Friday’s Roundup: No. 1 North Meck wins fourth straight league title

What a fantastic night for our UA program 2 Conference Championship Victories Girls 71-28 & Boys 73-63 Both over CSD So Proud of our Cardinals Now onto State playoffs #WeAreUA @UA_VarsityCheer @crystal_trull @U_A_basketball @UAcharterschool @mphifer2 @momof4boyz00 pic.twitter.com/sfxx15duDS— Union Academy Sports (@UAathletics) February 17, 2018
↑Union Academy: finished fourth in the PAC 7 regular-season race but upset regular-season No. 2 seed Community School of Davidson 73-63 in the tournament championship game. Union Academy beat regular-season champ Pine Lake Prep in the semifinals. Union Academy’s girls also won the league tournament title.
↑Lincoln Charter: Eagles, No. 14 in the Sweet 16, won their fourth straight conference tournament championship Friday.
↑North Mecklenburg: Vikings (26-1), No. 1 in the Sweet 16, won their fourth straight conference tournament championship with a win over Hopewell. Freshman Chris Ford had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Senior point guard Vaud Worthy had nine points and eight assists.
Here are Friday's boys high school basketball capsules from #NCHSAA conference tournament final actionhttps://t.co/GDxtTGCBtz#clthsbb #NCISAA— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) February 17, 2018
Jamarius Burton, Independence: Southwestern 4A tournament MVP led the Patriots to a 60-51 win over Butler. He had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds. He picked up a Temple offer after the game. Teammates Matthew Smith (10 points, six rebounds, three blocks) and Andra’ McKee (18 points, four rebounds) had strong games.
Jehlon Johnson, Levontae Knox, Lincoln Charter: Johnson had 18 points and Knox 20 in a 93-57 win over Bessemer City in the South Piedmont 1A tournament championship game. Both players scored their 1,000th career points. Johnson also has more than 1,000 career rebounds.
David Kasanganay, Ardrey Kell: Hit game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer in a 66-64 win over Sweet 16 No. 8 Olympic in the SoMeck championship game. Kasanganay, a Navy signee, had a career-high 28 points.
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: scored his 2,000th career point in an 82-36 win over Concord in the South Piedmont 3A championship game. Moore is a 6-foot-6 junior. Moore had 23 points, eight rebounds in the win. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 20 points and UNC recruit Leaky Black added 10 points and six rebounds.
Jae’Lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg: 24 points, 12 rebounds in a 60-51 win over Hopewell in the I-MECK tournament championship game.
Knights win the SoMeck 7 Men’s Basketball Tourney over Olympic 66-64 in OT! Here is the winning shot by David Kasanganay. pic.twitter.com/C26uASpnF9— Ardrey Kell Sports (@AKSportsInfo) February 17, 2018
No. 4 Charlotte Catholic 58, Marvin Ridge 49: Catholic (23-3) won the Southern Carolinas 3A conference tournament championship over Marvin Ridge Friday after beating these same Mavericks a week ago in the regular-season championship game. Marvin Ridge led 26-24 at halftime and the game was tied going into the fourth quarter, but Catholic had a 22-13 push in the final eight minutes. Luke Harkins had 17 for the Cougars, who won their 15th straight game, and Sean Rogan had 15. Riley Berry had a game-high 19 for Marvin Ridge
No. 5 Marshville Forest Hills 80, Mount Pleasant 56: Forest Hills outscored Mount Pleasant 17-5 in the second quarter to blow open the Rocky River 2A conference tournament championship game. Trey Belin had 19 points, Jaleel McLaughlin 17, Cam Richardson 12 and Nas Tyson 11 for Forest Hills (24-2). Trey Barnhardt had a game-high 21 for Mount Pleasant (17-9).
Greensboro Day 64, Concord Cannon 45: Cannon star Jairus Hamilton scored eight straight points to give his team an 11-8 lead at Greensboro Day (25-7) in the second round of the N.C. Independent Schools playoffs, but the Bengals dominated from there. The reigning 3A state champs led 34-22 at halftime and advanced to next Friday’s semifinal against either High Point Christian or Arden Christ School. Cannon – which has battled injuries to its roster all year – ended its season at 16-16.
FRIDAY’S BOYS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
I-MECK 4A
North Mecklenburg 60, Hopewell 51
SOMECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 66, Olympic 64
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Independence 60, Butler 51
SANDHILLS 4A
Hoke County 73, Scotland 65
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Hickory 69, McDowell 67
BIG SOUTH 3A
Kings Mountain 72, Gastonia Hunter Huss 64
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Carson 69, Statesville 61
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord Cox Mill 82, Concord 36
SOUTHERN CAROLINAS 3A
Charlotte Catholic 58, Marvin Ridge 49
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Thomasville 71, Salisbury 66
FOOTHILLS 2A
Valdese Draughn 62, Morganton Patton 56
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Marshville Forest Hills 80, Mount Pleasant 56
SOUTH FORK 2A
Lincolnton 64, East Lincoln 62
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
R-S Central 73, East Rutherford 59
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 64, Avery 42
PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 1A
Monroe Union Academy 73, Community School of Davidson 63
SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A
Lincoln Charter 93, Bessemer City 57
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Rowan 64, North Stanly 61
FRIDAY’S GIRLS’ CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
I-MECK 4A
Mallard Creek 86, Mooresville 46
SOMECK 7 4A
South Mecklenburg 59, Ardrey Kell 55
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 80, Myers Park 35
SANDHILLS 4A
Lumberton 68, Southern Pines Pinecrest 64
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Morganton Freedom 60, Boone Watauga 55
BIG SOUTH 3A
Gastonia Ashbrook 67, Gastonia Forestview 44
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Jesse Carson 51, North Iredell 50
SOUTHERN CAROLINAS 3A
Indian Trail Sun Valley 59, Charlotte Catholic 53
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Ledford 52, East Davidson 38
FOOTHILLS 2A
East Burke 66, Morganton Patton 33
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Anson County 58, West Stanly 52
SOUTH FORK 2A
Newton-Conover 54, Lake Norman Charter 28
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
East Rutherford 67, R-S Central 47
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 60, Bakersville Mitchell 38
PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 1A
Monroe Union Academy 71, Community School of Davidson 28
SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A
Lincoln Charter 50, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 34
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Albemarle 53, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 43
NCISAA SECOND ROUND
Friday’s results/Saturday’s schedule
1A Boys: Wayne Country Day (18-11) at Trinity Christian (22-6); United Faith (20-10) at Northwood Temple (14-18), 7:30; Statesville Christian (27-5) at The Burlington School (21-4), 7; Victory Christian (21-12) at Greenfield School (23-9)
2A Boys: Cape Fear (16-11) at Gaston Day (25-3), 2:30; Concord First Assembly (22-9) at Asheville Christian (17-8), 2:30; Coastal Christian (23-6) at Village Christian (17-8); St. David’s (23-5) at Carmel Christian (21-4), 4
3A Boys: Charlotte Country Day (19-13) at High Point Wesleyan (25-5), 8; High Point Christian (13-13) at Ardren Christ School (21-12); Greensboro Day 64, Concord Cannon 45; Charlotte Christian (23-8) at Providence Day (24-9), 7
1A Girls: Victory Christian (20-10) at Northwood Temple (19-5), 6; Wayne Country Day (21-4) at Burlington School (16-6); Halifax (22-1) at Statesville Christian (30-0); Trinity Christian (10-10) at Neuse Christian (20-4)
2A Girls: Davidson Day (16-5) at Carolina Day (16-8); Cape Fear (21-3) at Fayetteville Christian (15-5); Freedom Christian (16-6) at Concord First Assembly (23-6); Gaston Day (16-12) at Asheville Christian (22-1)
3A Girls: Hickory Grove (20-9) at High Point Wesleyan (24-5); Charlotte Latin 62, North Raleigh Christian 30; Rabun Gap (16-8) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (21-4), 1:30; Durham Academy (14-11) at Providence Day (23-6), 5:30
