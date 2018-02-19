Charlotte Latin coach Charisse Mapp (right) and her team have moved into the Observer’s Sweet 16 pooo
High School Sports

Charlotte Latin’s girls jump into Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

February 19, 2018 09:27 AM

Charlotte Latin’s girls team joins the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week.

The Hawks, who ended Providence Day’s 110-game win streak last month, will play in the N.C. Independent Schools’ state semifinals Friday in the Winston-Salem area.

Latin has won 12 straight games, led by UNC recruit Claudia Dickey.

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1

Hickory Ridge (4A)

25-1

1

2

Gastonia Ashbrook (3A)

26-0

2

3

Mallard Creek (4A)

25-2

3

4

South Mecklenburg (4A)

23-4

5

5

Ardrey Kell (4A)

23-3

4

6

East Burke (2A)

25-1

6

7

Rock Hill (5A)

22-3

7

8

Providence Day (IND)

24-6

8

9

China Grove Carson (3A)

23-3

10

10

Morganton Freedom (3A)

22-4

11

11

East Rutherford (2A)

22-3

12

12

Monroe Parkwood (3A)

22-4

9

13

Union Academy (1A)

23-2

14

14

Charlotte Latin (IND)

20-7

NR

15

Berry (4A)

18-6

13

16

Boone Watauga (3A)

21-4

16

Dropped out: Vance (4A, 19-6). Also receiving consideration: Myers Park (4A, 19-8); North Iredell (3A, 21-5); Albemarle (1A, 21-6)

