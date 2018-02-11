NCISAA state championship basketball pairings

NCISAA Playoffs
3A Boys
Tuesday’s first round
SouthLake Christian at Cannon, 6:30; Durham Academy at High Point Christian; Rabun Gap at Charlotte Christian; Raleigh Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day
Friday/Saturday quarterfinals
Country Day/Ravenscroft at High Point Wesleyan; Charlotte Christian/Rabun Gap at Providence Day; High Point/Durham at Arden Christ School; Cannon/SouthLake at Greensboro Day
2A Boys
Tuesday’s first round
Northside Christian at Harrells Christian; Faith Christian at Arendell Parrott; Calvary Day at Freedom Christian; Caldwell Academy at Fayetteville Academy
Friday/Saturday quarterfinals
Calvary/Freedom at Concord First Assembly; Caldwell/Fayetteville at Cape Fear; Faith/Arendell at Coastal Christian; Harrells/Northside at St. David’s
1A Boys
Tuesday’s first round
Hickory Christian at Grace Christian; Wayne Christian at Kerr-Vance; Neuse Christian at Cape Fear; Terra Ceia at John Paul Catholic
Friday/Saturday quarterfinals
Terra/John Paul at Wayne Country Day; Neuse/Cape Fear at United Faith; Wayne/Kerr at Statesville; Hickory/Grace at Victory Christian
3A Girls
Tuesday’s first round
St. Mary’s at Durham Academy; Metrolina Christian at Rabun Gap; Greensboro Day at Charlotte Latin; Forsyth Country Day at Hickory Grove
Friday/Saturday quarterfinals
Hickory/Forsyth at High Point Wesleyan; Charlotte Latin/Greensboro at North Raleigh Christian; Metrolina/Rabun Gap at Raleigh Ravenscroft; Durham Academy/St. Mary’s at Providence Day
