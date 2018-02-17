Friday’s boys high school basketball capsules 02.16.18

BOYS SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 NORTH MECKLENBURG 60, HOPEWELL 51
Hopewell 7 | 12 | 8 | 24 - 51
North Meck 17 | 12 | 20 | 11 - 60
NO. 2 INDEPENDENCE 60, BUTLER 51
Butler 16 8 10 17--51
Independence 12 13 15 20--60
Butler 51—Brown 4, Jalen Gibson 12, DJ Little 11.Dixon 4 Gerrale Gates 13, Muhammad 3, Peters 6
Independence 60--Andra’ McKee 18, Jamarius Burton 19, Milton 6, Matthew Smith 10, Pauldin 4, Allen 3
Notable: Gerrale Gates, Butler, 10 rebounds
NO. 3 CONCORD COX MILL 82, CONCORD 36
CHS-7-7-10-12—36
CM-37-16-11-18—82
COX MILL 82 -- Wendell Moore Jr. 23 pts 8 reb, Caleb Stone-Carrawell- 20 points, Leaky Black- 10 points 6 reb
NO. 4 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 58, MARVIN RIDGE 49
CCHS 17 7 12 22- 58
MRHS 14 12 10 13- 49
CCHS- Sean Rogan 15, Luke Harkins 17, Riley Berger 10, Matt Ciccone 10, Robbe 4, McKinstry 2
MRHS- Riley Berry 19, Vogt 9, Brown 3, Ryan 9, Storlie 9
NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 80, MOUNT PLEASANT 56
Mount Pleasant 13 5 25 13 -- 56
Forest Hills 22 17 27 14 -- 80
MOUNT PLEASANT -- Trey Barnhardt 21, Ryan Bonnett 10, Price 3, Efird 2, Sloop 4, Meade 3, Leonard 2, Downey 2, DeVitto 5, Smith 3, R. DeVitto 1
FOREST HILLS -- Trey Belin 19, Jaleel McLaughlin 17, Cam Richardson 12, Nas Tyson 11, Rorie 9, Blakeney 7, K. Tyson 5
Records: Forest Hills 24-2, Mount Pleasant 17-9
Notable: Forest Hills wins the Rocky River Conference Tournament Championship
ARDREY KELL 66, NO. 8 OLYMPIC 64 OT
OLYMPIC 7 17 18 18 6 -- 66
ARDREY KELL 17 19 11 13 4 -- 64
OLYMPIC: Jalen Barr 15, Charles Bryson III 12, Deonta Randolph 11, Truesdale 9, Banks 6, Harris 6, Gilmore 3, Gumbara 2
ARDREY KELL: David Kasanganay 28, Luke Stankavage 13, Pickens 9, Flynn 7, Jarrett 4, Hendricks 2.
THOMASVILLE 71, NO. 11 SALISBURY 66
Salisbury 11 18 19 18 66
Thomasville 15 14 21 21 71
SHS- Isacc Baker 21, Oshaun Robinson 12, Bill Fisher 12, Gill 9, Russell 8, Kesler 4
THS- Whiteside 26, Breaux 15, Jenkins 11, Jenkins 6, Williams 5, Cunningham 4, Barnes 3, Cunningham 1
Notable: Salisbury boys lost to Thomasville for the second time this year. Whiteside led Thomasville with 26 points. Isaac Baker led the Hornets with 21.
NO. 14 LINCOLN CHARTER 93, BESSEMER CITY 57
Lincoln Charter 25 19 20 29 93
Bessemer City 16 18 11 12 57
Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 22, Levontae Knox 20, Jehlon Johnson 18, Jackson Gabriel 13, London England 13, Mayfield 3, Holm 2, Herrick 2
Bessemer City: Nelson 16, Hardin 11, Lamar 11, Davis 9, Butler 2
OTHER RESULTS
WINSTON-SALEM REYNOLDS 61, EAST FORSYTH 60
EAST FORSYTH - 10-20-9-21 -- 60
REYNOLDS - 14-12-19-16 -- 61
EAST FORSYTH (19-6) Connor Sparrow 14, Watkins 8, Samuels 8, AJ Hall 8, Mahaffey 6, Nichols 6, Hairston 4, Jones 4, Brintley 2.
REYNOLDS (18-8) Ian Henderson 19, Devin Ingram 13, Tobias Johnson 12, Borland 8, Murphy 4, Goodloe 3, Clemmons 2.
