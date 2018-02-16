Three Mecklenburg County wrestlers make 4A state final round

Three Mecklenburg County wrestlers will have a shot at N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state titles Saturday in Greensboro.
▪ Myers Park’s Daniel Duffy beat MIddle Creek’s Chris Jones by decision at 152 pounds to advance to the finals against Pine Forest’s Daniel Peede (44-1). Jones is 31-5.
▪ Mallard Creek’s Josh Gilliam (49-4) beat Raleigh Broughton’s Kaleb Wright by decision at 170 pounds. Gilliam will wrestle Northwest Guilford’s Chris Garrison (43-1) in the final Saturday.
▪ West Mecklenburg’s Eric Hudson (40-1) is in the 195-pound final. Hudson (40-1) beat South Central’s Jerell Belcher by decision and will face Fayetteville Britt’s Erick Martinez (28-9) in the final.
Mooresville (85.5) leads the team scores with Lake Norman (74.5) in second. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (59.5) is fifth and Mallard Creek (37) ninth.
Other area championship finalists:
Kaiden Fisher, Lake Norman, 106
Will Edminston, Lake Norman, 113
Kaleb Queen, South Caldwell, 113
Toney McGee, McDowell, 126
Tyler Gregor, Hickory Ridge, 132
Isaac Byers, Mooresville, 138
Silas Shaw, Mooresville, 145
Nathan Dugan, Lake Norman, 182
John Jiminez, Mooresville, 220
Dalton Haywood, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
4A Semifinal Results
2018 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Championship – Championship Semifinals
Greensboro Coliseum
February 16, 2018
106 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman, 24-7) won by fall over Kevin Wanovich (Jack Britt, 29-5) Fall 3:51
Kobe Early (Cary, 38-0) won by major decision over Ethan Duft (Hickory Ridge, 29-5) MD 8-0
113 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Will Edmiston (Lake Norman, 44-3) won by decision over James Joplin (Grimsley, 37-5) Dec 9-8
Kaleb Queen (South Caldwell, 45-4) won by decision over DQ Participant (Lumberton, 25-2) Dec 3-2
120 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Isaac Toe (High Point Central, 47-3) won by decision over Aaron Wilkie (Holly Springs, 23-9) Dec 8-2
Kaleb Williams (Apex, 33-1) won by fall over Corbin Houdeshell (Lake Norman, 22-11) Fall 2:45
126 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Toney McGee (McDowell, 56-0) won by decision over Logan Maher (Middle Creek, 32-7) Dec 6-0
Jaxon Maroney (Holly Springs, 23-0) won by fall over Ahmad Smith (Ragsdale, 48-9) Fall 5:33
132 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Tyler Gregor (Hickory Ridge, 41-0) won by major decision over Isaac Shaw (Mooresville, 37-5) MD 13-0
Joshua Lehr (Holly Springs, 28-0) won by major decision over William Deese (Purnell Swett, 35-5) MD 14-5
138 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Nic Valdespino (Broughton, 44-4) won by decision over William Valade (Glenn, 38-12) Dec 3-1
Isaac Byers (Mooresville, 45-4) won by decision over Cymek Shaw (Cary, 33-6) Dec 4-0
145 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Silas Shaw (Mooresville, 41-2) won by tech fall over Andres Perez (West Forsyth, 38-12) TF-1.5 2:08 (17-1)
Nash Philbeck (Broughton, 45-1) won by decision over Rommie McNeill (Purnell Swett, 37-4) Dec 8-4
152 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Daniel Duffy (Myers Park, 31-5) won by decision over Chris Jones (Middle Creek, 36-9) Dec 3-2
Daniel Peede (Pine Forest, 44-1) won by fall over Jordan Norman (Mallard Creek, 41-15) Fall 1:13
160 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Alec Sampson (Hoggard, 30-0) won by decision over Wilbert Cruz (R.J. Reynolds, 30-2) Dec 5-1
Christian Hite (Broughton, 43-2) won by decision over Harrison Sklar (Myers Park, 23-7) Dec 4-2
170 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Josh Gilliam (Mallard Creek, 49-4) won by decision over Kaleb Wright (Broughton, 37-7) Dec 7-5)
Chris Garrison (Northwest Guilford, 43-1) won by decision over Ryan Wolfram (Cary, 34-7) Dec 6-1
182 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman, 45-2) won by fall over Tyrese Byrd (South View, 35-5) Fall 4:41
Luke Roberson (Jack Britt, 32-3) won in sudden victory - 1 over Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 47-8) SV-1 11-3
195 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Erick Martinez (Jack Britt, 28-9) won in sudden victory - 1 over Cameron Blizard (Ragsdale, 44-5) SV-1 7-5
Eric Hudson (West Mecklenburg, 40-1) won by decision over Jerell Belcher (South Central, 29-2) Dec 10-9
220 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
John Jimenez (Mooresville, 41-5) won by decision over Davin Vann (Cary, 22-4) Dec 5-1
Jalen Brooks (Cardinal Gibbons, 35-0) won by decision over Anthony Olmedo (Davie, 50-3) Dec 1-0
285 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Dalton Haywood (Hickory Ridge, 37-4) won by fall over Jordan Glover (Cary, 25-10) Fall 3:10
Brandon Williams (Ragsdale, 41-6) won by fall over Jacob Flowers (New Bern, 49-12) Fall 3:36
