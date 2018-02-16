Three Mecklenburg County wrestlers make 4A state final round

Three Mecklenburg County wrestlers will have a shot at N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state titles Saturday in Greensboro.

▪ Myers Park’s Daniel Duffy beat MIddle Creek’s Chris Jones by decision at 152 pounds to advance to the finals against Pine Forest’s Daniel Peede (44-1). Jones is 31-5.

▪ Mallard Creek’s Josh Gilliam (49-4) beat Raleigh Broughton’s Kaleb Wright by decision at 170 pounds. Gilliam will wrestle Northwest Guilford’s Chris Garrison (43-1) in the final Saturday.

▪ West Mecklenburg’s Eric Hudson (40-1) is in the 195-pound final. Hudson (40-1) beat South Central’s Jerell Belcher by decision and will face Fayetteville Britt’s Erick Martinez (28-9) in the final.

Mooresville (85.5) leads the team scores with Lake Norman (74.5) in second. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (59.5) is fifth and Mallard Creek (37) ninth.

Other area championship finalists:

Kaiden Fisher, Lake Norman, 106

Will Edminston, Lake Norman, 113

Kaleb Queen, South Caldwell, 113

Toney McGee, McDowell, 126

Tyler Gregor, Hickory Ridge, 132

Isaac Byers, Mooresville, 138

Silas Shaw, Mooresville, 145

Nathan Dugan, Lake Norman, 182

John Jiminez, Mooresville, 220

Dalton Haywood, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge