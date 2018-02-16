No. 2 Independence, No. 1 Hickory Ridge girls take Southwestern 4A titles Friday

Independence Patriots coach Preston Davis says he works his team hard to get them to play defense the entire game.
Friday night in the Southwestern 4A title game, his team did that, holding the Butler Bulldogs 18 points below their season average and pulling away in the second half for a 60-51 victory at Myers Park.
“This group knows I emphasize defense,” Davis said, “and the kids have bought in to it. This was a tremendous effort by all our guys.”
The first half was tight, as both teams had scoring droughts of over three minutes, but a jumper by Andra’ McKee with two seconds left in the second gave Independence (26-1) a 25-24 lead at the break. In the third quarter, the Patriots slowly extended their lead, highlighted by two Matt Smith dunks, and had a 40-34 lead heading to the fourth.
In the fourth quarter, Gerrale Gates scored two early buckets for Butler (22-5), which closed to within four at 42-38. But the Independence defense held Butler to one field goal over the next four minutes, 36 seconds. Independence went on a 10-3 run to stretch the lead to 52-41 with three minutes left. The Patriots hit seven of their eight free throws down the stretch and went on to beat Butler for the third time this season.
“When you have two really good teams who know each other so well, nothing is going to come easy,” Davis said. “At the half, we told the guys to stay locked in, cut down on the errors and hold them to one shot. For the most part, we did that and found a way to win.
▪ Tournament MVP Jamarius Burton led Independence with 19 points while McKee finished with 18 and Smith added 10. Butler was led by Jalen’s Gibson’s 11 points, while Gates and D.J. Little each had 10.
Hickory Ridge takes Southwestern 4A girls crown
The Hickory Ridge Lady Bulls have dominated the Southwestern 4A conference all season and the championship game was no different, as they forced Myers Park into six turnovers before the Mustangs were able to attempt their first shot of the game. Hickory Ridge cruised to an 80-35 victory.
Hickory Ridge (25-1) scored the first nine points of the game and led 23-10 after one quarter. They kept the pressure up in the second, holding Myers Park (19-8) without a field goal for the final four minutes of the quarter and led 52-21 at half. The Lady Bulls had five players score in double figures in the first half.
For Hickory Ridge, it was another lopsided victory, as all but one of their wins on the season has been by less than 20 points. Tournament MVP Nia Daniel had 17 for the Bulls as did Gabby Smith while Reigan Richardson added 14. Andrea Shire hit three 3-pointers and led Myers Park off the bench with 14 points.
