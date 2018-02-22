Thursday’s NCHSAA second round results, third round pairings

BOYS NCHSAA SECOND ROUND
WEST
CLASS 4A
Thursday’s second round
Never miss a local story.
No. 1 North Mecklenburg 95, No. 17 Myers Park 64
No. 9 Rocky River 76, No. 8 Hopewell 65
No. 12 Scotland County 77, No. 5 McDowell 52
No. 13 Butler 51, No. 4 East Forsyth 43
No. 3 Olympic 60, No. 14 Southern Pines Pinecrest 42
No. 11 Greensboro Page 69, No. 6 Northwest Guilford 49
No. 7 Ardrey Kell 71, No. 23 Greensboro Grimsley 59
No. 2 Independence 74, No. 15 West Charlotte 66
Saturday’s third round
No. 9 Rocky River (21-6) at No. 1 North Mecklenburg (27-1)
No. 13 Butler (24-5) at No. 12 Scotland County (19-8)
No. 11 Greensboro Page (19-9) at No. 3 Olympic (21-4)
No. 7 Ardrey Kell (23-5) at No. 2 Independence (27-1)
CLASS 3A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Concord Cox Mill 78, No. 16 Southwest Guilford 34
No. 8 Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 78, No. 9 Morganton Freedom 76
No. 5 Charlotte Catholic 61, No. 12 Marvin Ridge 39
No. 4 China Grove Jesse Carson 87, No. 13 Gastonia Hunter Huss 71
No. 3 Hickory 72, No. 19 Winston-Salem Parkland 50
No. 11 South Iredell 96, No. 6 Asheville Reynolds 77
No. 7 Kings Mountain 77, No. 23 Concord 43
No. 2 Greensboro Smith 72, No. 18 Concord Jay M. Robinson 61
Saturday’s third round
No. 8 Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (23-6) at No. 1 Concord Cox Mill (25-3)
No. 5 Charlotte Catholic (25-3) at No. 4 China Grove Jesse Carson (25-2)
No. 11 South Iredell (19-7) at No. 3 Hickory (26-2)
No. 7 Kings Mountain (24-5) at No. 2 Greensboro Smith (25-3)
CLASS 2A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 56, No. 17 Trinity Wheatmore 54
No. 8 Morganton Patton 54, No. 9 Wilkes Central 35
No. 5 Hendersonvijlle 59,l No. 12 Canton Pisgah 50
No. 4 Salisbury 96, No. 20 East Rutherford 60
No. 3 East Lincoln 72, No. 14 Valdese Draughn 60
No. 6 R-S Central 44, No. 22 Maiden 37
No. 7 West Stokes 64, No. 10 High Point Andrews 45
No. 2 Marshville Forest Hills 83, No. 15 Walkertown 81
Saturday’s third round
No. 8 Morganton Patton (21-6) at No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (22-1)
No. 5 Hendersonville (20-6) at No. 4 Salisbury (25-3)
No. 6 R-S Central (21-7) at No. 3 East Lincoln (24-5)
No. 7 West Stokes (20-7) at No. 2 Marshville Forest Hills (26-2)
CLASS 1A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep 95, No. 16 Mount Airy 58
No. 9 South Stokes 77, No. 8 Hiwassee Dam 40
No. 5 North Stanly 82, No. 12 Chatham Central 60
No. 4 Avery County 62, No. 13 Bessemer City 51
No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 82, No. 19 Mountain Island Charter 77
No. 6 Boonville Starmount 48, No. 11 North Rowan 45
No. 10 Community School of Davidson 71, No. 7 Cherokee 60
No. 2 Lincoln Charter 96, No. 18 Monroe Union Academy 72
Saturday’s third round
No. 9 South Stokes (20-7) at No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep (23-3)
No. 5 North Stanly (23-5) at No. 4 Avery County (20-6)
No. 6 Boonville Starmount (23-3) at No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (19-7)
No. 10 Community School of Davidson (23-6) at No. 2 Lincoln Charter (23-4)
EAST
CLASS 4A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Raleigh Garner 102, No. 16 Rolesville 65
No. 9 Raleigh Leesville Road 53, No. 8 Wilmington Hoggard 37
No. 5 Raeford Hoke County 68, No. 12 Apex 51
No. 4 Winterville South Central 95, No. 20 Holly Springs 55
No. 3 Wake Forest Heritage 91, No. 14 Raleigh Millbrook 72
No. 6 Cary Green Hope 69, No. 11 Cary Panther Creek 64
No. 10 Knightdale 73, No. 7 Spring Lake Overhills 66
No. 2 Raleigh Broughton 70, No. 18 Durham Jordan 55
Saturday’s third round
No. Raleigh Leesville Road (21-6) at No. 1 Raleigh Garner (25-1)
No. 5 Raeford Hoke County (26-1) at No. 4 Winterville South Central (25-0)
No. 6 Cary Green Hope (22-5) at No. 3 Wake Forest Heritage (22-4)
No. 10 Knightdale (19-7) at No. 2 Raleigh Broughton (25-2)
CLASS 3A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Jacksonville Northside 70, No. 17 East Wake 36
No. 8 Fayetteville Terry Sanford 68, No. 9 Greenville Rose 63
No. 5 Wilmington New Hanover 79, No. 12 Southern Durham 76
No. 4 Northern Durham 62, No. 13 Rocky Mount 49
No. 3 Eastern Guilford 89, No. 14 Roxboro Person 60
No. 6 Northern Guilford 62, No. 11 Burlington Williams 57
No. 7 Southern Lee 70, No. 10 Clayton 68
No. 18 Fayetteville Westover 56, No. 2 Northern Nash 55
Saturday’s third round
No. 8 Fayetteville Terry Sanford (22-5) at No. 1 Jacksonville Northside (26-0)
No. 5 Wilmington New Hanover (25-4) at No. 4 Northern Durham (24-3)
No. 6 Northern Guilford (23-5) at No. 3 Eastern Guilford (25-2)
No. 18 Fayetteville Westover (21-4) at No. 7 Southern Lee (24-3)
CLASS 2A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Kinston 60, No. 16 Roanoke Rapids 51
No. 9 Greene Central 67, No. 8 Northern Vance 59
No. 21 West Craven 52, No. 5 Elizabeth City Northeastern 50
No. 4 Farmville Central 102, No. 13 Carrboro 90
No. 3 Fairmont 84, No. 14 Hertford County 68
No. 6 Reidsville 85, No. 22 North Pitt 71
No. 26 Southwest Onslow 71, No. 23 Kill Devil Hills First Flight 62
No. 2 Clinton 74, No. 18 North Lenoir 46
Saturday’s third round
(at higher seeds)
No. 9 Greene Central (23-6) at No. 1 Kinston (22-4)
No. 21 West Craven (14-11) at No. 4 Farmville Central (21-3)
No. 6 Reidsville (20-5) at No. 3 Fairmont (28-1)
No. 26 Southwest Onslow (14-12) at No. 2 Clinton (25-1)
CLASS 1A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Rocky Mount Prep 83, No. 17 Plymouth 63
No. 8 East Carteret 57, No. 9 Ocracoke 44
No. 5 Durham Voyager Academy 64, No. 12 Gates County 54
No. 4 Edenton Holmes 66, No. 13 Southeast Halifax 45
No. 3 Pamlico County 69, No. 19 Tarboro 62
No. 6 Durham Research Triangle 80, No. 11 Pinetown Northside 71
No. 7 Granville Central 65, No. 10 Rosewood 50
No. 2 West Columbus 57, No. 18 Chocowinity Riverside 53
Saturday’s third round
No. 8 East Carteret (15-10) at No. 1 Rocky Mount Prep (23-0)
No. 5 Durham Voyager Academy (21-6) at No. 4 Edenton Holmes (19-4)
No. 6 Durham Research Triangle (23-2) at No. 3 Pamlico County (19-5)
No. 7 Granville Central (14-11) at No. 2 West Columbus (22-6)
NCISAA
CLASS 1A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Winston-Salem Calvary Day School)
No. 1 Fayetteville Trinity Christian (23-6) vs. No. 5 United Faith Christian (21-10), 3:30
No. 3 The Burlington School (22-4) vs. No. 2 Wilson Greenfield School (24-9), 6:30
Saturday’s championship
(at Winston-Salem Forsyth Country Day)
Friday winners play at 8 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Friday’s semifinals
(at High Point Westchester Country Day)
No. 1 Gaston Day (26-3) vs. No. 4 Asheville Christian (18-8), 3:30
No. 3 Fayetteville Village Christian (18-8) vs. No. 2 Carmel Christian (22-4), 6:30
Saturday’s championship
(at Winston-Salem Forsyth Country Day)
Friday winners play at noon
CLASS 3A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Winston-Salem Forsyth Country Day)
No. 1 High Point Wesleyan (26-5) vs. No. 4 Providence Day (25-9), 3:30
No. 3 Arden Christ School (22-12) vs. No. 2 Greensboro Day (25-7), 6:30
Saturday’s championship
(at Winston-Salem Forsyth Country Day)
Friday winners play at 4 p.m.
NCHSAA Girls Second Round
WEST
GIRLS
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Northwest Guilford 64, No. 17 Hopewell 29
No. 8 Pfafftown Reagan 52, No. 9 Jamestown Ragsdale 41
No. 5 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 75, No. 21 Providence 26
No. 4 Ardrey Kell 63, No. 13 Berry Academy 44
No. 3 West Forsyth 66, No. 14 Winston Salem Glenn 38
No. 11 Vance 62, No. 6 Southern Pines Pinecrest 39
No. 10 South Mecklenburg 57, No. 7 McDowell 38
No. 2 Mallard Creek 58, No. 18 Butler 38
Saturday’s third round
No. 8 Pfafftown Reagan (21-5) at No. 1 Northwest Guilford (25-2)
No. 5 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (26-1) at No. 4 Ardrey Kell (24-3)
No. 11 Vance (21-6) at No. 3 West Forsyth (23-3)
No. 10 South Mecklenburg (25-4) at No. 2 Mallard Creek (26-2)
CLASS 3A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Gastonia Ashbrook 62, No. 16 Southeast Guilford 47
No. 8 Waxhaw Cuthbertson 46, No. 9 Boone Watauga 45
No. 5 Southwest Guilford 67, No. 12 Greensboro Dudley 58
No. 4 North Iredell 40, No. 20 North Gaston 30
No. 19 West Rowan 67, No. 3 Morganton Freedom 55
No. 11 Wentworth Rockingham County 43, No. 6 Waynesville Tuscola 34
No. 10 China Grove Jesse Carson 59, No. 7 Concord Jay M. Robinson 45
No. 2 Northern Guilford 55, No. 15 Asheville Clyde Erwin 45
Saturday’s third round
No. 8 Waxhaw Cuthbertson (21-5) at No. 1 Gastonia Ashbrook (28-0)
No. 5 Southwest Guilford (21-7) at No. 4 North Iredell (23-5)
No. 19 West Rowan (21-7) at No. 11 Wentworth Rockingham County (24-4)
No. 10 China Grove Jesse Carson (25-3) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (24-4)
CLASS 2A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 82, No. 16 Shelby 50
No. 25 Bakersville Madison 73, No. 24 Lake Norman Charter 42
No. 21 Wilkes Central 45, No. 5 East Davidson 40 (OT)
No. 4 East Burke 51, No. 20 North Surry 41
No. 3 North Wilkes 63, No. 19 South Rowan 60
No. 6 Winston-Salem Atkins 57, No. 11 Black Mountain Owen 37
No. 10 East Bend Forbush 71, No. 7 East Rutherford 65
No. 18 Ledford 59, No. 2 Sylva Smoky Mountain 49
Saturday’s third round
No. 25 Bakersville Madison (15-11) at No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (25-1)
No. 21 Wilkes Central (16-12) at No. 4 East Burke (27-1)
No. 6 Winston-Salem Atkins (21-5) at No. 3 North Wilkes (25-3)
No. 18 Ledford (22-5) at No. 10 East Bend Forbush (23-4)
CLASS 1A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Mount Airy 59, No. 17 Alleghany 39
No. 9 Highlands 50, No. 8 Lincoln Charter 45
No. 5 Chatham Central 59, No. 21 Gastonia Piedmont Charter 26
No. 4 East Wilkes 51, No. 20 Hayesville 34
No. 3 Murphy 58, No. 19 East Surry 35
No. 6 Monroe Union Academy 70, No. 11 Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 49
No. 10 Cherokee 74, No. 7 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 43
No. 2 Bakersville Mitchell 53, No. 18 Robbinsville 51
Saturday’s third round
No. Highlands (16-11) at No. 1 Mount Airy (23-2)
No. 5 Chatham Central (19-3) at No. 4 East Wilkes (22-4)
No. 6 Monroe Union Academy (24-2) at No. 3 Murphy (25-2)
No. 10 Cherokee (18-6) at No. 2 Bakersville Mitchell (20-7)
EAST
CLASS 4A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Southeast Raleigh 66, No. 16 Rolesville 35
No. 8 Raleigh Leesville Road 44, No. 9 Wilmington Hoggard 35
No. 12 Lumberton 70, No. 5 Holly Springs 67
No. 4 Cary Green Hope 64, No. 20 Knightdale 57
No. 3 Wilmington Laney 54, Raleigh Enloe 35
No. 11 Durham Jordan 59, No. 6 Winterville South Central 56
No. 10 Raleigh Wakefield 49, No. 7 Hope Mills South View 34
No. 2 Wake Forest Heritage 70, No. 15 Durham Riverside 37
Saturday’s third round
No. 8 Raleigh Leesville Road (22-4) at No. 1 Southeast Raleigh (27-0)
No. 12 Lumberton (25-4) at No. 4 Cary Green Hope (23-4)
No. 11 Durham Jordan (21-6) at No. 3 Wilmington Laney (26-2)
No. 10 Raleigh Wakefield (21-6) at No. 2 Wake Forest Heritage (25-2)
CLASS 3A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Jacksonville 63, No. 16 Eastern Wayne 47
No. 9 Cameron Union Pines 53, No. 8 Wilson Hunt 43
No. 5 Wilmington New Hanover 47, No. 12 Southern Durham 33
No. 4 Durham Hillside 64, No. 13 Clayton 48
No. 3 Fayetteville E.E. Smith 57, No. 14 Franklinton 23
No. 22 Northeast Guilford 70, No. 6 Greenville Conley 66
No. 10 Havelock 67, No. 7 East Wake 51
No. 2 Eastern Guilford 82, No. 15 Harnett Central 40
Saturday’s third round
No. 9 Cameron Union Pines (21-7) at No. 1 Jacksonville (20-3)
No. 5 Wilmington New Hanover (21-7) at No. 4 Durham Hillside (20-7)
No. 22 Northeast Guilford (16-11) at No. 3 Fayetteville E.E. Smith (26-3)
No. 10 Havelock (21-2) at No. 2 Eastern Guilford (24-3)
CLASS 2A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Kingston 55, No. 17 Nash Central 37
No. 9 South Granville 65, No. 25 Goldsboro 39
No. 5 East Bladen 65, No. 12 Midway 55
No. 4 Richlands 66, No. 20 Farmville Central 65
No. 3 North Pitt 57, No. 14 Durham N.C. School of Science & Math 39
No. 6 Bartlett-Yancey 43, No. 22 SouthWest Edgecombe 31
No. 23 Currituck County 51, No. 7 High Point Andrews 50
No. 2 East Duplin 57, No. 15 Washington 34
Saturday’s third round
No. 9 South Granville (21-8) at No. 1 Kinston (27-1)
No. 5 East Bladen (27-1) at No. 4 Richlands (25-3)
No. 6 Bartlett-Yancey (21-6) at No. 3 North Pitt (22-5)
No. 23 Currituck County (16-10) at No. 2 East Duplin (24-2)
CLASS 1A
Thursday’s second round
No. 1 Pamlico County 56, No. 16 Perquimans 26
No. 9 Williamston Riverside 62, No. 8 East Columbus 41
No. 5 Roxboro Community 79, No. 12 Vance Charter 52
No. 4 Cape Hatteras 59, No. 13 Creswell 27
No. 3 Northampton County 51, No. 14 Lakewood 37
No. 6 East Carteret 55, No. 11 Manteo 43
No. 10 Weldon 62, No. 7 Smithfield Neuse Charter 33
No. 18 Edenton Holmes 56, No. 2 Plymouth 54
Saturday’s third round
No. Williamston Riverside (22-6) at No. 1 Pamlico County (23-1)
No. 5 Roxboro Community (21-2) at No. 4 Cape Hatteras (24-0)
No. 6 East Carteret (13-10) at No. 3 Northampton County (20-3)
No. 18 Edenton Holmes (11-11) at No. 10 Weldon (20-2)
NCISAA GIRLS
CLASS 1A
Friday’s semifinals (at Winston-Salem Calvary Day School)
No. 1 Fayetteville Northwood Temple (20-5) vs. No. 4 The Burlington School (17-6), 2
No. 3 Statesville Christian (31-0) vs. No. 2 Raleigh Neuse Christian (21-4), 5
Saturday’s championship
(at Winston-Salem Forsyth Country Day)
Friday winners play at 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Friday’s semifinals
(at High Point Westchester Country Day)
No. 1 Asheville Carolina Day (17-8) vs. No. 5 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (22-3), 2
No. 3 Concord First Assembly (24-6) vs. No. 2 Asheville Christian (23-1), 5
Saturday’s championship
(at Winston-Salem Forsyth Country Day)
Friday winners play at 10 a.m.
CLASS 3A
Friday’s semifinals
(at Winston-Salem Forsyth Country Day)
No. 1 High Point Wesleyan (25-5) vs. No. 5 Charlotte Latin (20-7), 2
No. 6 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, GA (17-8) vs. No. 2 Providence Day (24-6), 5
Saturday’s championship
(at Winston-Salem Forsyth Country Day)
Friday winners play at 2 p.m.
Comments