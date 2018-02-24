Saturday’s NCHSAA, NCISAA scoreboard

BOYS
NCISAA
(at Forsyth Country Day, Winston-Salem)
CLASS 1A Saturday’s state championship
No. 1 Fayetteville Trinity Christian 70, No. 2 Wilson Greenfield School 62
(final records: Trinity Christian 25-6; Greenfield School 25-10)
CLASS 2A
Saturday’s state championship
No. 2 Carmel Christian 74, No. 1 Gaston Day 72 (2 OTs)
(final records: Carmel Christian 26-4; Gaston Day 27-4)
CLASS 3A
Saturday’s championship
No. 2 Greensboro Day 67, No. 1 High Point Wesleyan 53
(final records: Greensboro Day 27-7; High Point Wesleyan 27-6)
NCHSAA
WEST
CLASS 4A
Saturday’s third round
No. 9 Rocky River 86, No. 1 North Mecklenburg 81
No. 13 Butler 65, No. 12 Scotland County 43
No. 3 Olympic 77, No. 11 Greensboro Page 71
No. 2 Independence 72, No. 7 Ardrey Kell 65
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 13 Butler (25-5) at No. 9 Rocky River (22-6)
No. 3 Olympic (22-4) at No. 2 Independence (28-1)
CLASS 3A
Saturday’s third round
No. 1 Concord Cox Mill 81, No. 8 Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 57
No. 4 China Grove Jesse Carson 57, No. 5 Charlotte Catholic 53
No. 3 Hickory 61, No. 11 South Iredell 47
No. 2 Greensboro Smith 85, No. 7 Kings Mountain 65
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 4 China Grove Jesse Carson (26-2) at No. 1 Concord Cox Mill (26-3)
No. 3 Hickory (27-2) at No. 2 Greensboro Smith (26-3)
CLASS 2A
Saturday’s third round
No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 67, No. 8 Morganton Patton 62
No. 4 Salisbury 85, No. 5 Hendersonville 78
No. 3 East Lincoln 79, No. 6 R-S Central 69
No. 2 Marshville Forest Hills 64, No. 7 West Stokes 48
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 4 Salisbury (26-3) at No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (23-1)
No. 3 East Lincoln (25-5) at No. 2 Marshville Forest Hills (27-2)
CLASS 1A
Saturday’s third round
No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep 71, No. 9 South Stokes 60
No. 5 North Stanly 90, No. 4 Avery County 49
No. 6 Boonville Starmount 56, No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 55
No. 2 Lincoln Charter 95, No. 10 Community School of Davidson 54
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 5 North Stanly (24-5) at No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep (24-3)
No. 6 Boonville Starmount (24-3) at No. 2 Lincoln Charter (24-4)
EAST
CLASS 4A
Saturday’s third round
No. 1 Garner 95, No. 9 Raleigh Leesville Road 61
No. 4 Winterville South Central 74, No. 5 Raeford Hoke County 55
No. 3 Wake Forest Heritage 67, No. 6 Cary Green Hope 52
No. 2 Raleigh Broughton 78, No. 10 Knightdale 66
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 4 Winterville South Central (26-0) at No. 1 Raleigh Garner
No. 3 Wake Forest Heritage (23-4) at No. 2 Raleigh Broughton (26-2)
CLASS 3A
Saturday’s third round
No. 1 Jacksonville Northside 73, No. 8 Fayetteville Terry Sanford 33
No. 5 Wilmington New Hanover 79, No. 4 Northern Durham 76
No. 3 Eastern Guilford 84, No. 6 Northern Guilford 48
No. 7 Southern Lee 59, No. 18 Fayetteville Westover 47
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 5 Wilmington New Hanover (26-4) at No. 1 Jacksonville Northside (27-0)
No. 7 Southern Lee (25-3) at No. 3 Eastern Guilford (26-2)
CLASS 2A
Saturday’s third round
No. 9 Greene Central 42, No. 1 Kinston 41
No. 4 Farmville Central 81, No. 21 West Craven 70
No. 3 Fairmont 75, No. 6 Reidsville 63
No. 2 Clinton 81, No. 26 Southwest Onslow 38
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 9 Greene Central (24-6) at No. 4 Farmville Central (22-3)
No. 3 Fairmont (29-1) at No. 2 Clinton (26-1)
CLASS 1A
Saturday’s third round
No. 1 Rocky Mount Prep 63, No. 8 East Carteret 56
No. 5 Durham Voyager Academy 74, No. 4 Edenton Holmes 52
No. 3 Pamlico County 77, No. 6 Durham Research Triangle 68
No. 7 Granville Central 63, No. 2 West Columbus 54
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 5 Durham Voyager Academy (22-6) at No. 1 Rocky Mount Prep (24-0)
No. 7 Granville Central (15-11) at No. 3 Pamlico County (20-5)
Saturday’s Girls Scores, Pairings
NCISAA
(at Forsyth Country Day, Winston-Salem)
CLASS 1A
Saturday’s championship
No. 1 Fayetteville Northwood Temple 70, No. 2 Raleigh Neuse Christian 57
(final records: Northwood Temple 22-5); Neuse Christian 22-5)
CLASS 2A
Saturday’s championship
No. 1 Asheville Carolina Day 46, No. 2 Asheville Christian 37
(final records: Carolina Day 19-8; Asheville Christian 24-2)
CLASS 3A
Saturday’s championship
No. 1 High Point Wesleyan 53, No. 6 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 43
(final records: High Point Wesleyan 27-5; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 18-9)
NCHSAA
WEST
CLASS 4A
Saturday’s third round
No. 8 Pfafftown Reagan 40, No. 1 Northwest Guilford 33
No. 4 Ardrey Kell 73, No. 5 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 64
No. 3 West Forsyth 67, No. 11 Vance 60
No. 2 Mallard Creek 66, No. 10 South Mecklenburg 51
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 4 Pfafftown Reagan (22-5) at No. 4 Ardrey Kell (25-3)
No. 3 West Forsyth (24-3) at No. 2 Mallard Creek (27-2)
CLASS 3A
Saturday’s third round
No. 1 Gastonia Ashbrook 54, No. 8 Waxhaw Cuthbertson 41
No. 4 North Iredell 67, No. 5 Southwest Guilford 48
No. 11 Wentworth Rockingham County 72, No. 19 West Rowan 48
No. 2 Northern Guilford 56, No. 10 China Grove Jesse Carson 47
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 4 North Iredell (24-5) at No. 1 Gastonia Ashbrook (29-0)
No. 11 Wentworth Rockingham County (25-4) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (25-4)
CLASS 2A
Saturday’s third round
No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 63, No. 25 Bakersville Madison 49
No. 21 Wilkes Central 48, No. 4 East Burke 45
No. 3 North Wilkes 56, No. 6 Winston-Salem Atkins 55
No. 18 Ledford 53, No. 10 East Bend Forbush 49
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 21 Wilkes Central (17-12) at No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (26-1)
No. 18 Ledford (23-5) at No. 3 North Wilkes (26-3)
CLASS 1A
Saturday’s third round
No. 1 Mount Airy 56, No. 9 Highlands 23
No. 4 East Wilkes 58, No. 5 Chatham Central 53
No. 3 Murphy 66, No. 6 Monroe Union Academy 59
No. 10 Cherokee 71, No. 2 Bakersville Mitchell 61
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 4 East Wilkes (23-4) at No. 1 Mount Airy (24-2)
No. 10 Cherokee (19-6) at No. 3 Murphy (26-2)
EAST
CLASS 4A
Saturday’s third round
No. 1 Southeast Raleigh 62, No. 8 Raleigh Leesville Road 33
No. 4 Cary Green Hope 71, No. 12 Lumberton 70
No. 3 Wilmington Laney 73, No. 11 Durham Jordan 50
No. 2 Wake Forest Heritage 36, No. 10 Raleigh Wakefield 33
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 4 Cary Green Hope (24-4) at No. 1 Southeast Raleigh (28-0)
No. 3 Wilmington Laney (27-2) at No. 2 Wake Forest Heritage (26-2)
CLASS 3A
Saturday’s third round
No. 1 Jacksonville 80, No. 9 Cameron Union Pines 32
No. 4 Durham Hillside 52, No. 5 Wilmington New Hanover 31
No. 3 Fayetteville E.E. Smith 53, No. 22 Northeast Guilford 46
No. 10 Havelock 58, No. 2 Eastern Guilford 56
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 4 Durham Hillside (21-7) at No. 1 Jacksonville (21-3)
No. 10 Havelock (22-2) at No. 3 Fayetteville E.E. Smith (27-3)
CLASS 2A
Saturday’s third round
No. 1 Kinston 56, No. 9 South Granville 37
No. 4 Richlands 93, No. 5 East Bladen 82
No. 3 North Pitt 63, No. 6 Bartlett-Yancey 42
No. 2 East Duplin 39, No. 23 Currituck County 26
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 4 Richlands (26-3) at No. 1 Kinston (28-1)
No. 3 North Pitt (23-5) at No. 2 East Duplin (25-2)
CLASS 1A
Saturday’s third round
No. 1 Pamlico County 74, No. 8 Williamston Riverside 60
No. 4 Cape Hatteras 52, No. 5 Roxboro Community 45
No. 3 Northampton County 49, No. 6 East Carteret 44
No. 10 Weldon 53, No. 18 Edenton Holmes 24
Tuesday’s fourth round
No. 4 Cape Hatteras (25-0) at No. 1 Pamlico County (24-1)
No. 10 Weldon (21-2) at No. 3 Northampton County (21-3)
