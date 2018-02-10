Hough girls 3-peat as NCHSAA 4A swim champions

Hough’s girls swim team won its third straight N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championship Saturday in Cary.
The Huskies had a team total of 295, with Raleigh Leesville Road in second (267). South Meck (197) was third and Myers Park (188) was fourth.
Mecklenburg County teams have now won the past seven 4A girls championships. Charlotte Catholic won in 2014 and 2015. Hough won in 2012 and 2013.
Cary Green Hope won the boys title. South Mecklenburg had won the previous three 4A boys’ championships. The Sabres finished second with 186 points, well behind Green Hope’s team total of 272. Myers Park and Raleigh Athens Drive each had 141 points to tie for third.
Hough got girls state individual state championships from Lilly Higgs in the 100 breaststroke and in the 400 free relay (Heidi Lowe, Amaya Hanley, Kensley Merritt, Lilly Higgs)
Hough’s depth proved to be the difference after a see-saw battle with Leesville Road through the first nine events. The Huskies trailed Leesville 215-198 after the 200 Free Relay, but the Huskies placed two swimmers in the Championship Final of the 100 Backstroke.
Kensley Merritt finished second in :54.45, just behind South Mecklenburg’s Sinclair Larson who won the event in :53.71. Hough also placed Amaya Hanley who touched in sixth.
The 100 Backstroke results flipped the team scores back in favor of Hough, putting the Huskies up 235-218, before Higgs claimed the first individual event victory for Hough in the 100 Breaststroke. Higgs clocked in at 1:01.57, setting a new state meet record in the event, eclipsing the 1:01.78 set by Julia Poole of Middle Creek just a year ago.
Higgs then anchored the victorious 400 Free Relay squad for the Huskies as she combined with Heidi Lowe, Amaya Hanley and Merritt to slide in at 3:24.43 just ahead of South Mecklenburg’s four who touched in 3:24.86.
Congratulations Ashley Brodnick @leesvilleroadhs Heidi Lowe @HoughAthletics the 4A Women’s Swimming & Diving @NCFarmBureau Sportsmanship Award winners! #SportsmanshipTogether #NCHSAASWIM #NCHSAADIVE pic.twitter.com/NJlRBZBfO5— NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) February 11, 2018
▪ In the boys’ meet, Jack Walker from Myers Park established a new 4A classification meet record in the 200 Freestyle, touching in 1:37.75. That time broke the mark of 1:37.95 set by Olympic Gold Medalist Charlie Houchin from Raleigh Enloe back in 2006. Walker also helped Myers Park to victories in the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays.
Observer-area boys champions
Myers Park’s Jack Walker, 200 free
North Mecklenburg’s Avery Gambill, 500 free
Myers Park’s 200 free relay (Charles Clickner, Hugh Svendsen, Cameron Miller, Jack Walker)
Myers Park’s 400 free relay (Hugh Svendsen, Andrew Warlick, Jack Walker, Cameron Miller)
South Meck’s Jacob Rauch, 100 breast
Observer-area girls champion
▪ South Meck’s Sinclair Larson, 100 back
