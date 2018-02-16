NCHSAA 3A wrestling semifinal results

Here are results from the NCHSAA 3A individual wrestling semifinals
2018 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Championship – Championship Semifinals
Greensboro Coliseum
February 16, 2018
Never miss a local story.
106 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Bailey Wicker (Piedmont, 43-11) won by decision over Elan Mitchell (Southeast Guilford, 35-6) Dec 3-2
Gerald Mills (Northern Durham, 33-5) won by tech fall over Noah Johns (Clayton, 39-10) TF-1.5 4:13 (16-1)
113 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Jalen White (Southern Guilford, 20-2) won by major decision over Caedyn Fitch (Jay M. Robinson, 40-3) MD 16-4
Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford, 33-3) won by decision over Andrew Chu (Southwest Guilford, 45-3) Dec 13-7
120 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Josh Blatt (North Henderson, 47-3) won by decision over Caleb Smith (Southwest Guilford, 44-3) Dec 14-12
Carson Smith (Southeast Guilford, 41-3) won by decision over Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick, 31-3) Dec 6-4
126 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford, 33-1) won by decision over Triston Chapman (Cape Fear, 42-11) Dec 4-3
Deven Snyder (Southwest Guilford, 46-6) won by decision over Angelo Gilvary (Piedmont, 29-2) Dec 3-2
132 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Ethan Workman (Central Cabarrus, 36-6) won by decision over Blake Baker (St. Stephens, 57-3) Dec 8-5
Dallas Wilson (Cape Fear, 44-3) won by decision over Ethan King (Northern Guilford, 30-4) Dec 8-3
138 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Tony Locke (Northside-Jacksonville, 49-2) won by decision over Travon Clark (Monroe, 49-10) Dec 4-3
Hai Siu (Northern Durham, 42-2) won by decision over Mason Fisher (Piedmont, 48-11) Dec 5-2
145 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Brooks Hunt (Southeast Guilford, 39-7) won by decision over Logan Howell (Morehead, 28-3) Dec 2-1
Spencer Leonhardt (Freedom, 56-1) won by fall over Zain Tittle (South Brunswick, 40-3) Fall 0:22
152 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Phil Daub (Enka, 58-0) won by decision over Krystian Kinsey (Havelock, 50-4) Dec 10-7
Matt Price (Piedmont, 40-2) won by major decision over Quenten Zanders (Crest, 36-4) MD 17-6
160 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Paul Searcy (North Henderson, 51-0) won by decision over Alex Faison (Union Pines, 46-4) Dec 6-4
Michael Vernagallo (Cape Fear, 42-0) won by decision over Ethan Lewis (Alexander Central, 37-7) Dec 5-4
170 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Steven Washburn (Rockingham County, 24-1) won by decision over Jacary Bethel (West Brunswick, 37-1) Dec 11-6
Darnel Brooks (North Brunswick, 31-3) won by decision over Anthony Johnson (North Henderson, 45-6) Dec 3-1
182 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Finley Allen (Terry Sanford, 32-3) won by fall over Colin Davis (Cedar Ridge, 20-4) Fall 1:38
Josiah Ramirez (Orange, 36-1) won by decision over Chase Hamlin (Northwest Cabarrus, 47-6) Dec 6-3
195 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Tyrie Houghton (Weddington, 58-0) won by decision over Salvador Gilvaja (St. Stephens, 58-1) Dec 13-6
Braden Homsey (Orange, 36-0) won by major decision over Kaleb Hendren (Hunter Huss, 43-7) MD 13-3
220 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
Michael Smith (Asheboro, 47-1) won by decision over Ray Dixon (Douglas Byrd, 38-3) Dec 4-2
Nick Hampton (North Iredell, 45-1) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Levi West (Southeast Guilford, 28-5) UTB 9-5
285 Lbs. Championship Semifinals
DQ Participant (Ashbrook, 44-3) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Josh Jones (Cape Fear, 40-3) UTB 3-2
Isaac Chapman (Alexander Central, 30-10) won in the ultimate tie breaker over James Boyd (Freedom, 55-4) UTB 3-2
Comments