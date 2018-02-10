Providence Day’s MiLeia Owens (24) fights for the loose ball during Friday’s game against Charlotte Country Day.
Providence Day’s MiLeia Owens (24) fights for the loose ball during Friday’s game against Charlotte Country Day. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
Providence Day’s MiLeia Owens (24) fights for the loose ball during Friday’s game against Charlotte Country Day. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

High School Sports

Friday’s girls high school capsules 02.09.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

February 10, 2018 12:18 AM

SWEET 16 RESULTS

NO. 1 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 67, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 8

Hickory Ridge 27 17 12 11 67

Porter Ridge 0 2 0 2 8

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hickory Ridge Rinnah Green 17, Gabby Smith 13, Ji. Shears 9 , Calhoun 8, Ji. Shears 9, Daniel 8, Ruggiero 3, Wagner 7, Richardson 1

Porter Ridge McKinney 2, Mumin 2, Singleton 4

Record: Hickory Ridge 22-1, 14 - 0; Porter Ridge 3-17, 2-12

Notable: Hickory Ridge was lead by Rinnah Green 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks 2assist and 2 steals

NO. 3 MALLARD CREEK 73, MOORESVILLE 35

Mallard Creek 26 5 23 9-- 73

Mooresville 11 11 2 11 -- 35

MALLARD CREEK 68 -- Janay Sanders 13, Caldwell 4, Ahlana Smith 27, Dazia Lawrence 16, Mines 1, Hortman 8, Mines 3, Anderson 4, Collier 2, Mitchell 2, Hunter 6, Hunter 4

Mooresville 35 - - Allen 10, Cullen 8, Bowers 6, Zalepha 3, Davis 4, Abdullah 2, Marshall 1

Record: Mallard Creek 22-2

Notable: Senior, Janay Sanders, finished with 13 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists. Senior, Ahlana Smith, finished with 27 points, 5 rebounds, 8 steals, 3 assists and 1 block. Junior, Dazia Lawrence, finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists.

NO. 5 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 49, PROVIDENCE 38

SM 4 18 11 16 49

PHS 13 7 8 10 38

SM A'lea Gilbert 21, Jadin Gladden 16, McDuffie 6, Gaddy 4, N Gilbert 2

PHS Nyla McGill 18, Bowen 6, Shiles 4, Chapman 2, Harrison 2, Askew 2, Mulkey 2

SM 20-4 (10-2)

NO. 7 ROCK HILL 73, ROCK HILL NORTHWESTERN 41

RHHS 25; 19; 16; 13 = 73

NHS 14; 04; 10; 13 = 41

Rock Hill (73): Makenna Thompson 21, Rikoya Anderson 20, Abriana Green 8, Canijah Taylor 8, Ashley Crank 6, Rana Davis-Robinson 4, Dynasty Pichardo 2,

Erika McPhail 2, Amyra Wise 2

Northwestern (41): Carli Mundle 13, Miesha Dixon 8, Izzy Shellnut 6, Brittany Bumpers 5, Tiaura Johnson 3, T. Spratt 2, Abby Jordan 2

NO. 9 PROVIDENCE DAY 57, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 31

Providence Day 14 13 12 18 – 57

Country Day 8 7 9 7 –31

PD (57) Kennedy Boyd 24, nina-Simone Clark 12, Andi Levitz 11, Naod 8, Gutierrez 2

CD (31) Sophie Rucker 10, K. Batten 5, Ocloo 4, Riddell 4, McLawhorn 3, Kosmicki 2, L. Batten 2

OTHER RESULTS

BUTLER 76, EAST MECK 36

Butler 25 22 12 17

East 9 7 9 11

Butler: Destiny Lewis 24, Michaela Lane 14, Payton Sutton 16, Nia Nelson 11, Talant 5, Dixon 5, Kennedy 3

East: Kasidy Staley 13, Kelson 7, Browne 2, McPherson 6, Hall 2, Gregory 4, Stanford 2

Note: Butler Destiny Lewis finished with a career high of 24 points and 6 steals, Payton Sutton finished with 16 points, 8 steals and 10 assist while Michaela Lane ended with 14 points 7 steals and 7 rebounds. Freshman Nia Nelson rounded out the double digit scorers with 11 points to go along with 5 steals and 5 rebounds.

CENTRAL CABARRUS 66, CONCORD ROBINSON 26

CCHS: 25, 10, 20, 9 (66)

JMR: 4, 7, 14, 1 (26)

Central: Neveah Brown 13, Jael Miller 12, Tate 9, Van Dyke 8, Holit 6,Benton 5, A. Brown 4, Mpembu 2, Ratzloff 3

Robinson: Jakiyah Misenheimer 12, Wharton 4, S. Davis 5, D. Davis 3 Gaines 2

Notable: With that win Central and Robinson split the regular season Championship. Central was led by Sophomore Nevaeh Brown with 13 points 5 rebounds and 5 assist. Sophomore Jael Miller added 12 points and 3 rebounds. It was the first time in more than 10 years Central girls have won a share of the conference regular season.

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 42, MARVIN RIDGE 39

Marvin Ridge 11 11 3 14 – 39

Catholic 10 4 10 18 – 42

Marvin Ridge 39: Sara Hardwick 13, Megan Glover 11, Fox 5, Seibold 5, Richburg 3, Keefe 1, Emezie 1

Catholic 42: Carson Dymock 12, Dupre’ 9, McArdle 6, Ullius 6, Hendershott 5, Christmas 2, Kloiber 2

Records: Catholic 14-10, 10-4; Marvin Ridge 11-11, 5-9

CHARLOTTE LATIN 52, CANNON 13

CLS - 21 18 8 8 = 55

CS - 0 5 4 4 = 13

CLS: Neely Grace Tye 2, Elizabeth Rose 4, Grace Armstrong 2, Ruthie Jones 12, Anna Barnhardt 4, Kathryn Vandiver 19, Claudia Dickey 10

CDS: Caroline Livingston 4, Gabby Polsky 5, Angelique Sekel 2, Sydney Wood 2

Records: CLS 18 – 7, 9 – 1, CS 4-15, 1 – 9

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 46, HICKORY GROVE 25

cfa Academy 8 8 16 14- 46

Hickory Grove 3 13 5 4- 25

cfa Academy- 46 Shamani Stafford 17, Jessy Leak 4, Camille Small 4, Demi Case 3, Courtney Meadows 9, Veronika Brooks 9 7

Hickory Grove- 25 Imani Cherry 6, Ellie Johnson 8, Kayla Ganda 7, Lucy Jennings 2, Sydney Wray 2

Notable: cfa Academy (23-6) begins play next week in the NCISAA 2A State Tournament..The cfa Academy Eagles are currently riding a 15 game win streak.

COVENANT DAY SCHOOL 55, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 42

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 4 12 6 20 = 42

COVENANT DAY SCHOOL - 14 16 14 11 = 55

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: Meg Martin 10, Lindsay Noonan 10, E. Coles 8, Walker 7, Thompson 7

COVENANT DAY: Madeline Crumpert 18, Taylor Weber 11, Alexis Klohr 10, Barcley 5, Ashley 5, McClure 4, Bryan 2

Records: Covenant Day 8-17 (5-5), Charlotte Christian 2-23 (1-9)

Notes: Senior, Meg Martin was the Lady Knights' Player of the Game with 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals on Senior Night.

GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 50, BELMONT STUART CRAMER 34

Forestview 8 11 10 21 50

Stuart Cramer 15 7 5 7 34

Forestview O'Marri Holland 13 pts 5 asst, Kenzley Dunlap 10 pts 8 rebs, Bowen 8, Love 8, Cherry 9, Floyd 2

Records: Forestview 19-5 overall and 11-3 Big South will host a conference tournament game on Monday.

HOPEWELL 49, WEST CHARLOTTE 45

West Charlotte - 7 19 5 14 — 45

Hopewell - 10 8 11 20 — 49

WC: Hamilton 7, China 5, Moore 27, Champs 3, Alexander 2

Hopewell: Cannon 3, Harrison 2, Craig 3, Finger 18, Chambers 13, Duncan 10

Notes: Hopewell clinches 3rd place in the I-Meck.

Records: Hopewell: 13-11 Conf: 8-6

WC: 8-16 Conf: 1-13

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 55, WEST LINCOLN 26

LNC 19 - 10 - 21 - 5 — 55

WLN 7 - 5 - 4 - 10 — 26

LNC — Kezia Johnson 10, Vanessa Bissinger 15, Behnke 4, Moody 2, Williams 3, Villanti 1, Benson 5, Jones 5, Lynch 5, Seifert 3, Rizzo 2

WLN — Willis 5, Odom 5, Bieberick 5, Gilmore 3, Giant 2, Baucom 2, Chapman 2, Wyant 2

Records:

LN Charter 14-9 overall (9-5 conference)

MYERS PARK 68, INDEPENDENCE 62

Myers Park - 17 13 18 18 68

Independence - 09 19 16 16 62

Myers Park - Ariyanna Brown 17, Taylor Henderson 17, Owens 5, Proctor 7, Zuyus 6, Schrimsher 2, Funderburk 2, Shire 9, Harris 2

Independence - Braylon Milton 22, Brianna McManus 12, Sharonda Smith 16, Barrino 2, Anderson 2, Flynn 2

Records: Myers Park - 17-7 (12-2)

Independence - 12-12 (6-8)

NEWTON-CONOVER 60, EAST LINCOLN 51

NCHS: 8 21 15 16- 60

ELHS: 5 12 10 24- 51

NCHS: Chyna Cornwell 25, Ivy Eller 12, T. Artis 7, J. Peters 6, A. Walton 6, A. Dockery 2, C. Schneck 2

ELHS: Destiny Johnson 31, A. Robinette 6, C. McClain 5, B. Tadlock 4, A. Painter 2, T. Begley 2, S. Rhoney 1

Notables: Destiny Johnson 31 pts, 10 rebs. 16th Double Double on the year to go with 3 Triple Doubles

SOUTH CALDWELL 47, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 42

South Caldwell 10 16 18 13 -- 57

Alexander Central 6 14 7 15 -- 42

Alexander Central - Rhyne 9, Key Key Miller 10, Chapman 2, Hammer 5, Sharpe 4, Hagy 7, Payne 5, Robles, Bradbury

South Caldwell - Kaitlyn Propst 10, Lyrec Evans 11, Austin 6, Huggins 4, Pittman 4, Mackenzie Starnes 20, Everhart 2, Cotter, Heavner, Hanson

Record: South Caldwell (9-14, 5-9)

STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 64, SALISBURY NORTH HILLS CHRISTIAN 19

SCS: 24 15 11 14 = 64

NHC: 0 2 12 5 = 19

STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 64 -- Jordan Peters 21 pts; Jordan Ellis 12 pts. ; Amy Holchin 8 pts; Mallory Sherrill 6 pts. ; Aasia McNeill 6 pts. ; Anna Blue Bentley 5 pts. ; Meeka Snider 4 pts. ; Brenna Rae Bentley 2 pts.

NORTH HILLS 19 -- Klara Ogg 6 pts. ; Sydney Wilson 5 pts. ; Abagail Zunk 3 pts. ; Colby Edmunds 3 pts. ;Ashley Mays 2 pts.

VANCE 65, HOUGH 63 OT

VHS-18 14 15 7 11OT

HHS- 9 16 17 12 9OT

VHS: Kyanna Morgan 16, Tanajah Hayes 14, Amaya Moreland 13, Tori Reid 8, Sky Lennon 6, Beyoncé Johnson 5, M’Kaylah Marshall 3

Records: VHS Lady Cougars: Overall 18-5 Conf. 11-3

  Comments  