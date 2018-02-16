Mallard Creek girls, North Meck boys rule in I-MECK 4A

The Mallard Creek girls and North Mecklenburg boys got very different kinds of tuneups Friday night for what are expected to be deep runs in the state tournament.
Both teams followed up their I-Meck 4A regular-season championships with victories in the tournament finals at Mallard Creek.
For the Maverick girls, No. 3 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, it was an 86-46 romp over Mooresville that gave head coach Clarence Johnson a chance to play everyone.
For the Viking boys, it was a 60-51 decision over Hopewell in a game where North Mecklenburg, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, built a big halftime lead but had to hang on in the final minutes.
“I think we’re going to be all right,” said Johnson, whose Mavericks (25-2) were never really threatened by sixth seed Mooresville. “We’ve played some very good teams during the season, and we seem to be playing together well now.”
Mallard Creek’s suffocating defense forced the Blue Devils into 27 turnovers and 30 percent shooting from the floor. Meanwhile, the Mavericks shot 44 percent and showed plenty of depth with 10 players in the scoring column.
“From here on, it’s a matter of staying healthy,” Johnson said. “We’ve been blessed so far.”
The boys’ game looked like a similar mismatch as the Vikings (26-1) built a 49-27 lead over the second-seeded Titans (19-8) after three quarters. Hopewell had shot only 28 percent from the floor, and North Meck was getting big games from Jae’lyn Withers and Chris Ford.
But Hopewell outscored the Vikings 24-10 in the fourth quarter and closed to within 55-47 with 1:23 remaining.
Senior point guard Vaud Worthy hit three free throws in the final minute, enabling the Vikings to gain their third consecutive conference tournament championship.
“That run they made was good for us,” North Mecklenburg coach Duane Lewis said of the Titans. “It gave us a good test. We really got into our rhythm in the first three quarters, but then we started putting them at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
“The tempo slowed down. We played into their hands.”
Lewis said he thinks his team is ready for the state tournament grind.
“We hit a bit of a lull there in January, but I thought that down the stretch, we started playing well again,” he said. “I think we’re ready.”
4 who mattered
Ahlana Smith (Mallard Creek girls): She was voted Most Valuable Player of the girls’ tournament. Smith scored 21 points and dominated the game when she was playing. She got into foul trouble in the second quarter, though, and missed time before the half.
Taylor Mines (Mallard Creek girls): She came off the bench and scored 19 points, seven of those in the second quarter after Smith got into foul trouble.
Jae’lyn Withers (North Mecklenburg boys): Withers was voted Most Valuable Player of the boys’ tournament. He scored 23 points Friday night, hitting three 3-pointers when the Vikings made their big third-quarter run.
Chris Ford (North Mecklenburg boys): A freshman, Ford scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Observations
▪ Hopewell got a big game from Zack Dixon, who finished with 19 points. He scored 12 of those in the Titans’ big fourth-quarter push.
▪ The boys’ game was cleanly played, with Hopewell committing only 12 turnovers and North Mecklenburg 11 – despite both teams’ harassing defenses.
▪ Mooresville’s girls had a big run, knocking off the tournament’s second and third seeds on route to the finals. But the Blue Devils were overmatched Friday night. Taylor Bowers 14 points for Mooresville.
