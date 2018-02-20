Concord Cox Mill Jody Barbee led his team, the reigning N.C. 3A state champions, to an easy first-round win Tuesday
High School Sports

Tuesday’s NCHSAA first round playoff scores, second round pairings 02.20.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

February 20, 2018 09:59 PM

NCHSAA BOYS FIRST ROUND

WEST

CLASS 4A

Tuesday

No. 17 Myers Park 72 at No. 16 Hough 66

No. 9 Rocky River 83, No. 24 Pfafftown Reagan 58

No. 5 McDowell (21-6), bye

No. 21 West Mecklenburg (12-14) at No. 12 Scotland County (17-8)

No. 13 Butler 90, No. 20 Harding 60

No. 4 East Forsyth (19-6), bye

No. 3 Olympic (20-4), bye

No. 19 Davie County (18-8) at No. 14 Southern Pines Pinecrest (19-7)

No. 6 Northwest Guilford (13-12), bye

No. 22 High Point Central (12-13) at No. 11 Greensboro Page (17-9)

No. 7 Ardrey Kell (22-5), bye

No. 23 Greensboro Grimsley 68, No. 10 Winston-Salem Reynolds 64

No. 15 West Charlotte 71, No. 18 Vance 45

No. 2 Independence (26-1), bye

Thursday

Myers Park (17-12) at No. 1 North Mecklenburg (26-1)

No. 9 Rocky River (20-6) at No. 8 Hopewell (19-8)

West Mecklenburg-Scotland County winner at No. 5 McDowell (21-6)

No. 13 Butler (23-5) at No. 4 East Forsyth (19-6)

Davie County-Southern Pines Pinecrest winner at No. 3 Olympic (20-4)

High Point Central-Greensboro Page winner at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (13-12)

No. 23 Greensboro Grimsley (12-14) at No. 7 Ardrey Kell (22-5)

No. 15 West Charlotte (17-10) at No. 2 Independence (26-1)

CLASS 3A

Tuesday

No. 1 Concord Cox Mill 67, No. 32 Asheboro 24

No. 17 North Forsyth (14-12) at No. 16 Southwest Guilford (19-7)

No. 8 Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 77, No. 25 Statesville 67

No. 24 North Gaston (17-8) at No. 9 Morganton Freedom (22-3)

No. 5 Charlotte Catholic 80, No. 28 West Rowan 36

No. 21 North Henderson (16-9) at No. 12 Marvin Ridge (20-7)

No. 13 Gastonia Hunter Huss 58, No. 20 Southern Guilford 52

No. 29 Mayodan McMichael (10-15) at No. 4 China Grove Jesse Carson (23-2)

No. 30 Monroe (11-10) at No. 3 Hickory (24-2)

No. 19 Winston-Salem Parkland 59, No. 14 Northwest Cabarrus 50

No. 27 Gastonia Ashbrook (16-10) at No. 6 Asheville Reynolds (21-4)

No. 11 South Iredell 84, No. 22 Enka 71

No. 7 Kings Mountain 87, No. 26 Unionville Piedmont 68

No. 23 Concord 81, No. 10 North Buncombe 67

No. 18 Concord Jay M. Robinson (13-12) at No. 15 Waynesville Tuscola (17-7)

No. 2 Greensboro Smith 92, No. 31 West Caldwell 50

Thursday

(at higher seed)

North Forsyth-Southwest Guilford winner at No. 1 Concord Cox Mill (24-3)

North Gaston-Morganton Freedom winner at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (22-6)

North Henderson-Marvin Ridge winner at No. 5 Charlotte Catholic (24-3)

No. 13 Gastonia Hunter Huss (18-8) vs. Mayodan McMichael-China Grove Jesse Carson winner

Monroe-Hickory winner vs. No. 19 Winston-Salem Parkland (13-12)

Gastonia Ashbrook-Asheville Reynolds winner vs. South Iredell (18-7)

No. 23 Concord (15-13) at No. 7 Kings Mountain (23-5)

Concord Jay M. Robinson-Waynesville Tuscola winner at No. 2 Greensboro Smith (24-3)

CLASS 2A

Tuesday

No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 87, No. 32 West Wilkes 44

No. 17 Trinity Wheatmore 56, No. 16 Thomasville 52

No. 8 Morganton Patton 75, No. 25 Winston-Salem Atkins 58

No. 24 Catawba Bandys (15-10) at No. 9 Wilkes Central (18-7)

No. 28 North Davidson (16-11) at No. 5 Hendersonville (18-6)

No. 21 Franklin (16-7) at No. 12 Canton Pisgah (16-8)

No. 20 East Rutherford 82, No. 13 Belmont South Point 78

No. 29 Claremont Bunker Hill 54, No. 4 Salisbury 41

No. 3 East Lincoln 83, No. 30 North Surry 60

No. 14 Valdese Draughn 70, No. 19 Lexington 69

No. 6 R-S Central 60, No. 27 Shelby 56

No. 22 Maiden (16-8) at No. 11 Lincolnton (21-5)

No. 7 West Stokes 95, No. 26 Sylva Smoky Mountain 67

No. 23 Lenoir Hibriten (17-7) at No. 10 High Point Andrews (9-13)

No. 18 Mount Pleasant (17-9) at No. 15 Walkertown (17-8)

No. 2 Marshville Forest Hills 88, No. 31 West Stanly 53

Thursday

(at higher seed)

No. 17 Trinity Wheatmore (23-5) at No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (21-1)

Catawba Bandys-Wilkes Central winner at No. 8 Morganton Patton (20-6)

North Davidson-Hendersonville winner vs. Franklin-Canton Pisgah winner

No. 29 Claremont Bunker Hill (14-12) at No. 20 East Rutherford (19-9)

No. 14 Valdese Draughn (23-5) at No. 3 East Lincoln (23-5)

Maiden-Lincolnton winner at No. 6 R-S Central (20-7)

Lenoir Hibriten-High Point Andrews winner at No. 7 West Stokes (19-7)

Mount Pleasant-Walkertown winner at No. 1 Marshville Forest Hills (25-2)

CLASS 1A

Tuesday

No. 16 Mount Airy 54, No. 17 Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 51

No. 9 South Stokes 73, No. 24 Nantahala 28

No. 12 Chatham Central 77, No. 21 Swain County 72

No. 20 Gastonia Piedmont Charter (13-12) at No. 13 Bessemer City (13-10)

No. 19 Mountain Island Charter 78, No. 14 Hayesville 72

No. 11 North Rowan 65, No. 22 Bakersville Mitchell 52

No. 10 Community School of Davidson 62, No. 23 Highlands 35

No. 18 Monroe Union Academy 67, No. 15 Albemarle 59

Thursday

No. 16 Mount Airy (17-8) at No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep (22-3)

No. 9 South Stokes (19-7) at No. 8 Hiwassee Dam (16-10)

No. 12 Chatham Central (14-8) at No. 5 North Stanly (22-5)

Gastonia Piedmont Charter-Bessemer City winner at No. 4 Avery County (19-6)

No. 19 Mountain Island Charter (17-8) at No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (18-7)

No. 11 North Rowan (18-8) at No. 6 Boonville Starmount (22-3)

No. 10 Community School of Davidson (22-6) at No. 7 Cherokee (16-5)

No. 18 Monroe Union Academy (18-9) at No. 2 Lincoln Charter (22-4)

NCHSAA GIRLS FIRST ROUND

WEST

CLASS 4A

Tuesday

No. 17 Hopewell (13-12) at No. 16 North Mecklenburg (14-11)

No. 24 Rocky River (10-14) at No. 9 Jamestown Ragsdale (21-5)

No. 21 Providence (14-11) at No. 12 Myers Park (19-8)

No. 20 High Point Central (12-13) at No. 13 Berry Academy (18-6)

No. 14 Winston-Salem Glenn 58, No. 19 Hough 42

No. 11 Vance 54, No. 22 Fayetteville Jack Britt 34

No. 10 South Mecklenburg 79, No. 23 East Forsyth 37

No. 18 Butler 53, No. 15 Greensboro Page 44

Thursday

Hopewell-North Mecklenburg winner at No. 1 Northwest Guilford (24-2)

Rocky River-Jamestown Ragsdale winner at No. 8 Pfafftown Reagan (20-5)

Providence-Myers Park winner at No. 5 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (25-1)

High Point Central-Berry Academy winner at No. 4 Ardrey Kell (23-3)

No. 14 Winston Salem Glenn (18-8) at No. 3 West Forsyth (22-3)

No. 11 Vance (20-6) at No. 6 Southern Pines Pinecrest (23-2)

No. 10 South Mecklenburg (24-4) at No. 7 McDowell (16-10)

No. 18 Butler (18-9) at No. 2 Mallard Creek (25-2)

CLASS 3A

Tuesday

No. 32 Concord Cox Mill (10-14) at No. 1 Gastonia Ashbrook (26-0)

No. 16 Southeast Guilford 82, No. 17 Central Cabarrus 76

No. 25 Unionville Piedmont (13-11) at No. 8 Waxhaw Cuthbertson (19-5)

No. 9 Boone Watauga 71, No. 24 Statesville 35

No. 5 Southwest Guilford 71, No. 28 Greensboro Smith 35

No. 12 Greensboro Dudley 49, No. 21 Charlotte Catholic 31

No. 20 North Gaston 62, No. 13 Gastonia Forestview 61

No. 29 Gastonia Hunter Huss (10-12) at No. 4 North Iredell (21-5)

No. 3 Morganton Freedom 61, No. 30 Northwest Cabarrus 41

No. 19 West Rowan 61, No. 14 Monroe Parkwood 57

No. 6 Waynesville Tuscola 42, No. 27 Asheboro 33

No. 11 Wentworth Rockingham County 39, No. 22 Hickory 32

No. 7 Concord Jay M. Robinson 49, No. 26 Enka 41

No. 10 China Grove Jesse Carson 65, No. 23 Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 46

No. 15 Asheville Clyde Erwin 64, No. 18 Asheville 51

No. 2 Northern Guilford 65, No. 31 Indian Trail Sun Valley 41

Thursday

(at higher seed)

Concord Cox Mill-Gastonia Ashbrook winner vs. No. 16 Southeast Guilford (18-9)

Unionville Piedmont-Waxhaw Cuthbertson winner vs. No. 9 Boone Watauga (22-4)

No. 12 Greensboro Dudley (20-7) at No. 5 Southwest Guilford (20-7)

No. 20 North Gaston (20-7) vs. Gastonia Hunter Huss-North Iredell winner

No. 19 West Rowan (20-7) at No. 3 Morganton Freedom (23-4)

No. 11 Wentworth Rockingham County (23-4) at No. 6 Waynesville Tuscola (21-5)

No. 10 China Grove Jesse Carson (24-3) at No. 7 Concord Jay M. Robinson (16-10)

No. 15 Asheville Clyde Erwin (20-7) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (23-4)

CLASS 2A

Tuesday

No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 78, No. 32 Marshville Forest Hills 39

No. 17 West Stanly (16-10) vs. No. 16 Shelby (14-9)

No. 25 Bakersville Madison (13-11) at No. 8 Lincolnton (18-7)

No. 24 Lake Norman Charter (16-10) at No. 9 Anson County (11-10)

No. 5 East Davidson 59, No. 28 Ashe County 44

No. 21 Wilkes Central (14-12) at No. 12 Canton Pisgah (16-8)

No. 20 North Surry 54, No. 13 Salisbury 41

No. 4 East Burke 55, No. 29 R-S Central 49

No. 30 Wheatmore Trinity (14-13) at No. 3 North Wilkes (23-3)

No. 19 South Rowan 68, No. 14 Maiden 46

No. 6 Winston-Salem Atkins 58, No. 27 Morganton Patton 40

No. 11 Black Mountain Owen 63, No. 22 Newton-Conover 51

No. 7 East Rutherford 66, No. 26 East Henderson 39

No. 10 East Bend Forbush 76, No. 23 Surry Central 53

No. 18 Ledford 71, No. 15 Valdese Draughn 32

No. 2 Sylva Smoky Mountain 72, No. 31 Claremont Bunker Hill 42

Thursday

(at higher seed)

West Stanly-Shelby winner at No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (24-1)

Bakersville Madison-Lincolnton winner vs. Lake Norman Charter-Anson County winner

Wilkes Central-Canton Pisgah winner at No. 5 East Davidson (25-3)

No. 20 North Surry (16-12) at No. 4 East Burke (26-1)

Trinity-North Wilkes winner vs. No. 19 South Rowan (18-8)

No. 11 Black Mountain Owen (20-6) at No. 6 Winston-Salem Atkins (20-5)

No. 10 East Bend Forbush (22-4) at No. 7 East Rutherford (23-3)

No. 18 Ledford (21-5) at No. 2 Sylva Smoky Mountain (24-1)

CLASS 1A

Tuesday

No. 17 Alleghany 51, No. 16 South Davidson 48

No. 9 Highlands 61, No. 24 Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College 51

No. 21 Gastonia Piedmont Charter 44, No. 12 Graham River Mill Academy 40

No. 20 Hayesville 33, No. 13 Albemarle 21

No. 19 East Surry (13-12) at No. 14 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (18-8)

No. 11 Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 71, No. 22 Community School of Davidson 41

No. 10 Cherokee 71, No. 23 Hiwassee Dam 52

No. 18 Robbinsville 60, No. 15 Gastonia Highland Tech 42

Thursday

No. 17 Alleghany (18-10) at No. 1 Mount Airy (22-2)

No. 9 Highlands (15-11) at No. 8 Lincoln Charter (14-6)

No. 21 Gastonia Piedmont Charter (17-10) at No. 5 Chatham Central (18-3)

No. 20 Hayesville (16-11) at No. 4 East Wilkes (21-4)

East Surry-Mooresville Pine Lake Prep winner at No. 3 Murphy (24-2)

No. 11 Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-11) at No. 6 Monroe Union Academy (23-2)

No. 10 Cherokee (17-6) at No. 7 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (21-5)

No. 18 Robbinsville (20-7) at No. 2 Bakersville Mitchell (19-7)

