D’Angelo Epps and Charlotte Country Day begin the state playoffs Tuesday Jonathan Aguallo

High School Sports

NCISAA state championship basketball pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 11, 2018 07:52 PM

NCISAA Playoffs

LINK: public school conference basketball tournament pairings

3A Boys

Tuesday’s first round

SouthLake Christian at Cannon, 6:30; Durham Academy at High Point Christian; Rabun Gap at Charlotte Christian; Raleigh Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day

Friday/Saturday quarterfinals

Country Day/Ravenscroft at High Point Wesleyan; Charlotte Christian/Rabun Gap at Providence Day; High Point/Durham at Arden Christ School; Cannon/SouthLake at Greensboro Day

2A Boys

Tuesday’s first round

Northside Christian at Harrells Christian; Faith Christian at Arendell Parrott; Calvary Day at Freedom Christian; Caldwell Academy at Fayetteville Academy

Friday/Saturday quarterfinals

Calvary/Freedom at Concord First Assembly; Caldwell/Fayetteville at Cape Fear; Faith/Arendell at Coastal Christian; Harrells/Northside at St. David’s

1A Boys

Tuesday’s first round

Hickory Christian at Grace Christian; Wayne Christian at Kerr-Vance; Neuse Christian at Cape Fear; Terra Ceia at John Paul Catholic

Friday/Saturday quarterfinals

Terra/John Paul at Wayne Country Day; Neuse/Cape Fear at United Faith; Wayne/Kerr at Statesville; Hickory/Grace at Victory Christian

3A Girls

Tuesday’s first round

St. Mary’s at Durham Academy; Metrolina Christian at Rabun Gap; Greensboro Day at Charlotte Latin; Forsyth Country Day at Hickory Grove

Friday/Saturday quarterfinals

Hickory/Forsyth at High Point Wesleyan; Charlotte Latin/Greensboro at North Raleigh Christian; Metrolina/Rabun Gap at Raleigh Ravenscroft; Durham Academy/St. Mary’s at Providence Day

