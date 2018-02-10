Friday’s boys high school basketball capsules 02.09.18

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 NORTH MECKLENBURG 75, LAKE NORMAN 70
Lake Norman 13 26 12 19 -- 70
North Meck 11 29 17 18 -- 75
Lake Norman: Demarcus Johnson 23, Austin Edds 10, Zach Schulz 10, Brazil 9, Haglan 7, Hudson 6, Robinson 3, Rigby 2
North Meck: Tristan Maxwell 20, Jae'Lyn Withers 20, Chris Ford 17, Artis 8, Anderson 5, Worthy 3, Griffin 2
Records: Lake Norman (14-10, 6-8) North Meck (23-1, 14-0)
NO. 2 INDEPENDENCE 79, MYERS PARK 56
Independence 18 15 27 19—79
Myers Park 12 13 11 20—56
Independence 79— Matthew Smith 10, Jamarius Burton 14, Jordan Mobley 15, Milton 6, Andra’ McKee 16, Allen 3, Pauldin 2, Burgess 2, Stewart-Twine 9, A. Burton 2
Myers Park 56—Rutledge 9, Caleb McReed 15, Tatum 3, Farris 6, Turner 4, Ingram 5, Muhammad 6, Capitano 1, Sredojevie 1
NO. 4 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 65, MARVIN RIDGE 50
CCHS 26 10 13 16- 65
MRHS 7 13 19 11- 50
CCHS- Luke Harkins 22, Sean Rogan 19, Riley Berger 11, Matt Ciccone 11, Al Hodgens 2
MRHS- Connor Ryan 13, Vogt 8, Bohannon 6, Brown 6, Cardwell 2, Berrey 6, Starlie 9
NO. 5 ROCKY ROCKY RIVER 92, GARINGER 45
Rocky River 28 23 24 16 — 92
Garinger 5 19 14 4 — 45
ROCKY RIVER 92 — Smith 8, Sidberry 9, Burns 5, Perry 4, D-Stone Dubar 14, Nichols 2, Jaden Springer 16, Marcus Evans 10, Khalil Brantley 10, Trayden Williams 11, Lewis 2
GARINGER 45 — Kamaia 10, Ford 7, Williams 14, Browning 4, McIlwaine 4.
Records: Rocky River 18-5, 11-3
Notable: Springer 13 rebounds
NO. 6 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 88, ANSON SENIOR 67
Anson 11 19 14 23 -- 67
Forest Hills 26 24 26 12 -- 88
ANSON -- Carpenter 17, Dagenhart 14, Ingram 8, Harrell 11, Burns 7, McRae 2, Gaddy 6
FOREST HILLS -- Jai Rorie 23, Nas Tyson 13, Trey Belin 12, Jaleel McLaughlin 11, Richardson 4, Byrd 9, Williams 1, Lowery 3, Horne 3, K. Tyson 2, Owens 5, Huntley 2
Records: Forest Hills 22-2 (10-0), Anson 2-22 (2-8)
Notable: Forest Hills finishes 10-0 in conference play to win the Rocky River Conference Championship for the 3rd year in a row.
NO. 7 BUTLER 68, EAST MECKLENBURG 45
Butler 17 16 13 22 68
East Meck 7 9 14 15 45
Butler: Gerrale Gates 24, Jordan McPhatter 14, D.J. Little 12, Wallace 6, Peters 4, Muhammad 3, Nichols 3, Payne 2
East Meck: Coleman 13, Richards 10, Harris 9, Champion 4, Martin 3, Devore 3, Campbell 2, Idehen 1
Notable: Butler moves to 20-4. Gerrale Gates scored his 1000th point and finished the night with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocks.
NO. 9 OLYMPIC 63, HARDING 52
Olympic. 13. 19. 11. 20. 63
Harding U. 12. 12. 8. 20. 52
Olympic: Jalen Harris 18 pts & 12 rebs, Banks 9, Parks 4, Barr 8, Ragin 6, Bryson 6, Truesdale 5, Gumbura 3, McCluney 2, Randolph 2.
Harding: S. Campbell 12, Arvadas Jones 11, Ross 10, Thomas 4, Alexander 2, Allen 2, Brown 3, Funderburk 5, Taylor 3.
NO. 10 PROVIDENCE DAY 71, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 62
PROVIDENCE DAY 21 16 16 18 -- 71
COUNTRY DAY 19 19 15 9 -- 62
PDS: Devon Dotson 32, Trey Wertz 16, Isaac Suffren 19, Miralia 4
CCDS: Deangelo Epps 24, McLaurin 7, Alex Tabor 21, W. Gillespie 4, R. Gillespie 6
Records: PDS: (24-9, 9-1) CCDS (18-13, 5-5)
Notable: DeAngelo Epps 24pts., 11rebs; Alex Tabor 21pts. (4 three-pointers)
NO. 11 SALISBURY 79, SOUTH ROWAN 50
SALISBURY 15 12 21 31 79
SOUTH ROWAN 9 11 15 15 50
SHS- Lonnie Rogers 18, Isaac Baker 14, Bill Fisher 12, Xavier Kesler 10, Russell 8, Robinson 8, Gill 4, Moss 3, Phillips 2
SRHS- Tyrese Shaver 22, Andrew Jones 12, Graham 5, Hines 3, Finger 3, Oglesby 2, Powers 2, Kluttz 1
Notable: SHS improves to 21-2 overall and 18-2 in conference. South Rowan is now 7-17 overall and 7-11 in conference. Lonnie Rogers had 18 points. Isacc Baker 14 points nine assist and 6 steals, Bill Fisher 12 and Cameron Gill 10.
NO. 13 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 78; COVENANT DAY 34
CCS - 19 30 20 9 - 78
COVENANT DAY - 12 5 9 8 - 34
CCS: JC Tharrington 15, Paul Hudson 15, Blake Preston 15, Seth Bennett 12, Efosa U-Edosomwan 12, Logan Jones 7, Luke Drees 4
COVENANT DAY - Drew Patterson 17, Beatty 6, King 5, Bryant 4, Ross 2
Records: CCS: Overall 21-8 (9-1 CISAA) ; CDS: Overall 3-23 (0-10 CISAA)
NO. 14 LINCOLN CHARTER 86, PIEDMONT CHARTER 31
Lincoln Charter 29 19 26 12 86
Piedmont Charter 8 16 7 0 31
Lincoln Charter: Jehlon Johnson 32, Kody Shubert 14, London England 11, Trian Barnes 11, Zeke Mayfield 11, Davis 2,
Piedmont Charter: McAbly 12, Proleau 8, Gilliard 8, Johnson 3
Records: Lincoln Charter 21-4 10-0 Conference Champs
NO. 15 MORGANTON FREEDOM 106, MARION MCDOWELL 93
Freedom: 27 29 26 24 = 106
McDowell: 20 26 27 20 = 93
Freedom: Michael Logan 26, Fletcher Abee 24, Jakari Dula 21, Aidan Pearson 18, Tobias Kanipe 10, Davis 3, Birchfield 2
McDowell: Antoine Lindsey 31, Skyler McKinney 21, Kevin Silver 11, Travis Corpening 10, Olivo 9, McRary 6, Davis 5
Notable: Freedom 21-2 (12-2) plays next on Tuesday, Feb 13 first round of Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament
NO. 16 EAST LINCOLN 66, NEWTON-CONOVER 50
East Lincoln 25 12 15 14 66
Newton-Conover 8 14 19 9 50
East Lincoln (13-1, 20-4): Kabian McClendon 11, Christian Parks 3, Michael DeMattia 0, Sidney Dollar 18, Jake Mott 2, John Bean 13, Allden Horne 2, Coleson Leach 15, Ben Zirkle 2
Newton-Conover (4-10, 5-19): Maverick Davis 0, Jaquan Carlton 7, Keagan Covington 2, Brandon Johnson 2, Drew Danner 4, Trey Kennedy 11, Micah Haynes 0, Noah Smith 17, Matt Martinez 2, Jahiem McCathern 5
Notable: The Mustangs have defeated the Red Devils 11 consecutive times dating back to the 2013-2014 season. The Mustangs have won 13 games in a row and 15 of their last 16 games.
OTHER RESULTS
CONCORD CANNON 73, CHARLOTTE LATIN 61
CS 20 20 14 19--73
CL 15 9 12 25--61
CS--Jairus Hamilton 42, Alex Cox 12, Alon Parker 11, Meeks 6, Moss 2, Elrod 2, Lancaster 1
CL--John Beecy 12, Bennett Smith 12, Jack Felkner 11, JP Smith 11, Randy Johnson 10, Herrmann 3, Calton 2
Records: Cannon 15-15, Latin 10-15
EAST FORSYTH - 15-15-11-24 -- 65
RJ REYNOLDS. - 13-14-16-21 -- 64
EAST FORSYTH (18-5, 9-1) Shemar Watkins 12, AJ Hall 11, Tyren Hairston 11, Brintley 9, Mahaffey 9, Samuels 4. Sparrow 4, Nichols 3, Wiley 2.
RJ REYNOLDS (16-8, 7-3) Tobias Johnson 17, Ian Henderson 12, Mysta Goodloe 11, Devin Ingram 10, Larry Borland 10, Clemmons 2, Murphy 2.
FORT MILL NATION FORD 63, FORT MILL 51
Nation Ford 9 10 21 23 63
Fort Mill 8 10 7 26 51
Nation Ford Top Scores Eric Moulds - 4 Khy Smith -19 Zeb Graham - 23 Wayde Prince - 2 Ben Tui - 5 Malik Bryant - 5 Shaman Alston - 5
Fort Mill Top Scores Ryan Heriot - 15 Carson Morton - 8 Tyler Lemon - 2 Tyree Lemon - 3 Josh Amigo - 15 Tearance Darby - 2 Josh Veliz - 1 Cam Saunders - 5
Records Overall Region IV (5A)
Nation Ford 16--6 8--0
MOORESVILLE 76, MALLARD CREEK 70
Mooresville 21 20 17 17 -- 76
Mallard Creek 17 14 17 22 -- 70
Mooresville 76- Tyler Luther 22, AJ Stewart 20, Seth Welch 3, Griffin White 15, Mauney 7 Greene 6, Birchett 2
Mallard Creek 70 -- Demtritis 8, Kyle Austin 31, Jordan 3, Justin 6, Josh 10, Elliot 11,
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 82, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 79
MICS: 26 17 23 16 = 82
CSD 17 12 28 22 = 79
MICS: Jalen Thomas 26, Demetrius Washington 16, CJ Stephens 16, Alandon Price 12
CSD: Alexander 23, Ellington 12
NORTH GASTON 76, LAWNDALE BURNS 51
North Gaston 15 27 23 11 76
Burns 11 17 7 16 51
North Gaston - Tyrese McNeal 18, Austin Primm 14, Drew Shaw 12, Tyler Bradley 10, Nail 5, Hall 5, Finger 4, Thomas 4, Walker 3
Burns - J. Mitchell 15, McDowell 13, Twitty 8, Wells 6, Fuller 2, Sweezy 3, Cross 2, Hopper 2
Notable: North Gaston improves to 17-7, 10-4 in Big South 3A. Wildcats were led by Sophomore Tyrese McNeal with 18 points. Seniors Austin Primm and Tyler Bradley added 14 and 10 respectively.
PINE LAKE PREP 90, QUEEN’S GRANT 69
Queen’s Grant - 16 14 17 22 - 69
Pine Lake Prep - 20 22 23 25 - 90
Queen’s Grant - Jah’Quez Sanders 21, LB Boyette 17, Khalil Chapman 12, Prince Lemons 11, Craig 3, Murphy 2
Pine Lake Prep - Alex Cluff 19, D’Marco Smalls 18, Eito Yaminami 18, Josh Burnette 15, Derek 6, Workman 5, Williams 4, Bushrod 2, Johnson 1
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 62, PROVIDENCE 54
SM - 13 23 9 17 = 62
Providence - 8 13 17 16 = 54
South Meck: Donte Wiggins 20, Chris White 19, Trey Jackson 4, Jason Ivey 2, Kevin Tate 3, Barrett Funderburk 3, Jalen Gaddy 5, Darien Hayes 6
Providence- Pat Sullivan 17, Tate Mulkey 7, Ben Schloeder 2, Jake Brockman 11, Will Cotton 15, Christian Peterson 2
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 84, SALISBURY NORTH HILLS CHRISTIAN 52
Statesville Christian 19 20 19 26--84
North Hills Christian 4 17 11 20--52
Statesville Christian 84--Brennan Settle 18, Christian Bailey 16, Jordan McCray 14, Logan Mosley 13, Mike McKoy 7, Scott Harvey 7, Sharod Phelps 5, Josh Frye 4
North Hills Christian 52-- Shehan 4, Davidson 1, Wertz 16, Wallace 10, Gilmore 18, Kozlowski 3
Records: Statesville Christian 26-5; North Hills Christian 11-18
UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 63, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 51
Sun Valley 16 12 13 10= 51
Piedmont 14 17 14 16= 63
Sun Valley: Morton 1, Killings 20, Goddard 11, Howard 6, Grovanz 5, Shinhouster 8
Piedmont: Fesmire 17, Baucom 12, Ruettegens 4, Tyson 20, McClendon 8
UNITED FAITH 82, WOODLAWN CHRISTIAN 38
United Faith: 26 28 17 9 -- 82
Woodlawn: 2 22 7 6 -- 38
United Faith, 82 -- Malcolm Wade 19, Sam Wolfe 12, Nate Springs 11, Elias Tewolde 9, Chris Hill 8, Jaylen Sims 7, Raf Jenkins 4, Brett Swilling 2, Jason Thompson 2
Woodlawn, 38 -- Nasir Underwood 13, Jesse Jacobson 8, Kevan Nikolich 8, Yusuf Shire 5, Hank Grececzfl 3
Notes: United Faith recognized the following 7 seniors tonight for Senior Night: KC Hankton, Rafael Jenkins, Jaylen Sims, Nathan Springs, Brett Swilling, Elias Tewolde, and Malcolm Wade///United Faith are the SPAA Conference regular season Champions with a perfect 12-0 record.
VANCE 44, HOUGH 37
Hough 9 11 11 6 -- 37
Vance 12 8 11 13 -- 44
Vance 44: Black 14, Ransom 8, Washington 8, Beidleman 4, Saunds 3, Shabazz 3, Barnes 2, Cook 2,
Notes: Beidleman 7 assists 3 steals
WEST CHARLOTTE 55, HOPEWELL 53
Hopewell 15 | 13 | 17 | 8 - 53
West Charlotte 13 | 21 | 17 | 14 - 55
Hopewell: Forney-2, J Jones-5, Dixon-13, Cannady-4, McManus-8, Harris-9, Williams-12
