Saturday’s Roundup: Charlotte private schools flex muscle, make NCISAA semifinals

Elevator
↑Charlotte-area private school power: Eight area teams advance to NCISAA semifinals including boys teams from United Faith, Gaston Day, Carmel Christian and Providence Day. Girls teams from Statesville Christian, Concord First Assembly, Charlotte Latin and Providence Day advanced.
↑Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian and Trey Wertz, Providence Day: as both teams reacted to the final play of Providence Day’s dramatic 63-60 come-from-behind win Saturday – Providence Day celebrating; Christian retreating to the locker room – both seniors calmly grabbed their teammates to direct them to line up and shake hands. Fine show of sportsmanship.
↑MiLeia Owens, Simone Clark, Providence Day girls: Owens tied her season-high with 11 points in a 48-35 win over Durham Academy in an NCISAA 3A quarterfinal. Clark tied her season high with 14. The Chargers, who have won eight straight state titles, return to the semifinals Thursday.
↑Statesville Christian girls: Lions improved to 31-0 with a 60-47 win over Halifax Academy (22-2) in the NCISAA 1A quarterfinals. Junior Mallory Sherrill had 21 points and junior Aasia McNeill added 14.
↑Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin girls: UNC recruit had a triple-double in Friday’s 62-30 quarterfinal win over North Raleigh Christian: 28 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists.
Rocky RIver's Jaden Springer, whose dad was a McDonald's All-American recruited by Jim Valvano, is tracking towards being an elite national recruit in the class of 2020. One rival coach thinks his future is very very bright.https://t.co/ogU5tA1I1A#clthsbb #NCHSAA pic.twitter.com/khxHKjt7Y5— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) February 17, 2018
Demilade Adelekun, M.J. Armstrong, Nate Hinton, Quan McCluney, Gaston Day: Spartans’ quartet combined for 63 points in a 76-48 win over Cape Fear Academy in the NCISAA 2A quarterfinals. McCluney had 15 points. The other three Gaston Day players had 16 each.
Ford Cooper, Carmel Christian: 6-3 sophomore guard had 11 assists, five rebounds, four steals and two points in a 71-57 win over Raleigh St. David’s School in the NCISAA state quarterfinals. Myles Pierre had 20 points while Donovan Gregory and Josh Price scored 15 each in the win for Carmel (22-3).
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: Kansas signee and McDonald’s All-American had 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a 63-60 win over Charlotte Christian in the N.C. Independent Schools semifinals.
Shamani Stafford, Concord First Assembly girls: 25 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 61-33 win over Freedom Christian in an NCISAA 2A quarterfinal. She made 6-of-9 3-point attempts. Teammate Jessyka Leak had 14 points, 14 rebounds and made four 3-point shots.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day: Scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter of the Christian game, including the game-winning free throws with 18.3 seconds left to send his team to the state semifinals for the fourth straight year. Wertz – who added three rebounds and two assists – and fellow senior Kyle Wood won their 103rd game at the school, tying the all-time wins record by a Chargers player, initially set by the 2016 senior class, which included Grant Williams (Tennessee), Isaac Johnson (Appalachian State) and Josh Howard (Brown).
Quick Hits
High Point Wesleyan 83, Charlotte Country Day 53: Maryland recruit Aaron Wiggins had 28 points and Wake Forest recruit Jaylen Hoard added 19 as Wesleyan easily advanced to face Providence Day in the NCISAA 3A semifinals. Wesleyan outscored Country Day 15-1 in the first quarter and 27-10 in the second. DeAngelo Epps (16 points, nine rebounds) and Alex Tabor (11) points led the Bucs (19-14), who finished with their most wins in 10 years.
United Faith 84, Fayetteville Northwood Temple 67: Seniors Malcolm Wade and Jaylen Sims had 18 points and fellow senior Raf Jenkins added 16 as the Falcons, the No. 5 seed, upset No. 4 seed Northwood Temple in Fayetteville. N.C. State recruit Ian Steere had 20 points to lead Northwood. Senior Jordan Mitchell had 18 and junior Josh Nickelberry added 14. United Faith will face top seed Fayetteville Trinity Christian in Friday’s semifinals at Calvary Day School.
NCISAA Playoff Scores/Pairings
BOYS
3A Quarterfinal Results
High Point Wesleyan 83, Charlotte Country Day 53
Providence Day 63, Charlotte Christian 60
Ardren Christ School 82, High Point Christian 52
Friday’s semifinals at Forsyth Country Day: High Point Wesleyan (26-5) vs. Providence Day (25-9), 3:30; Arden Christ School (22-12) vs. Greensboro Day (25-7), 6:30
2A Quarterfinal Results
Gaston Day 76, Cape Fear 48
Asheville Christian 74, Concord First Assembly 50
Village Christian 75, Coastal Christian 70
Carmel Christian 71, Raleigh St. David’s 57
Friday’s semifinals at Westchester Country Day: Gaston Day (26-3) vs. Asheville Christian (18-8), 3:30; Village Christian (18-8) vs. Carmel Christian (22-4), 6:30
1A Quarterfinal Results
Fayetteville Trinity Christian 81, Wayne Country Day 44
United Faith 84, Fayetteville Northwood Temple 67
Burlington School 51, Statesville Christian 49
Wilson Greenfield School 72, Victory Christian 43
Friday’s semifinals at Winston-Salem Calvary Day: Trinity Christian (23-6) vs. United Faith (21-10), 3:30; The Burlington School (22-4) vs. Greenfield School (24-9), 6:30
GIRLS
3A Quarterfinal Results
High Point Wesleyan 52, Hickory Grove 23
Charlotte Latin 62, North Raleigh Christian 30
Rabun Gap 50, Raleigh Ravenscroft 32
Providence Day 48, Durham Academy 35
Friday’s semifinals at Forsyth Country Day: High Point Wesleyan (25-5) vs. Charlotte Latin (20-7), 2; Rabun Gap (17-8) vs. Providence Day (24-6), 5
2A Quarterfinal Results
Carolina Day 67, Davidson Day 44
Cape Fear Academy 49, Fayetteville Christian 41
Concord First Assembly 61, Freedom Christian 33
Asheville Christian 49, Gaston Day 35
Friday’s semifinals at Westchester Country Day: Carolina Day (17-8) vs. Cape Fear (22-3), 2; Concord First Assembly (24-6) vs. Asheville Christian (23-1), 5
1A Quarterfinal Results
Northwood Temple 64, Victory Christian 38
Burlington School 72, Waye Country Day 36
Statesville Christian 60, Halifax Academy 47
Neuse Christian 72, Fayetteville Trinity Christian 48
Friday’s semifinals at Calvary Day School: Northwood Temple (20-5) vs. Burlington School (17-6), 2; Statesville Christian (31-0) vs. Neuse Christian (21-4), 5
