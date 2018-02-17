Friday’s girls #BIG5 Top Performers

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Rikoya Anderson, Tee Ballard, Rock Hill: 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists for Anderson in a 50-30 South Carolina second-round playoff win over Dorman. Ballard had 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Erin Cepeda, Fort Mill Comenius: 22 points, 11 assists, 10 steals in a 51-50 win over Arborbrook Christian to help her team win its second straight conference tournament title. Teammate Somer Wilson had 16 points, nine rebounds.
Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin: 28 points, 10 rebounds for UNC recruit in a 62-30 win over North Raleigh Christian in the second round of the NCISAA 3A playoffs. Latin (20-7) – which got 17 points from Kathryn Vandiver and 15 from Ruthie Jones – will play North Raleigh Christian next Friday in the semifinals.
Naomi Gilbert, South Meck: Made five 3-point shots in a 59-55 upset of Ardrey Kell in the SoMeck conference championship game. She finished with 18 points. Jadin Gladden had 15 points and Shariah Gaddy had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Sabres (23-4).
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek: UCLA recruit had 21 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals in a 86-46 win over Mooresville in the I-MECK tournament championship. Smith was named tournament MVP. Mallard Creek senior Taylor Mines had a career-high 19 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
