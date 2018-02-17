Mooresville's Taylor Bowers (5) drives the lane and shoots. Mallard Creek won the I-MECK 4A conference tournament championship, defeating Mooresville on Friday.
Mooresville's Taylor Bowers (5) drives the lane and shoots. Mallard Creek won the I-MECK 4A conference tournament championship, defeating Mooresville on Friday. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
Mooresville's Taylor Bowers (5) drives the lane and shoots. Mallard Creek won the I-MECK 4A conference tournament championship, defeating Mooresville on Friday. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

High School Sports

Friday’s girls #BIG5 Top Performers

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

February 17, 2018 12:10 AM

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Rikoya Anderson, Tee Ballard, Rock Hill: 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists for Anderson in a 50-30 South Carolina second-round playoff win over Dorman. Ballard had 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Erin Cepeda, Fort Mill Comenius: 22 points, 11 assists, 10 steals in a 51-50 win over Arborbrook Christian to help her team win its second straight conference tournament title. Teammate Somer Wilson had 16 points, nine rebounds.

Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin: 28 points, 10 rebounds for UNC recruit in a 62-30 win over North Raleigh Christian in the second round of the NCISAA 3A playoffs. Latin (20-7) – which got 17 points from Kathryn Vandiver and 15 from Ruthie Jones – will play North Raleigh Christian next Friday in the semifinals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Naomi Gilbert, South Meck: Made five 3-point shots in a 59-55 upset of Ardrey Kell in the SoMeck conference championship game. She finished with 18 points. Jadin Gladden had 15 points and Shariah Gaddy had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Sabres (23-4).

Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek: UCLA recruit had 21 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals in a 86-46 win over Mooresville in the I-MECK tournament championship. Smith was named tournament MVP. Mallard Creek senior Taylor Mines had a career-high 19 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

View More Video