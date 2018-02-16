Friday’s top high school basketball players

Rikoya Anderson, Tee Ballard, Rock Hill: 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists for Anderson in a 50-30 South Carolina second-round playoff win over Dorman. Ballard had 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Jamarius Burton, Independence: Southwestern 4A tournament MVP led the Patriots to a 60-51 win over Butler. He had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds. He picked up a Temple offer after the game. Teammates Matthew Smith (10 points, six rebounds, three blocks) and Andra’ McKee (18 points, four rebounds) had strong games.
Naomi Gilbert, South Meck girls: Made five 3-point shots in a 59-55 upset of regular-season champ Ardrey Kell in the SoMeck conference championship game. She finished with 18 points. Jadin Gladden had 15 points and Shariah Gaddy had 12 points with nine rebounds for the Sabres (23-4).
Jehlon Johnson, Levontae Knox, Lincoln Charter: Johnson had 18 points and Knox 20 in a 93-57 win over Bessemer City in the South Piedmont 1A tournament championship game. Both players scored their 1,000th career points. Johnson also has more than 1,000 career rebounds.
David Kasanganay, Ardrey Kell: Hit game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 66-64 win over Sweet 16 No. 8 Olympic in the SoMeck championship game. Kasanganay, a Navy signee, had a career-high 28 points.
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: scored his 2,000th career point in an 82-36 win over Concord in the South Piedmont 3A championship game. Moore is a 6-foot-6 junior. Moore had 23 points and eight rebounds.
Brianna Pressley, MaKayla Smith, Union Academy girls: 20 points for Pressley and 16 for Smith in a 71-28 win over Union Academy in the Piedmont Athletic 1A championship. Both players made the all-tournament team.
