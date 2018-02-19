Charlotte Latin’s girls jump into Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll

Charlotte Latin’s girls team joins the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week.
The Hawks, who ended Providence Day’s 110-game win streak last month, will play in the N.C. Independent Schools’ state semifinals Friday in the Winston-Salem area.
Latin has won 12 straight games, led by UNC recruit Claudia Dickey.
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Hickory Ridge (4A)
25-1
1
2
Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)
26-0
2
3
Mallard Creek (4A)
25-2
3
4
South Mecklenburg (4A)
23-4
5
5
Ardrey Kell (4A)
23-3
4
6
East Burke (2A)
25-1
6
7
Rock Hill (5A)
22-3
7
8
Providence Day (IND)
24-6
8
9
China Grove Carson (3A)
23-3
10
10
Morganton Freedom (3A)
22-4
11
11
East Rutherford (2A)
22-3
12
12
Monroe Parkwood (3A)
22-4
9
13
Union Academy (1A)
23-2
14
14
Charlotte Latin (IND)
20-7
NR
15
Berry (4A)
18-6
13
16
Boone Watauga (3A)
21-4
16
Never miss a local story.
Dropped out: Vance (4A, 19-6). Also receiving consideration: Myers Park (4A, 19-8); North Iredell (3A, 21-5); Albemarle (1A, 21-6)
Comments