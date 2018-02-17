North Meck’s team poses after winning the I-MECK 4A conference tournament championship, defeating Hopewell on Friday.
North Meck’s team poses after winning the I-MECK 4A conference tournament championship, defeating Hopewell on Friday. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

High School Sports

Friday’s Roundup: No. 1 North Meck wins fourth straight league title

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

February 17, 2018 12:40 AM

Elevator

Union Academy: finished fourth in the PAC 7 regular-season race but upset regular-season No. 2 seed Community School of Davidson 73-63 in the tournament championship game. Union Academy beat regular-season champ Pine Lake Prep in the semifinals. Union Academy’s girls also won the league tournament title.

Lincoln Charter: Eagles, No. 14 in the Sweet 16, won their fourth straight conference tournament championship Friday.

North Mecklenburg: Vikings (26-1), No. 1 in the Sweet 16, won their fourth straight conference tournament championship with a win over Hopewell. Freshman Chris Ford had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Senior point guard Vaud Worthy had nine points and eight assists.

B7311885699Z.1 (24 of 24)
North Meck's Jae'lyn is the I-Meck conference tournament Most Valuable Player. North Meck won the I-MECK 4A conference tournament championship, defeating Hopewell on Friday.
Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Jamarius Burton, Independence: Southwestern 4A tournament MVP led the Patriots to a 60-51 win over Butler. He had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds. He picked up a Temple offer after the game. Teammates Matthew Smith (10 points, six rebounds, three blocks) and Andra’ McKee (18 points, four rebounds) had strong games.

Jehlon Johnson, Levontae Knox, Lincoln Charter: Johnson had 18 points and Knox 20 in a 93-57 win over Bessemer City in the South Piedmont 1A tournament championship game. Both players scored their 1,000th career points. Johnson also has more than 1,000 career rebounds.

David Kasanganay, Ardrey Kell: Hit game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer in a 66-64 win over Sweet 16 No. 8 Olympic in the SoMeck championship game. Kasanganay, a Navy signee, had a career-high 28 points.

Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: scored his 2,000th career point in an 82-36 win over Concord in the South Piedmont 3A championship game. Moore is a 6-foot-6 junior. Moore had 23 points, eight rebounds in the win. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 20 points and UNC recruit Leaky Black added 10 points and six rebounds.

Jae’Lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg: 24 points, 12 rebounds in a 60-51 win over Hopewell in the I-MECK tournament championship game.

Move of the Knight

Ardrey Kell senior David Kasanganay hit the game-winning shot in the SoMeck championship game
Jonathan Aguallo

Of course, it’s Kasanganay’s buzzer-beater in the SoMeck finals. But did he call ‘Bank’?

Watch

How The Sweet 16 Fared/Roundup

No. 4 Charlotte Catholic 58, Marvin Ridge 49: Catholic (23-3) won the Southern Carolinas 3A conference tournament championship over Marvin Ridge Friday after beating these same Mavericks a week ago in the regular-season championship game. Marvin Ridge led 26-24 at halftime and the game was tied going into the fourth quarter, but Catholic had a 22-13 push in the final eight minutes. Luke Harkins had 17 for the Cougars, who won their 15th straight game, and Sean Rogan had 15. Riley Berry had a game-high 19 for Marvin Ridge

No. 5 Marshville Forest Hills 80, Mount Pleasant 56: Forest Hills outscored Mount Pleasant 17-5 in the second quarter to blow open the Rocky River 2A conference tournament championship game. Trey Belin had 19 points, Jaleel McLaughlin 17, Cam Richardson 12 and Nas Tyson 11 for Forest Hills (24-2). Trey Barnhardt had a game-high 21 for Mount Pleasant (17-9).

Greensboro Day 64, Concord Cannon 45: Cannon star Jairus Hamilton scored eight straight points to give his team an 11-8 lead at Greensboro Day (25-7) in the second round of the N.C. Independent Schools playoffs, but the Bengals dominated from there. The reigning 3A state champs led 34-22 at halftime and advanced to next Friday’s semifinal against either High Point Christian or Arden Christ School. Cannon – which has battled injuries to its roster all year – ended its season at 16-16.

FRIDAY’S BOYS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

I-MECK 4A

North Mecklenburg 60, Hopewell 51

SOMECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 66, Olympic 64

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Independence 60, Butler 51

SANDHILLS 4A

Hoke County 73, Scotland 65

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Hickory 69, McDowell 67

BIG SOUTH 3A

Kings Mountain 72, Gastonia Hunter Huss 64

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 69, Statesville 61

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 82, Concord 36

SOUTHERN CAROLINAS 3A

Charlotte Catholic 58, Marvin Ridge 49

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Thomasville 71, Salisbury 66

FOOTHILLS 2A

Valdese Draughn 62, Morganton Patton 56

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 80, Mount Pleasant 56

SOUTH FORK 2A

Lincolnton 64, East Lincoln 62

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

R-S Central 73, East Rutherford 59

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 64, Avery 42

PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 73, Community School of Davidson 63

SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A

Lincoln Charter 93, Bessemer City 57

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

North Rowan 64, North Stanly 61

FRIDAY’S GIRLS’ CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

I-MECK 4A

Mallard Creek 86, Mooresville 46

SOMECK 7 4A

South Mecklenburg 59, Ardrey Kell 55

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 80, Myers Park 35

SANDHILLS 4A

Lumberton 68, Southern Pines Pinecrest 64

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Morganton Freedom 60, Boone Watauga 55

BIG SOUTH 3A

Gastonia Ashbrook 67, Gastonia Forestview 44

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Jesse Carson 51, North Iredell 50

SOUTHERN CAROLINAS 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley 59, Charlotte Catholic 53

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 52, East Davidson 38

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 66, Morganton Patton 33

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Anson County 58, West Stanly 52

SOUTH FORK 2A

Newton-Conover 54, Lake Norman Charter 28

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Rutherford 67, R-S Central 47

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 60, Bakersville Mitchell 38

PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 71, Community School of Davidson 28

SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A

Lincoln Charter 50, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 34

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Albemarle 53, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 43

NCISAA SECOND ROUND

Friday’s results/Saturday’s schedule

1A Boys: Wayne Country Day (18-11) at Trinity Christian (22-6); United Faith (20-10) at Northwood Temple (14-18), 7:30; Statesville Christian (27-5) at The Burlington School (21-4), 7; Victory Christian (21-12) at Greenfield School (23-9)

2A Boys: Cape Fear (16-11) at Gaston Day (25-3), 2:30; Concord First Assembly (22-9) at Asheville Christian (17-8), 2:30; Coastal Christian (23-6) at Village Christian (17-8); St. David’s (23-5) at Carmel Christian (21-4), 4

3A Boys: Charlotte Country Day (19-13) at High Point Wesleyan (25-5), 8; High Point Christian (13-13) at Ardren Christ School (21-12); Greensboro Day 64, Concord Cannon 45; Charlotte Christian (23-8) at Providence Day (24-9), 7

1A Girls: Victory Christian (20-10) at Northwood Temple (19-5), 6; Wayne Country Day (21-4) at Burlington School (16-6); Halifax (22-1) at Statesville Christian (30-0); Trinity Christian (10-10) at Neuse Christian (20-4)

2A Girls: Davidson Day (16-5) at Carolina Day (16-8); Cape Fear (21-3) at Fayetteville Christian (15-5); Freedom Christian (16-6) at Concord First Assembly (23-6); Gaston Day (16-12) at Asheville Christian (22-1)

3A Girls: Hickory Grove (20-9) at High Point Wesleyan (24-5); Charlotte Latin 62, North Raleigh Christian 30; Rabun Gap (16-8) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (21-4), 1:30; Durham Academy (14-11) at Providence Day (23-6), 5:30

