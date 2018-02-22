Ardrey Kell’s Michelle Ojo helped her team to a second round NCHSAA 4A playoff win Tuesday
Ardrey Kell’s Michelle Ojo helped her team to a second round NCHSAA 4A playoff win Tuesday Jonathan Aguallo

High School Sports

Thursday’s Girls #BIG5 Top Performers

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

February 22, 2018 11:16 PM

Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers

Shariah Gaddy, A’Lea Gilbert, Jadin Gladden, South Meck: In a 57-38 second round of Marion McDowell, Gaddy had 20 points, nine rebounds; Gilbert had 13 points, eight rebounds; and Gladden had 12 points, eight rebounds.

Michelle Ojo, Ardrey Kell: 20 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks in a 63-44 over Berry. Sky Booker had seven points and 16 rebounds. Journey Muhammad had 18 points and Deniyah Lutz had 17 for the Knights (24-3), No. 5 in the Sweet 16.

Ahlana Smith, Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: Smith had 14 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks in a 58-38 win over Butler. Lawrence had 22 points, six steals, three rebounds, three assists and a block.

Ashlyn Stilwell, East Burke: 18 points in a 51-41 win over North Surry. Brooke Arney added 12 points.

Gabby Smith, Jiera Shears, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: Both players won their 100th game at the school Thursday. Hickory Ridge, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, beat Providence 75-26 in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Smith had 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals. Shears had 11 points, four assists. Reigan Richardson had 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals. Nia Daniel had 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

