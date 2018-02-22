Hickory Ridge’s girls, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, advanced to Saturday’s third round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs Thursday
High School Sports

Thursday’s girls NCHSAA high school basketball capsules

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 22, 2018 11:02 PM

SWEET 16 RESULTS

NO. 1 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 75, PROVIDENCE 26

Hickory Ridge 17 23 23 12 75

Providence 12 8 4 2 26

Hickory Ridge 26 -- Gabby Smith 13, Reigan Richardson 13, Nia Daniel 11, Jiera Shears 11 Wagner 8, Calhoun 6, Green 7, Henry 4, Ruggiero 2

Providence 75 -- McGill 3, Bowen 6, Miller 2, Lythe 5, Shires 6, Harrison 2, Mulkey 2

Record: Hickory Ridge 26- 1, 14 - 0; Providence 15 -12, 7 -5

NO. 3 MALLARD CREEK 58, BUTLER 38

Mallard Creek 18 14 11 15-- 58

Butler 6 14 6 12 -- 38

MALLARD CREEK 58 -- Sanders 7, Ahlana Smith 14, Dazia Lawrence 22, Mines 1, Mitchell 7, Hunter 5, Hunter 2

BUTLER 38 - - Destiny Lewis 10, Michaela Lane, Nelson 5, Sutton 2, Renee Kennedy 10

Records: Mallard Creek 26-2

NO. 4 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 57, MARION MCDOWELL 38

McDowell 12 2 7 17 38

SM 15. 16. 10. 16. 57

SM- Shariah Gaddy 20, A'Lea Gilbert 13, Jadin Gladden 12, Naomi Gilbert 5, Harley 4, McDuffie 3

McDowell- Williams 12, Cressman 9, Brenner 4, Miller 3, Carson 3, Cooper 2, McKinney 2, Brooks 1

NO. 5 ARDREY KELL 63, BERRY 44

Ardrey Kell 13 12 19 19 -- 63

Berry 12 15 5 12 -- 44

Berry: McLaughlin 17, Terry 8, Williams 8

Ardrey Kell: Michelle Ojo 20 points, 10 rebounds & 5 blocks; Shy Booker 7 points & 16 rebounds; Journey Muhammad 18 points; Deniyah Lutz 17 points.

Records: AK 24-3

NO. 6 EAST BURKE 51, NORTH SURRY 41

East Burke 16 10 12 13 51

North Surry 9 7 13 12 41

East Burke -- Ashlyn Stilwell 18, Brooke Arney 12, Ariana Hawkins 9, Graleigh Hildebran 6, Josie Hise 4, Chely Mull 2

North Surry -- M. Johnson 14, M. Holt 15, C. Willard 5, T. Shuff 4, H. Moxley 2, T. Duncan 3

Records: East Burke 27-1

OTHER RESULTS

MADISON 72, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 42

LNC 13 - 6 - 14 - 9 — 42

MHS 13 - 21 - 18 - 20 — 72

LNC — Kristy Seifert 10, Williams 9, Bissinger 7, Villanti 7, Behnke 5, Moody 4

MHS — Hannah Chandler 27, Hannah Jennings 10, Barilovits 9, Shelton 8, Nix 7, Shelton 3, Cantrell 2, Coleman-Slone 2, Marker 2, Byas 2

Notable: Madison High School moves on to the 3rd round of state playoffs.

