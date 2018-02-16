Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, beat Myers Park in the Southwestern 4A championship game
High School Sports

Friday’s conference championship high school basketball scorelist 02.16.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

February 16, 2018 07:37 PM

FRIDAY’S BOYS SCHEDULE

I-MECK 4A

(championship)

(at Mallard Creek)

No. 1 North Mecklenburg (25-1) vs. No. 2 Hopewell (19-7), 7:30

SOMECK 7 4A

(championship)

No. 1 Olympic (20-3) at No. 2 Ardrey Kell (21-5), 8

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

(championship)

(at Myers Park)

Independence 60, Butler 51

SANDHILLS 4A

(championship)

No. 2 Scotland County (17-7) at No. 1 Raeford Hoke County (24-1), 7

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

(championship)

(at Morganton Freedom)

No. 1 Hickory (23-2) vs. No. 3 McDowell (21-5), 8

BIG SOUTH 3A

(championship)

No. 2 Gastonia Hunter Huss (17-7) at No. 1 Kings Mountain (21-5), 7:30

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

(championship)

(at South Iredell)

No. 3 Statesville (15-10) vs. No. 1 China Grove Jesse Carson (22-2), 8

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

(championship)

(at Concord Cox Mill)

No. 3 Concord (14-12) vs. No. 1 Cox Mill (22-3), 8

SOUTHERN CAROLINAS 3A

(championship)

(at Indian Trail Sun Valley)

No. 2 Marvin Ridge (20-6) vs. No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (22-3), 8

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

(championship)

(at Ledford)

No. 2 Thomasville (18-6) vs. No. 1 Salisbury (22-2), 7:30

FOOTHILLS 2A

(championship)

(at East Burke)

No. 2 Valdese Draughn (20-6) vs. No. 1 Morganton Patton (19-5), 8

ROCKY RIVER 2A

(championship)

No. 2 Mount Pleasant (17-8) at No. 1 Marshville Forest Hills (23-2), 7:30

SOUTH FORK 2A

(championship)

(at Catawba Valley Community College)

No. 6 Newton-Conover (7-19) or No. 2 Lincolnton (20-5), 8

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

(championship)

No. 1 R-S Central (18-7) at No. 2 East Rutherford (18-8), 8

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

(championship)

(at Marshall Madison)

No. 3 Bakersville Mitchell (9-16) vs. No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (18-1), 7:30

PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 1A

(championship)

(at Pine Lake Prep)

No. 4 Monroe Union Academy (16-9) vs. No. 3 Community School of Davidson (21-5), 7:30

SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A

(championship)

No. 2 Bessemer City (13-9) at No. 1 Lincoln Charter (21-4), 7:30

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

(championship)

(at Pfeiffer College)

No. 2 North Rowan (15-8) vs. No. 1 North Stanly (22-4), 8:30

FRIDAY’S GIRLS SCHEDULE

I-MECK 4A

(championship)

Mallard Creek 86, Mooresville 46

SOMECK 7 4A

(championship)

South Mecklenburg 59, Ardrey Kell 55

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

(championship)

(at Myers Park)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 80, Myers Park 35

SANDHILLS 4A

(championship)

No. 2 Lumberton (22-4) at No. 1 Southern Pines Pinecrest (23-1), 7

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

(championship)

No. 1 Boone Watauga (21-3) at No. 2 Morganton Freedom (21-4), 6:30

BIG SOUTH 3A

(championship)

No. 2 Gastonia Forestview (21-5) at No. 1 Gastonia Ashbrook (25-0), 6

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

(championship)

(at South Iredell)

No. 2 China Grove Jesse Carson (22-3) vs. No. 2 North Iredell (21-4), 6

SOUTHERN CAROLINAS 3A

(championship)

No. 3 Charlotte Catholic (16-10) at No. 8 Indian Trail Sun Valley (10-15), 6

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

(championship)

No. 1 East Davidson (24-2) at No. 3 Ledford (19-5), 6

FOOTHILLS 2A

(championship)

No. 3 Morganton Patton (15-10) at No. 1 East Burke (24-1), 6:30

ROCKY RIVER 2A

(championship)

(at Marshville Forest Hills)

No. 2 Anson County (11-10) vs. No. 1 West Stanly (16-9), 6

SOUTH FORK 2A

(championship)

(at Catawba Valley Community College)

No. 3 Newton-Conover (16-10) vs. No. 4 Lake Norman Charter (16-9), 6:30

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

(championship)

No. 3 R-S Central (15-11) at No. 1 East Rutherford (21-3), 6:30

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

(championship)

(at Marshall Madison)

No. 3 Bakersville Mitchell (19-6) vs. No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (22-1), 6

PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 1A

(championship)

(at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep)

No. 3 Community School of Davidson (14-11) vs. No. 1 Monroe Union Academy (22-2), 6

SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A

(championship)

No. 3 Gastonia Piedmont Charter (16-9) at No. 1 Lincoln Charter (14-6), 6

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

(championship)

(at Pfeiffer College)

No. 2 Albemarle (20-6) vs. No. 1 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (21-4), 6

Saturday’s NCISAA Quarterfinals

All games Saturday

1A Boys: Wayne Country Day (18-11) at Trinity Christian (22-6); United Faith (20-10) at Northwood Temple (14-18), 7:30; Statesville Christian (27-5) at The Burlington School (21-4), 7; Victory Christian (21-12) at Greenfield School (23-9)

2A Boys: Cape Fear (16-11) at Gaston Day (25-3), 2:30; Concord First Assembly (22-9) at Asheville Christian (17-8), 2:30; Coastal Christian (23-6) at Village Christian (17-8); St. David’s (23-5) at Carmel Christian (21-4), 4

3A Boys: Charlotte Country Day (19-13) at High Point Wesleyan (25-5), 8; High Point Christian (13-13) at Ardren Christ School (21-12); Concord Cannon (16-15) at Greensboro Day (24-7), 6; Charlotte Christian (23-8) at Providence Day (24-9), 7

1A Girls: Victory Christian (20-10) at Northwood Temple (19-5), 6; Wayne Country Day (21-4) at Burlington School (16-6); Halifax (22-1) at Statesville Christian (30-0); Trinity Christian (10-10) at Neuse Christian (20-4)

2A Girls: Davidson Day (16-5) at Carolina Day (16-8); Cape Fear (21-3) at Fayetteville Christian (15-5); Freedom Christian (16-6) at Concord First Assembly (23-6); Gaston Day (16-12) at Asheville Christian (22-1)

3A Girls: Hickory Grove (20-9) at High Point Wesleyan (24-5); Charlotte Latin (19-7) at North Raleigh Christian (21-6); Rabun Gap (16-8) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (21-4), 1:30; Durham Academy (14-11) at Providence Day (23-6), 5:30

