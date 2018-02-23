Friday’s Roundup: Charlotte-area private schools struggle in NCISAA semifinals

Providence Day's John Miralia (center) awaits a High Point Wesleyan free-throw attempt. High Point Wesleyan advanced to the NCISAA 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80 on Friday. Special to the Observer
Charlotte-area private school basketball teams had a tough afternoon of basketball, for the most part, during the N.C. Independent Schools semifinals Friday.
Eight went to the Winston-Salem area hoping to make state championship games. Only two will play for a title Saturday. And Gaston Day and Carmel Christian, two long-time rivals, will play each other.
Gaston Day (27-3) will face Carmel Christian (23-4) in the 2A state final at noon at Forsyth Country Day. Gaston Day will try to win its first state championship since 2004. Carmel Christian returns to the championship for the second straight season. Carmel will try to win its first state title ever.
Gaston Day beat Asheville Christian 64-54 in its semifinal. A few hours later, Carmel beat Fayetteville’s Village Christian 92-80 in a rematch of the 2017 state final that Village Christian won. Carmel Christian coach Byron Dinkins advanced to his eighth straight state championship. Dinkins coached at Northside Christian from 2010-16.
For the rest of the area teams, however, Friday wasn’t nearly as memorable.
United Faith’s Cinderella run in the 1A playoffs ended with an 84-69 loss to No. 1 seed Trinity Christian of Fayetteville. Statesville Christian’s girls (31-1), who set a school-record for wins, lost to Neuse Christian of Raleigh and lost their bid for an unbeaten dream season. And Concord First Assembly’s girls fell to Asheville Christian 49-39 in the 2A semifinals. First Assembly had eight turnovers and just four assists.
In the featured 3A class, Charlotte Latin’s girls had their 12-game win streak snapped by High Point Wesleyan. And after the Hawks lost, Providence Day’s boys and girls lost in back-to-back games. The boys had their nine-game win streak snapped by a deeper and bigger High Point Wesleyan team that looks like North Carolina’s best public or private team. The Chargers’ girls lost to Rabun Gap (Georgia), ending a run of eight straight state championships.
MJ Armstrong, Gaston Day: made 9-of-16 field goals, including 8-of-10 2-point attempts in a 64-54 win over Asheville Christian. Armstrong had 26 points and two assists. Teammates Nate Hinton (17 points, four rebounds) and Quan McCluney (12 points, 11 rebounds) had strong games.
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: 21 points, 12 rebounds and six steals in a 92-80 win over Village Christian. Gregory’s teammates Ford Cooper (19 points, 10 assists) and Josh Price (14 points, nine assists) had strong games.
KC Hankton, United Faith: team-high 24 points in an 84-69 loss to Fayetteville Trinity Christian in the 1A semifinals. Teammate Jaylen Sims had 20. Greg Gantt had 25 for Trinity Christian and Duke recruit Joey Baker added 19.
Myles Pierre, Carmel Christian: 22 points, eight rebounds and five steals in 92-80 win against Village Christian.
Trey Wertz, Devon Dotson, Providence Day: In their final high school game, the two Chargers guards combined for 60 points in an 87-80 loss to High Point Wesleyan in the NCISAA 3A semifinals. Wertz made 7-of-11 3-point attempts and finished with a game-high 33 points, four rebounds and four assists. Dotson, a McDonald’s All-American, had 27 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.
How The Sweet 16 Fared
High Point Wesleyan 87, No. 7 Providence Day 80: The Chargers (25-10) made their fourth straight appearance in the Final Four and hung tough with a much deeper Wesleyan team (27-5) for much of the game, but Wesleyan used a full-court press to open up a double-digit lead in the second half that took a lot of energy for the undermanned Chargers to make up.
Providence Day got all of its points from its senior guard trio of Dotson, Isaac Suffren and Wertz. Suffren had 20 points and seven assists. But the Chargers wore down against a team that played eight players, including at least six who will play Division I basketball. Maryland recruit Aaron Wiggins had 22 for Wesleyan and Wake Forest recruit Jaylen Hoard had 21.
Rabun Gap (Georgia) girls 40, No. 8 Providence Day girls 37: The Chargers didn’t score in the first quarter and played from behind all game. Providence Day, which got 15 points from UNC recruit Kennedy Boyd, had a few chances to tie late but missed on 3-point attempts. Claudia Garcia Lopez made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left to seal the win.
Friday’s Summaries
High Point Wesleyan girls 70, No. 14 Charlotte Latin 42: Wesleyan (26-5) won its 10th straight game and advanced to Saturday’s 3A state championship game. Wesleyan, which lost to Providence Day in the 2017 final, got 18 points from Shaniya Jones and 13 from Anaia Hoard in a game that was never close. Latin got 17 from Kathryn Vandiver.
Friday’s NCISAA semifinal scores
1A Boys: Trinity Christian 84, United Faith 69; Wilson Greenfield 65, The Burlington School 37
2A Boys: Gaston Day 64, Asheville Christian 54; Carmel Christian 92, Fayetteville Village Christian 80
3A Boys: High Point Wesleyan 87, Providence Day 70; Greensboro Day 75, Arden Christ School 60
1A Girls: Neuse Christian 71, Statesville Christian 52; Northwood Temple 68, Burlington School 57
2A Girls: Carolina Day 64, Cape Fear 36; Asheville Christian 49, Concord First Assembly 39
3A Girls: High Point Wesleyan 77, Charlotte Latin 42; Rabun Gap (Georgia) 40, Providence Day 37
Saturday’s championship games
All games at Forsyth Country Day
1A Boys: Fayetteville Trinity Christian (24-6) vs. Wilson Greenfield School (25-9), 8 p.m.
2A Boys: Gaston Day (27-3) vs. Carmel Christian (23-4), noon
3A Boys: High Point Wesleyan (27-5) vs. Greensboro Day (26-7), 4 p.m.
1A Girls: Fayetteville Northwood Temple (21-5) vs. Neuse Christian (22-4), 6 p.m.
2A Girls: Carolina Day (18-8) vs. Asheville Christian (24-1), 10 a.m.
3A Girls: High Point Wesleyan (26-5) vs. Rabun Gap, Georgia (18-8), 2 p.m.
Photos from NCISAA 3A semifinals
Charlotte Latin's Kathryn Vandiver (23) shoots from the baseline for two points. Wesleyan Christian Academy would defeat Latin 70-42 to advance.
Charlotte Latin's Claudia Dickey (30) drives the lane and is fouled during early 3rd quarter action. Wesleyan Christian Academy would defeat Latin 70-42 to advance.
Charlotte Latin's Claudia Dickey (30) knocks down two free throws after a hard foul. Wesleyan Christian Academy would defeat Latin 70-42 to advance.
Charlotte Latin's Kathryn Vandiver (23) drives the lane and finishes the layup for two points. Wesleyan Christian Academy would defeat Latin 70-42 to advance.
Devon Dotson (1) of Providence Day drives the lane for a layup. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Providence Day's Devon Dotson (1) gets the layup. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.r
Providence Day's Isaac Suffren (5) and Wesleyan's Aaron Wiggins (12) battle for the rebound. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Providence Day's Trey Wertz (3) finishes the layup during early first half action. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Providence Day's John Miralia (center) awaits a High Point Wesleyan free-throw attempt. High Point Wesleyan advanced to the NCISAA 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80 on Friday.
Providence Day's Trey Wertz (3) drives the lane and finishes the one handed jumper. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Providence Day's Isaac Suffren (5) drives the lane and finishes the one handed floater. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Trey Wertz (3) of Providence Day looks for the cross court pass. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Providence Day's Trey Wertz (3) drives to the basket and finishes the layup. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Providence Day's Trey Wertz (3) spins off the Wesleyan defender during late 2nd half action. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Providence Day's Trey Wertz (3) elevates and knocks down a three point shot. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.ii
Wesleyan Christian's Jaylen Hoard (10) glides to the basket for two points during late 2nd half action. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Wesleyan Christian's Jaylen Hoard (10) knocks down two key free throws late in the 2nd half. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Wesleyan Christian's Aaron Wiggins (12) with the layup during late 2nd half action. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Wesleyan Christian's Jaylen Hoard (10) prepares for two key free throws late in the 2nd half. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Wesleyan Christian's Aaron Wiggins (12) prepares for two key free throws late in the 2nd half. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Wesleyan Christian's Aaron Wiggins (12) goes up for the dunk during late 2nd half action. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Wesleyan Christian's Aaron Wiggins (12) goes up for the dunk during late 2nd half action. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Wesleyan Christian's Aaron Wiggins (12) goes up for the dunk during late 2nd half action. Wesleyan Christian Academy advance to the 3A finals by defeating Providence Day 87-80.
Providence Day's Kennedy Boyd (0) drives the lane for the layup and two points. The Eagles of Rabun Gap would defeat Providence Day 40-37 and advance to the 3A Finals.
Providence Day's Emnet Naod (12) knocks down two free throws during early 1st quarter action. The Eagles of Rabun Gap would defeat Providence Day 40-37 and advance to the 3A Finals.
Providence Day's MiLeia Owens (24) drives the lane during late 1st half action. The Eagles of Rabun Gap would defeat Providence Day 40-37 and advance to the 3A Finals.
Providence Day's MiLeia Owens (24) drives the baseline and finishes the layup. The Eagles of Rabun Gap would defeat Providence Day 40-37 and advance to the 3A Finals.
Providence Day's MiLeia Owens (24) looks for the pass during late 1st half action. The Eagles of Rabun Gap would defeat Providence Day 40-37 and advance to the 3A Finals.
Providence Day's Nina-Simone Clark drives the baseline during late 1st half action. The Eagles of Rabun Gap would defeat Providence Day 40-37 and advance to the 3A Finals.
Providence Day's El Ferguson (32) knocks down the three point shot. The Eagles of Rabun Gap would defeat Providence Day 40-37 and advance to the 3A Finals.
Providence Day's Nina-Simone Clark drives the lane and finishes the layup. The Eagles of Rabun Gap would defeat Providence Day 40-37 and advance to the 3A Finals.
Rabun Gap's Ramani Lewis (33) grabs the rebound and goes back up for the layup. The Eagles of Rabun Gap would defeat Providence Day 40-37 and advance to the 3A Finals.
Rabun Gap's Josie Earnhardt (21) awaits her teammate to run the baseline and completes the pass during late 1st half action. The Eagles of Rabun Gap would defeat Providence Day 40-37 and advance to the 3A Finals.
