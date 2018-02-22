Thursday’s NCHSAA boys high school capsules 02.22.18

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 NORTH MECKLENBURG 95, MYERS PARK 64
Myers Park 11 11 21 21 – 64
North Meck 24 16 18 37 – 95
MP: J. Ingram 20, C. McReed 15, Z. Robinson 12, Muhammed 8, Bly 5, Turner 4
NM: Jae’Lyn Withers 29, Tristan Maxwell 25, Chris Ford 14, Anderson 9, Hairston 4, Worthy 3, Artis 3, Hunter 3, Clark 2, Strother 2, Griffin 1
NO. 2 INDEPENDENCE 74, WEST CHARLOTTE 66
West Charlotte 17 14 10 25—66
Independence 20 11 17 26—74
West Charlotte 66—Walker 1, Cardier Jennigan 11, Patrick Williams, 32, Christian Koonce 14, Harrington 2, Howard 5, Harris 2
Independence 74— Matthew Smith 15, Jamarius Burton 19, Jordan Mobley 10, Raja Milton 12, McKee 2, Allen 5, Miles Pauldin 11,
NO. 3 CONCORD COX MILL 78, SW GUILFORD 34
SWG- 2-12-7-13—34
CM- 17-17-29-15—78
CM -- Wendell Moore Jr. 26 points 6 reb; Leaky Black – 14 points 6 reb 6 steals; Caleb Stone-Carrawell- 12 points
NO. 4 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 61, MARVIN RIDGE 39
CCHS 17 12 10 22-- 61
MRHS 3 6 15 15-- 39
CCHS- Sean Rogan 11, Luke Harkins 19, Riley Berger 12, Nick Scibelli 10, Robbe 2, Ciccone 5, Kullick 2
MRHS- David Vogt 11, Bohannan 4, Brown 2, Carnohan 2, Ryan 9, Berry 6, Starlie 3, White 2
NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 83, WALKERTOWN 81
Walkertown 21 23 8 29 -- 81
Forest Hills 19 14 22 28 -- 83
WALKERTOWN -- Jalen Cone 51, Quinton Welch 10, Antoine Lowery 10, McClain 5, Scales 3, Greer 2, Westberry 2
FOREST HILLS -- Jaleel McLaughlin 25, Nas Tyson 22, Jai Rorie 16, Trey Belin 15, K. Tyson 5
Records: Forest Hills 26-2, Walkertown 18-9
NO. 6 HICKORY 72, W-S PARKLAND 50
Parkland 8 8 17 17 - 50
Hickory 17 17 16 22 - 72
Parkland 50 --Berrow 19, Walker 2, Roeie 2 , emory 1, Elgbinigie 3, Williams 3, Bolden 2, Reid 4, Timmons 3 , shell 4, Casey williams 7
Hickory 72 -- Cody young 18, Torey james 14, Jackson bell 10, Jaquan thurman 8, James freeman 11, Mason long 2, Amos 6, Ables 3
Records: Hickory 26-2
Notable: Hickory plays South Iredell Saturday at 7 at Hickory
NO. 8 BUTLER 51, EAST FORSYTH 43
EAST FORSYTH - 5-11-15-12 -- 43
BUTLER - 15-6-13-17 -- 51
EAST FORSYTH (19-6) Shemar Watkins 14, Hairston 6, Mahaffey 5, Nichols 5, Hall 4, Samuels 3, Sparrow 2, Brintley 2, Jones 2.
BUTLER (24-5) DJ Little 20, Gerrale Gates 13, Raquan Brown 12, Gibson 4, McPhatter 2.
NO. 9 OLYMPIC 60, PINECREST 42
Olympic 10. 10. 21. 19. 60
Pinecrest. 6. 11. 9. 16. 42
Olympic: Jalen Barr 17 pts & 10 Rebs, Josh Banks 14, Darrion Parks 12, Harris 6, Ragin 4, Bryson 3, Truesdale 2, Gumbura 2.
Pinecrest: Haskell 14, Allmond 10, Bailey 9, Jones 7, C. Coe 2.
NO. 12 LINCOLN CHARTER 96, UNION ACADEMY 70
Lincoln Charter 29 28 21 18 96
Union Academy 17 20 12 21 72
Lincoln Charter: Kody Schubert 29, Jehlon Johnson 17, Levontae Knox 16, Jackson Gabriel 12, England 9, Davis 6, Haudek 4, Holm, Robinson, McCall, Seitz, Herrick
Union Academy: Davidson 19, Phoneburger 15, J Anderson 11, Young 9, Ledbutter 5, Anderson 4,
Records: Lincoln Charter 24-4
NO. 14 ROCKY RIVER 76, HOPEWELL 65
Rocky River 23-17-15-21=76
Hopewell 15-12-23-15=65
ROCKY RIVER 76 -- Smith 4, Sidbury 1, Dubar 16, Springer 28, Evans 2, Brantley 13, Williams 12
NO. 15 SALISBURY 96, EAST RUTHERFORD 60
SALISBURY 18 29 18 31 96
E RUTHERFORD 15 16 16 13 60
SHS- Isacc Baker 25, Jahbreal Russell 13, Oshaun Robinson 11, Cam Gill 10, Bill Fisher 10, Xavier Kesler 10, Davis 6, Canon 4, Carlton 3, Moss 2, Phillips 2
ERHS- Searcy 28, Hampton 10, Walker 9, Lathan 7, Logan 6
OTHER RESULTS
EAST LINCOLN 72, VALDESE DRAUGHN 60
East Lincoln 13 14 15 30 72
Draughn 12 14 13 21 60
East Lincoln (13-1, 24-5): Kabian McClendon 11, Christian Parks 0, Sidney Dollar 18, John Bean 13, Allden Horne 5, Coleson Leach 22, Ben Zirkle 3
Draughn (9-3, 22-7): Devantae Reid 15, Eli Poteet 13, Jeremiah Daye 11, Bryson Price 13, Jaylen Abee 8
PINE LAKE PREP 82, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 77
Mountain Island 25 8 28 16 -- 77
Pine Lake Prep 20 24 15 23 -- 82
MICS - Jalen Thomas 21 Demetrius Washington 20 Brandon Gregg 17 Mccravy 6 Stephens 4 Price 4 Stephens 3 Phillips 2
PLP - Alex Cluff 23 Josh Barnette 22 D’Marco Small 22 Eito Yuminami 9 Johnson 4 Workman 2
