez 2
CD (31) Sophie Rucker 10, K. Batten 5, Ocloo 4, Riddell 4, McLawhorn 3, Kosmicki 2, L. Batten 2
OTHER RESULTS
BUTLER 76, EAST MECK 36
Butler 25 22 12 17
East 9 7 9 11
Butler: Destiny Lewis 24, Michaela Lane 14, Payton Sutton 16, Nia Nelson 11, Talant 5, Dixon 5, Kennedy 3
East: Kasidy Staley 13, Kelson 7, Browne 2, McPherson 6, Hall 2, Gregory 4, Stanford 2
Note: Butler Destiny Lewis finished with a career high of 24 points and 6 steals, Payton Sutton finished with 16 points, 8 steals and 10 assist while Michaela Lane ended with 14 points 7 steals and 7 rebounds. Freshman Nia Nelson rounded out the double digit scorers with 11 points to go along with 5 steals and 5 rebounds.
CENTRAL CABARRUS 66, CONCORD ROBINSON 26
CCHS: 25, 10, 20, 9 (66)
JMR: 4, 7, 14, 1 (26)
Central: Neveah Brown 13, Jael Miller 12, Tate 9, Van Dyke 8, Holit 6,Benton 5, A. Brown 4, Mpembu 2, Ratzloff 3
Robinson: Jakiyah Misenheimer 12, Wharton 4, S. Davis 5, D. Davis 3 Gaines 2
Notable: With that win Central and Robinson split the regular season Championship. Central was led by Sophomore Nevaeh Brown with 13 points 5 rebounds and 5 assist. Sophomore Jael Miller added 12 points and 3 rebounds. It was the first time in more than 10 years Central girls have won a share of the conference regular season.
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 42, MARVIN RIDGE 39
Marvin Ridge 11 11 3 14 – 39
Catholic 10 4 10 18 – 42
Marvin Ridge 39: Sara Hardwick 13, Megan Glover 11, Fox 5, Seibold 5, Richburg 3, Keefe 1, Emezie 1
Catholic 42: Carson Dymock 12, Dupre’ 9, McArdle 6, Ullius 6, Hendershott 5, Christmas 2, Kloiber 2
Records: Catholic 14-10, 10-4; Marvin Ridge 11-11, 5-9
CHARLOTTE LATIN 52, CANNON 13
CLS - 21 18 8 8 = 55
CS - 0 5 4 4 = 13
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 2, Elizabeth Rose 4, Grace Armstrong 2, Ruthie Jones 12, Anna Barnhardt 4, Kathryn Vandiver 19, Claudia Dickey 10
CDS: Caroline Livingston 4, Gabby Polsky 5, Angelique Sekel 2, Sydney Wood 2
Records: CLS 18 – 7, 9 – 1, CS 4-15, 1 – 9
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 46, HICKORY GROVE 25
cfa Academy 8 8 16 14- 46
Hickory Grove 3 13 5 4- 25
cfa Academy- 46 Shamani Stafford 17, Jessy Leak 4, Camille Small 4, Demi Case 3, Courtney Meadows 9, Veronika Brooks 9 7
Hickory Grove- 25 Imani Cherry 6, Ellie Johnson 8, Kayla Ganda 7, Lucy Jennings 2, Sydney Wray 2
Notable: cfa Academy (23-6) begins play next week in the NCISAA 2A State Tournament..The cfa Academy Eagles are currently riding a 15 game win streak.
COVENANT DAY SCHOOL 55, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 42
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 4 12 6 20 = 42
COVENANT DAY SCHOOL - 14 16 14 11 = 55
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: Meg Martin 10, Lindsay Noonan 10, E. Coles 8, Walker 7, Thompson 7
COVENANT DAY: Madeline Crumpert 18, Taylor Weber 11, Alexis Klohr 10, Barcley 5, Ashley 5, McClure 4, Bryan 2
Records: Covenant Day 8-17 (5-5), Charlotte Christian 2-23 (1-9)
Notes: Senior, Meg Martin was the Lady Knights' Player of the Game with 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals on Senior Night.
GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 50, BELMONT STUART CRAMER 34
Forestview 8 11 10 21 50
Stuart Cramer 15 7 5 7 34
Forestview O'Marri Holland 13 pts 5 asst, Kenzley Dunlap 10 pts 8 rebs, Bowen 8, Love 8, Cherry 9, Floyd 2
Records: Forestview 19-5 overall and 11-3 Big South will host a conference tournament game on Monday.
HOPEWELL 49, WEST CHARLOTTE 45
West Charlotte - 7 19 5 14 — 45
Hopewell - 10 8 11 20 — 49
WC: Hamilton 7, China 5, Moore 27, Champs 3, Alexander 2
Hopewell: Cannon 3, Harrison 2, Craig 3, Finger 18, Chambers 13, Duncan 10
Notes: Hopewell clinches 3rd place in the I-Meck.
Records: Hopewell: 13-11 Conf: 8-6
WC: 8-16 Conf: 1-13
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 55, WEST LINCOLN 26
LNC 19 - 10 - 21 - 5 — 55
WLN 7 - 5 - 4 - 10 — 26
LNC — Kezia Johnson 10, Vanessa Bissinger 15, Behnke 4, Moody 2, Williams 3, Villanti 1, Benson 5, Jones 5, Lynch 5, Seifert 3, Rizzo 2
WLN — Willis 5, Odom 5, Bieberick 5, Gilmore 3, Giant 2, Baucom 2, Chapman 2, Wyant 2
Records:
LN Charter 14-9 overall (9-5 conference)
MYERS PARK 68, INDEPENDENCE 62
Myers Park - 17 13 18 18 68
Independence - 09 19 16 16 62
Myers Park - Ariyanna Brown 17, Taylor Henderson 17, Owens 5, Proctor 7, Zuyus 6, Schrimsher 2, Funderburk 2, Shire 9, Harris 2
Independence - Braylon Milton 22, Brianna McManus 12, Sharonda Smith 16, Barrino 2, Anderson 2, Flynn 2
Records: Myers Park - 17-7 (12-2)
Independence - 12-12 (6-8)
NEWTON-CONOVER 60, EAST LINCOLN 51
NCHS: 8 21 15 16- 60
ELHS: 5 12 10 24- 51
NCHS: Chyna Cornwell 25, Ivy Eller 12, T. Artis 7, J. Peters 6, A. Walton 6, A. Dockery 2, C. Schneck 2
ELHS: Destiny Johnson 31, A. Robinette 6, C. McClain 5, B. Tadlock 4, A. Painter 2, T. Begley 2, S. Rhoney 1
Notables: Destiny Johnson 31 pts, 10 rebs. 16th Double Double on the year to go with 3 Triple Doubles
SOUTH CALDWELL 47, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 42
South Caldwell 10 16 18 13 -- 57
Alexander Central 6 14 7 15 -- 42
Alexander Central - Rhyne 9, Key Key Miller 10, Chapman 2, Hammer 5, Sharpe 4, Hagy 7, Payne 5, Robles, Bradbury
South Caldwell - Kaitlyn Propst 10, Lyrec Evans 11, Austin 6, Huggins 4, Pittman 4, Mackenzie Starnes 20, Everhart 2, Cotter, Heavner, Hanson
Record: South Caldwell (9-14, 5-9)
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 64, SALISBURY NORTH HILLS CHRISTIAN 19
SCS: 24 15 11 14 = 64
NHC: 0 2 12 5 = 19
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 64 -- Jordan Peters 21 pts; Jordan Ellis 12 pts. ; Amy Holchin 8 pts; Mallory Sherrill 6 pts. ; Aasia McNeill 6 pts. ; Anna Blue Bentley 5 pts. ; Meeka Snider 4 pts. ; Brenna Rae Bentley 2 pts.
NORTH HILLS 19 -- Klara Ogg 6 pts. ; Sydney Wilson 5 pts. ; Abagail Zunk 3 pts. ; Colby Edmunds 3 pts. ;Ashley Mays 2 pts.
VANCE 65, HOUGH 63 OT
VHS-18 14 15 7 11OT
HHS- 9 16 17 12 9OT
VHS: Kyanna Morgan 16, Tanajah Hayes 14, Amaya Moreland 13, Tori Reid 8, Sky Lennon 6, Beyoncé Johnson 5, M’Kaylah Marshall 3
Records: VHS Lady Cougars: Overall 18-5 Conf. 11-3
Comments