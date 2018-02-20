Tuesday’s NCHSAA first round playoff scores, second round pairings 02.20.18

NCHSAA BOYS FIRST ROUND
WEST
CLASS 4A
Tuesday
No. 17 Myers Park 72 at No. 16 Hough 66
No. 9 Rocky River 83, No. 24 Pfafftown Reagan 58
No. 5 McDowell (21-6), bye
No. 21 West Mecklenburg (12-14) at No. 12 Scotland County (17-8)
No. 13 Butler 90, No. 20 Harding 60
No. 4 East Forsyth (19-6), bye
No. 3 Olympic (20-4), bye
No. 19 Davie County (18-8) at No. 14 Southern Pines Pinecrest (19-7)
No. 6 Northwest Guilford (13-12), bye
No. 22 High Point Central (12-13) at No. 11 Greensboro Page (17-9)
No. 7 Ardrey Kell (22-5), bye
No. 23 Greensboro Grimsley 68, No. 10 Winston-Salem Reynolds 64
No. 15 West Charlotte 71, No. 18 Vance 45
No. 2 Independence (26-1), bye
Thursday
Myers Park (17-12) at No. 1 North Mecklenburg (26-1)
No. 9 Rocky River (20-6) at No. 8 Hopewell (19-8)
West Mecklenburg-Scotland County winner at No. 5 McDowell (21-6)
No. 13 Butler (23-5) at No. 4 East Forsyth (19-6)
Davie County-Southern Pines Pinecrest winner at No. 3 Olympic (20-4)
High Point Central-Greensboro Page winner at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (13-12)
No. 23 Greensboro Grimsley (12-14) at No. 7 Ardrey Kell (22-5)
No. 15 West Charlotte (17-10) at No. 2 Independence (26-1)
CLASS 3A
Tuesday
No. 1 Concord Cox Mill 67, No. 32 Asheboro 24
No. 17 North Forsyth (14-12) at No. 16 Southwest Guilford (19-7)
No. 8 Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 77, No. 25 Statesville 67
No. 24 North Gaston (17-8) at No. 9 Morganton Freedom (22-3)
No. 5 Charlotte Catholic 80, No. 28 West Rowan 36
No. 21 North Henderson (16-9) at No. 12 Marvin Ridge (20-7)
No. 13 Gastonia Hunter Huss 58, No. 20 Southern Guilford 52
No. 29 Mayodan McMichael (10-15) at No. 4 China Grove Jesse Carson (23-2)
No. 30 Monroe (11-10) at No. 3 Hickory (24-2)
No. 19 Winston-Salem Parkland 59, No. 14 Northwest Cabarrus 50
No. 27 Gastonia Ashbrook (16-10) at No. 6 Asheville Reynolds (21-4)
No. 11 South Iredell 84, No. 22 Enka 71
No. 7 Kings Mountain 87, No. 26 Unionville Piedmont 68
No. 23 Concord 81, No. 10 North Buncombe 67
No. 18 Concord Jay M. Robinson (13-12) at No. 15 Waynesville Tuscola (17-7)
No. 2 Greensboro Smith 92, No. 31 West Caldwell 50
Thursday
(at higher seed)
North Forsyth-Southwest Guilford winner at No. 1 Concord Cox Mill (24-3)
North Gaston-Morganton Freedom winner at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (22-6)
North Henderson-Marvin Ridge winner at No. 5 Charlotte Catholic (24-3)
No. 13 Gastonia Hunter Huss (18-8) vs. Mayodan McMichael-China Grove Jesse Carson winner
Monroe-Hickory winner vs. No. 19 Winston-Salem Parkland (13-12)
Gastonia Ashbrook-Asheville Reynolds winner vs. South Iredell (18-7)
No. 23 Concord (15-13) at No. 7 Kings Mountain (23-5)
Concord Jay M. Robinson-Waynesville Tuscola winner at No. 2 Greensboro Smith (24-3)
CLASS 2A
Tuesday
No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 87, No. 32 West Wilkes 44
No. 17 Trinity Wheatmore 56, No. 16 Thomasville 52
No. 8 Morganton Patton 75, No. 25 Winston-Salem Atkins 58
No. 24 Catawba Bandys (15-10) at No. 9 Wilkes Central (18-7)
No. 28 North Davidson (16-11) at No. 5 Hendersonville (18-6)
No. 21 Franklin (16-7) at No. 12 Canton Pisgah (16-8)
No. 20 East Rutherford 82, No. 13 Belmont South Point 78
No. 29 Claremont Bunker Hill 54, No. 4 Salisbury 41
No. 3 East Lincoln 83, No. 30 North Surry 60
No. 14 Valdese Draughn 70, No. 19 Lexington 69
No. 6 R-S Central 60, No. 27 Shelby 56
No. 22 Maiden (16-8) at No. 11 Lincolnton (21-5)
No. 7 West Stokes 95, No. 26 Sylva Smoky Mountain 67
No. 23 Lenoir Hibriten (17-7) at No. 10 High Point Andrews (9-13)
No. 18 Mount Pleasant (17-9) at No. 15 Walkertown (17-8)
No. 2 Marshville Forest Hills 88, No. 31 West Stanly 53
Thursday
(at higher seed)
No. 17 Trinity Wheatmore (23-5) at No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (21-1)
Catawba Bandys-Wilkes Central winner at No. 8 Morganton Patton (20-6)
North Davidson-Hendersonville winner vs. Franklin-Canton Pisgah winner
No. 29 Claremont Bunker Hill (14-12) at No. 20 East Rutherford (19-9)
No. 14 Valdese Draughn (23-5) at No. 3 East Lincoln (23-5)
Maiden-Lincolnton winner at No. 6 R-S Central (20-7)
Lenoir Hibriten-High Point Andrews winner at No. 7 West Stokes (19-7)
Mount Pleasant-Walkertown winner at No. 1 Marshville Forest Hills (25-2)
CLASS 1A
Tuesday
No. 16 Mount Airy 54, No. 17 Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 51
No. 9 South Stokes 73, No. 24 Nantahala 28
No. 12 Chatham Central 77, No. 21 Swain County 72
No. 20 Gastonia Piedmont Charter (13-12) at No. 13 Bessemer City (13-10)
No. 19 Mountain Island Charter 78, No. 14 Hayesville 72
No. 11 North Rowan 65, No. 22 Bakersville Mitchell 52
No. 10 Community School of Davidson 62, No. 23 Highlands 35
No. 18 Monroe Union Academy 67, No. 15 Albemarle 59
Thursday
No. 16 Mount Airy (17-8) at No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep (22-3)
No. 9 South Stokes (19-7) at No. 8 Hiwassee Dam (16-10)
No. 12 Chatham Central (14-8) at No. 5 North Stanly (22-5)
Gastonia Piedmont Charter-Bessemer City winner at No. 4 Avery County (19-6)
No. 19 Mountain Island Charter (17-8) at No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (18-7)
No. 11 North Rowan (18-8) at No. 6 Boonville Starmount (22-3)
No. 10 Community School of Davidson (22-6) at No. 7 Cherokee (16-5)
No. 18 Monroe Union Academy (18-9) at No. 2 Lincoln Charter (22-4)
NCHSAA GIRLS FIRST ROUND
WEST
CLASS 4A
Tuesday
No. 17 Hopewell (13-12) at No. 16 North Mecklenburg (14-11)
No. 24 Rocky River (10-14) at No. 9 Jamestown Ragsdale (21-5)
No. 21 Providence (14-11) at No. 12 Myers Park (19-8)
No. 20 High Point Central (12-13) at No. 13 Berry Academy (18-6)
No. 14 Winston-Salem Glenn 58, No. 19 Hough 42
No. 11 Vance 54, No. 22 Fayetteville Jack Britt 34
No. 10 South Mecklenburg 79, No. 23 East Forsyth 37
No. 18 Butler 53, No. 15 Greensboro Page 44
Thursday
Hopewell-North Mecklenburg winner at No. 1 Northwest Guilford (24-2)
Rocky River-Jamestown Ragsdale winner at No. 8 Pfafftown Reagan (20-5)
Providence-Myers Park winner at No. 5 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (25-1)
High Point Central-Berry Academy winner at No. 4 Ardrey Kell (23-3)
No. 14 Winston Salem Glenn (18-8) at No. 3 West Forsyth (22-3)
No. 11 Vance (20-6) at No. 6 Southern Pines Pinecrest (23-2)
No. 10 South Mecklenburg (24-4) at No. 7 McDowell (16-10)
No. 18 Butler (18-9) at No. 2 Mallard Creek (25-2)
CLASS 3A
Tuesday
No. 32 Concord Cox Mill (10-14) at No. 1 Gastonia Ashbrook (26-0)
No. 16 Southeast Guilford 82, No. 17 Central Cabarrus 76
No. 25 Unionville Piedmont (13-11) at No. 8 Waxhaw Cuthbertson (19-5)
No. 9 Boone Watauga 71, No. 24 Statesville 35
No. 5 Southwest Guilford 71, No. 28 Greensboro Smith 35
No. 12 Greensboro Dudley 49, No. 21 Charlotte Catholic 31
No. 20 North Gaston 62, No. 13 Gastonia Forestview 61
No. 29 Gastonia Hunter Huss (10-12) at No. 4 North Iredell (21-5)
No. 3 Morganton Freedom 61, No. 30 Northwest Cabarrus 41
No. 19 West Rowan 61, No. 14 Monroe Parkwood 57
No. 6 Waynesville Tuscola 42, No. 27 Asheboro 33
No. 11 Wentworth Rockingham County 39, No. 22 Hickory 32
No. 7 Concord Jay M. Robinson 49, No. 26 Enka 41
No. 10 China Grove Jesse Carson 65, No. 23 Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 46
No. 15 Asheville Clyde Erwin 64, No. 18 Asheville 51
No. 2 Northern Guilford 65, No. 31 Indian Trail Sun Valley 41
Thursday
(at higher seed)
Concord Cox Mill-Gastonia Ashbrook winner vs. No. 16 Southeast Guilford (18-9)
Unionville Piedmont-Waxhaw Cuthbertson winner vs. No. 9 Boone Watauga (22-4)
No. 12 Greensboro Dudley (20-7) at No. 5 Southwest Guilford (20-7)
No. 20 North Gaston (20-7) vs. Gastonia Hunter Huss-North Iredell winner
No. 19 West Rowan (20-7) at No. 3 Morganton Freedom (23-4)
No. 11 Wentworth Rockingham County (23-4) at No. 6 Waynesville Tuscola (21-5)
No. 10 China Grove Jesse Carson (24-3) at No. 7 Concord Jay M. Robinson (16-10)
No. 15 Asheville Clyde Erwin (20-7) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (23-4)
CLASS 2A
Tuesday
No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 78, No. 32 Marshville Forest Hills 39
No. 17 West Stanly (16-10) vs. No. 16 Shelby (14-9)
No. 25 Bakersville Madison (13-11) at No. 8 Lincolnton (18-7)
No. 24 Lake Norman Charter (16-10) at No. 9 Anson County (11-10)
No. 5 East Davidson 59, No. 28 Ashe County 44
No. 21 Wilkes Central (14-12) at No. 12 Canton Pisgah (16-8)
No. 20 North Surry 54, No. 13 Salisbury 41
No. 4 East Burke 55, No. 29 R-S Central 49
No. 30 Wheatmore Trinity (14-13) at No. 3 North Wilkes (23-3)
No. 19 South Rowan 68, No. 14 Maiden 46
No. 6 Winston-Salem Atkins 58, No. 27 Morganton Patton 40
No. 11 Black Mountain Owen 63, No. 22 Newton-Conover 51
No. 7 East Rutherford 66, No. 26 East Henderson 39
No. 10 East Bend Forbush 76, No. 23 Surry Central 53
No. 18 Ledford 71, No. 15 Valdese Draughn 32
No. 2 Sylva Smoky Mountain 72, No. 31 Claremont Bunker Hill 42
Thursday
(at higher seed)
West Stanly-Shelby winner at No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (24-1)
Bakersville Madison-Lincolnton winner vs. Lake Norman Charter-Anson County winner
Wilkes Central-Canton Pisgah winner at No. 5 East Davidson (25-3)
No. 20 North Surry (16-12) at No. 4 East Burke (26-1)
Trinity-North Wilkes winner vs. No. 19 South Rowan (18-8)
No. 11 Black Mountain Owen (20-6) at No. 6 Winston-Salem Atkins (20-5)
No. 10 East Bend Forbush (22-4) at No. 7 East Rutherford (23-3)
No. 18 Ledford (21-5) at No. 2 Sylva Smoky Mountain (24-1)
CLASS 1A
Tuesday
No. 17 Alleghany 51, No. 16 South Davidson 48
No. 9 Highlands 61, No. 24 Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College 51
No. 21 Gastonia Piedmont Charter 44, No. 12 Graham River Mill Academy 40
No. 20 Hayesville 33, No. 13 Albemarle 21
No. 19 East Surry (13-12) at No. 14 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (18-8)
No. 11 Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 71, No. 22 Community School of Davidson 41
No. 10 Cherokee 71, No. 23 Hiwassee Dam 52
No. 18 Robbinsville 60, No. 15 Gastonia Highland Tech 42
Thursday
No. 17 Alleghany (18-10) at No. 1 Mount Airy (22-2)
No. 9 Highlands (15-11) at No. 8 Lincoln Charter (14-6)
No. 21 Gastonia Piedmont Charter (17-10) at No. 5 Chatham Central (18-3)
No. 20 Hayesville (16-11) at No. 4 East Wilkes (21-4)
East Surry-Mooresville Pine Lake Prep winner at No. 3 Murphy (24-2)
No. 11 Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-11) at No. 6 Monroe Union Academy (23-2)
No. 10 Cherokee (17-6) at No. 7 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (21-5)
No. 18 Robbinsville (20-7) at No. 2 Bakersville Mitchell (19-7)
