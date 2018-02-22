Thursday’s girls NCHSAA high school basketball capsules

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 75, PROVIDENCE 26
Hickory Ridge 17 23 23 12 75
Providence 12 8 4 2 26
Hickory Ridge 26 -- Gabby Smith 13, Reigan Richardson 13, Nia Daniel 11, Jiera Shears 11 Wagner 8, Calhoun 6, Green 7, Henry 4, Ruggiero 2
Providence 75 -- McGill 3, Bowen 6, Miller 2, Lythe 5, Shires 6, Harrison 2, Mulkey 2
Record: Hickory Ridge 26- 1, 14 - 0; Providence 15 -12, 7 -5
NO. 3 MALLARD CREEK 58, BUTLER 38
Mallard Creek 18 14 11 15-- 58
Butler 6 14 6 12 -- 38
MALLARD CREEK 58 -- Sanders 7, Ahlana Smith 14, Dazia Lawrence 22, Mines 1, Mitchell 7, Hunter 5, Hunter 2
BUTLER 38 - - Destiny Lewis 10, Michaela Lane, Nelson 5, Sutton 2, Renee Kennedy 10
Records: Mallard Creek 26-2
NO. 4 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 57, MARION MCDOWELL 38
McDowell 12 2 7 17 38
SM 15. 16. 10. 16. 57
SM- Shariah Gaddy 20, A'Lea Gilbert 13, Jadin Gladden 12, Naomi Gilbert 5, Harley 4, McDuffie 3
McDowell- Williams 12, Cressman 9, Brenner 4, Miller 3, Carson 3, Cooper 2, McKinney 2, Brooks 1
NO. 5 ARDREY KELL 63, BERRY 44
Ardrey Kell 13 12 19 19 -- 63
Berry 12 15 5 12 -- 44
Berry: McLaughlin 17, Terry 8, Williams 8
Ardrey Kell: Michelle Ojo 20 points, 10 rebounds & 5 blocks; Shy Booker 7 points & 16 rebounds; Journey Muhammad 18 points; Deniyah Lutz 17 points.
Records: AK 24-3
NO. 6 EAST BURKE 51, NORTH SURRY 41
East Burke 16 10 12 13 51
North Surry 9 7 13 12 41
East Burke -- Ashlyn Stilwell 18, Brooke Arney 12, Ariana Hawkins 9, Graleigh Hildebran 6, Josie Hise 4, Chely Mull 2
North Surry -- M. Johnson 14, M. Holt 15, C. Willard 5, T. Shuff 4, H. Moxley 2, T. Duncan 3
Records: East Burke 27-1
OTHER RESULTS
MADISON 72, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 42
LNC 13 - 6 - 14 - 9 — 42
MHS 13 - 21 - 18 - 20 — 72
LNC — Kristy Seifert 10, Williams 9, Bissinger 7, Villanti 7, Behnke 5, Moody 4
MHS — Hannah Chandler 27, Hannah Jennings 10, Barilovits 9, Shelton 8, Nix 7, Shelton 3, Cantrell 2, Coleman-Slone 2, Marker 2, Byas 2
Notable: Madison High School moves on to the 3rd round of state playoffs.
