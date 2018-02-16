Upsets in SoMeck finals: South Meck girls sting Ardrey Kell; Ardrey Kell buzzer-beats Olympic

South Mecklenburg’s girls and Ardrey Kell’s boys pulled off a pair of upsets in the SoMeck conference tournament championship games Friday night.
South Meck, No. 5 in the Sweet 16, upset No. 4 Ardrey Kell, 59-55. Ardrey Kell had won the regular-season title. In the boys game, Ardrey Kell upset No. 8 Olympic, ending the Trojans’ 14-game win streak. Ardrey Kell won in dramatic fashion, 66-64, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from David Kasanganay in overtime.
Ardrey Kell girls 59, South Meck 55
Never miss a local story.
After two close regular-season losses to Ardrey Kell, South Mecklenburg saved their best game against the Knights for last. The Sabres built a big lead and repelled a Knights’ rally to defeat Ardrey Kell 59-55.
The Sabres had three players in double figures with Naomi Gilbert leading all scorers with a game-high 18 points. Jadin Gladden chipped in 15 points for South Meck while Ashley Hand added 12.
Senior forward D’Shara Booker was a big factor in the paint as she led Ardrey Kell with 17 points. Deniyah Lutz scored 15 for the Knights while Ardrey Kell star Jordan Muhammad managed just five points.
Three who mattered
Naomi Gilbert, South Meck: Drilled five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 18 points.
Jadin Gladden, South Meck: Senior shooting guard scored 15 points while showing poise and calmness in a hectic fourth quarter to thwart Ardrey Kell’s press and comeback.
D’Shara Booker, Ardrey Kell: Was a force in the paint and led the Knights in scoring with 17 points.
Worth mentioning
The loss to South Meck was Ardrey Kell’s first home loss of the season. … After the Sabres lost twice in the regular season to the Knights by a combined nine points, including a one-point loss, South Meck was finally able to turn the tables with a four-point win.
They said it
“We always show up to play against Ardrey Kell. In the last two years we’ve probably lost to AK by a combined 10 points. Tonight, the girl’s were focused all night and we were tired of being in second place. We’ve been in second place since my seniors have been freshmen. We’ve known all season that we had what it took to be a special team.” – South Meck coach Cristie Mitchell
RECORDS: South Mecklenburg (23-4), Ardrey Kell (21-6)
Ardrey Kell 66, No. 8 Olympic 64 OT
In the boys SoMECK 4A tournament final, David Kassanganay’s 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime gave the Knights a 66-64 win over Olympic. The loss snapped the Trojans’ 14-game winning streak. The win was also Ardrey Kell’s first win over Olympic this season after being beaten in both regular season games.
The Knights built a 19-point first-half lead, only to see the Trojans claw back to lead midway through the fourth quarter. Ardrey Kell’s David Kasanganay led all scorers with a career-high 28 points while pouring in eight 3-pointers.
They said it
“You have to give them (Olympic) a lot of credit. We got a big lead and then they didn’t give up. They took the lead and they were in a position to win the game as well. Take your hat off to David Kasanganay who made a miracle shot, a 3-pointer. I’m so proud of our guys and especially our seniors. It was a long time coming.” Ardrey Kell coach Mike Craft
Comments