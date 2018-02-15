Thursday’s Roundup: Olympic, Ardrey Kell set for SoMeck finals matchup

Elevator
↑Devon Dotson, Providence Day: McDonald’s All-American, signed to Kansas, received his all-star jersey Thursday in a special ceremony at school.
↑Concord First Assembly: Eagles won for the fourth time in fifth games Thursday, beating Freedom Christian 60-41. First Assembly (22-9) got 17 points, 10 rebounds from senior Stephen Edoka and freshman Trae Benham (18 points) made 4-of-6 3-point attempts. CFA plays in the 2A quarterfinals Saturday at 2:30 pm. at Asheville Christian.
↑Statesville Christian: Statesville Christian (27-5) beat previously unbeaten Kerr-Vance (25-1) 83-76 to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time in 12 years. Scott Harvey had 23 points, Marcus Henderson 20 and Brennan Settle 17 for the Lions, who will play at reigning NCISAA 1A state champ Burlington School Saturday at 7. Statesville Christian also broke the school’s 12-year-old single-season win record with the win.
↑Olympic: Trojans improved to 20-3 with a 61-45 win over West Mecklenburg in the SoMeck semifinals. Olympic won its 14th straight game, getting 10 rebounds and nine points from Jalen Barr and 10 points from Josh Banks. Olympic will play Ardrey Kell in Friday’s SoMeck championship.
↑Christian Pickens, Ardrey Kell: Career-high 22 points in a 54-44 win over Harding in the SoMeck semis. The Knights (21-5) got 14 points from Navy signee David Kasanganay and eight points, seven rebounds from sophomore Luke Stankavage.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools conference tournament finals are now set. See who's matching up in Friday's championship games + other big CLT games for the weekendhttps://t.co/9Un6yGng4h#clthsbb #NCHSAA #NCISAA @CharMeckSchools @CMeckAthletics pic.twitter.com/GBG728roZ0— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) February 16, 2018
Thursday’s Observer-area high school basketball summaries
Thursday’s area scores and Friday’s pairings
Mallard Creek-Dutch Fork, Scotland-Butler to kick off 2018 football season
Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Raquan Brown, Butler: 15 points in a 66-65 win over Rocky River in the Southwestern 4A semifinals, including the game-winning 3-point play with 2.4 seconds left. The game-winning free throw touched what Butler coach Myron Lowery called “every part of the rim possible.”
#BSTRONG Raquan Brown #1 w/the AND ONE to make it 66-65, great team effort tonight by @ButlerMensBB, great game by Rocky River, headed 2 the SW4A Championship game 2/16/18 @ 7pm vs @indybball1967 location @MyersParkHS Celebrate the little things in life! pic.twitter.com/LtvbW44LRw— ButlerHSAthletics (@ButlerHSAthlet1) February 16, 2018
Jamarius Burton, Independence: 34 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals in an 89-72 win over Myers Park in the Southwestern 4A semifinals.
Jaylen Sims, KC Hankton, United Faith: Sims had 21 points, five rebounds, five assists in a 79-53 win over Cape Fear Christian in a second round NCISAA 1A playoff win. Hankton added 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Falcons, who will play a state quarterfinal at Fayetteville’s Northwood Temple Academy Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Gabby Smith, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls: 20 points, six rebounds, two assists in an 84-28 Southwestern 4A semifinal win over Rocky River. Nia Daniel (16 points, two rebounds) and Reigan Richardson (16 points, six assists) had strong games for Hickory Ridge, which will play at Myers Park in Friday’s 6 p.m. Southwestern 4A tournament final.
Jae’Lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg: Withers, a 6-foot-9 junior, had 28 points, 15 rebounds in a 90-63 win over Vance in the I-MECK semifinals. Teammates Tristan Maxwell (20 points) and Chris Ford (19 points, 10 rebounds) helped lead the Vikings into Friday’s I-MECK championship against Hopewell at Mallard Creek High.
How Boys The Sweet 16 Fared
No. 2 Independence 89, Myers Park 72: After leading by three after the first quarter, Independence ran away from Myers Park in the next two quarters, outscoring the Mustangs 41-24. Andra’ McKee (18 points, seven rebounds), Matthew Smith (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Raja Milton (14 points, nine assists) had big games for the Patriots, who will play Butler in Friday’s Southwestern 4A championship game. John Ingram had 13 to lead Myers Park.
No. 6 Butler 66, No. 10 Rocky River 65: Kahlil Brantley, a freshman, made a free throw to give the Ravens a 65-63 lead with 13 seconds left. Butler’s Gerrale Gates (19 points) missed a contested attempt from five feet, but Brown rebounded from the weak side. His putback and layin gave Butler the lead. Rocky River missed a half-court shot at the buzzer. Butler gets a third shot at regular-season conference champ Independence in Friday’s Southwestern 4A tournament championship Friday night at 7:30 at Myers Park High.
