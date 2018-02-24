Independence's A. J. McKee (5) drives the baseline and scores the layup. Independence would defeat Ardrey Kell 72-65 and advance to the next round of the playoffs.
High School Sports

Saturday’s NCHSAA, NCISAA scoreboard

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 24, 2018 10:16 PM

BOYS

NCISAA

(at Forsyth Country Day, Winston-Salem)

CLASS 1A Saturday’s state championship

No. 1 Fayetteville Trinity Christian 70, No. 2 Wilson Greenfield School 62

(final records: Trinity Christian 25-6; Greenfield School 25-10)

CLASS 2A

Saturday’s state championship

No. 2 Carmel Christian 74, No. 1 Gaston Day 72 (2 OTs)

(final records: Carmel Christian 26-4; Gaston Day 27-4)

CLASS 3A

Saturday’s championship

No. 2 Greensboro Day 67, No. 1 High Point Wesleyan 53

(final records: Greensboro Day 27-7; High Point Wesleyan 27-6)

NCHSAA

WEST

CLASS 4A

Saturday’s third round

No. 9 Rocky River 86, No. 1 North Mecklenburg 81

No. 13 Butler 65, No. 12 Scotland County 43

No. 3 Olympic 77, No. 11 Greensboro Page 71

No. 2 Independence 72, No. 7 Ardrey Kell 65

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 13 Butler (25-5) at No. 9 Rocky River (22-6)

No. 3 Olympic (22-4) at No. 2 Independence (28-1)

CLASS 3A

Saturday’s third round

No. 1 Concord Cox Mill 81, No. 8 Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 57

No. 4 China Grove Jesse Carson 57, No. 5 Charlotte Catholic 53

No. 3 Hickory 61, No. 11 South Iredell 47

No. 2 Greensboro Smith 85, No. 7 Kings Mountain 65

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 4 China Grove Jesse Carson (26-2) at No. 1 Concord Cox Mill (26-3)

No. 3 Hickory (27-2) at No. 2 Greensboro Smith (26-3)

CLASS 2A

Saturday’s third round

No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 67, No. 8 Morganton Patton 62

No. 4 Salisbury 85, No. 5 Hendersonville 78

No. 3 East Lincoln 79, No. 6 R-S Central 69

No. 2 Marshville Forest Hills 64, No. 7 West Stokes 48

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 4 Salisbury (26-3) at No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (23-1)

No. 3 East Lincoln (25-5) at No. 2 Marshville Forest Hills (27-2)

CLASS 1A

Saturday’s third round

No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep 71, No. 9 South Stokes 60

No. 5 North Stanly 90, No. 4 Avery County 49

No. 6 Boonville Starmount 56, No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 55

No. 2 Lincoln Charter 95, No. 10 Community School of Davidson 54

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 5 North Stanly (24-5) at No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep (24-3)

No. 6 Boonville Starmount (24-3) at No. 2 Lincoln Charter (24-4)

EAST

CLASS 4A

Saturday’s third round

No. 1 Garner 95, No. 9 Raleigh Leesville Road 61

No. 4 Winterville South Central 74, No. 5 Raeford Hoke County 55

No. 3 Wake Forest Heritage 67, No. 6 Cary Green Hope 52

No. 2 Raleigh Broughton 78, No. 10 Knightdale 66

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 4 Winterville South Central (26-0) at No. 1 Raleigh Garner

No. 3 Wake Forest Heritage (23-4) at No. 2 Raleigh Broughton (26-2)

CLASS 3A

Saturday’s third round

No. 1 Jacksonville Northside 73, No. 8 Fayetteville Terry Sanford 33

No. 5 Wilmington New Hanover 79, No. 4 Northern Durham 76

No. 3 Eastern Guilford 84, No. 6 Northern Guilford 48

No. 7 Southern Lee 59, No. 18 Fayetteville Westover 47

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 5 Wilmington New Hanover (26-4) at No. 1 Jacksonville Northside (27-0)

No. 7 Southern Lee (25-3) at No. 3 Eastern Guilford (26-2)

CLASS 2A

Saturday’s third round

No. 9 Greene Central 42, No. 1 Kinston 41

No. 4 Farmville Central 81, No. 21 West Craven 70

No. 3 Fairmont 75, No. 6 Reidsville 63

No. 2 Clinton 81, No. 26 Southwest Onslow 38

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 9 Greene Central (24-6) at No. 4 Farmville Central (22-3)

No. 3 Fairmont (29-1) at No. 2 Clinton (26-1)

CLASS 1A

Saturday’s third round

No. 1 Rocky Mount Prep 63, No. 8 East Carteret 56

No. 5 Durham Voyager Academy 74, No. 4 Edenton Holmes 52

No. 3 Pamlico County 77, No. 6 Durham Research Triangle 68

No. 7 Granville Central 63, No. 2 West Columbus 54

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 5 Durham Voyager Academy (22-6) at No. 1 Rocky Mount Prep (24-0)

No. 7 Granville Central (15-11) at No. 3 Pamlico County (20-5)

Saturday’s Girls Scores, Pairings

NCISAA

(at Forsyth Country Day, Winston-Salem)

CLASS 1A

Saturday’s championship

No. 1 Fayetteville Northwood Temple 70, No. 2 Raleigh Neuse Christian 57

(final records: Northwood Temple 22-5); Neuse Christian 22-5)

CLASS 2A

Saturday’s championship

No. 1 Asheville Carolina Day 46, No. 2 Asheville Christian 37

(final records: Carolina Day 19-8; Asheville Christian 24-2)

CLASS 3A

Saturday’s championship

No. 1 High Point Wesleyan 53, No. 6 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 43

(final records: High Point Wesleyan 27-5; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 18-9) 　

NCHSAA

WEST

CLASS 4A

Saturday’s third round

No. 8 Pfafftown Reagan 40, No. 1 Northwest Guilford 33

No. 4 Ardrey Kell 73, No. 5 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 64

No. 3 West Forsyth 67, No. 11 Vance 60

No. 2 Mallard Creek 66, No. 10 South Mecklenburg 51

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 4 Pfafftown Reagan (22-5) at No. 4 Ardrey Kell (25-3)

No. 3 West Forsyth (24-3) at No. 2 Mallard Creek (27-2)

CLASS 3A

Saturday’s third round

No. 1 Gastonia Ashbrook 54, No. 8 Waxhaw Cuthbertson 41

No. 4 North Iredell 67, No. 5 Southwest Guilford 48

No. 11 Wentworth Rockingham County 72, No. 19 West Rowan 48

No. 2 Northern Guilford 56, No. 10 China Grove Jesse Carson 47

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 4 North Iredell (24-5) at No. 1 Gastonia Ashbrook (29-0)

No. 11 Wentworth Rockingham County (25-4) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (25-4)

CLASS 2A

Saturday’s third round

No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 63, No. 25 Bakersville Madison 49

No. 21 Wilkes Central 48, No. 4 East Burke 45

No. 3 North Wilkes 56, No. 6 Winston-Salem Atkins 55

No. 18 Ledford 53, No. 10 East Bend Forbush 49

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 21 Wilkes Central (17-12) at No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (26-1)

No. 18 Ledford (23-5) at No. 3 North Wilkes (26-3)

CLASS 1A

Saturday’s third round

No. 1 Mount Airy 56, No. 9 Highlands 23

No. 4 East Wilkes 58, No. 5 Chatham Central 53

No. 3 Murphy 66, No. 6 Monroe Union Academy 59

No. 10 Cherokee 71, No. 2 Bakersville Mitchell 61

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 4 East Wilkes (23-4) at No. 1 Mount Airy (24-2)

No. 10 Cherokee (19-6) at No. 3 Murphy (26-2)

EAST

CLASS 4A

Saturday’s third round

No. 1 Southeast Raleigh 62, No. 8 Raleigh Leesville Road 33

No. 4 Cary Green Hope 71, No. 12 Lumberton 70

No. 3 Wilmington Laney 73, No. 11 Durham Jordan 50

No. 2 Wake Forest Heritage 36, No. 10 Raleigh Wakefield 33

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 4 Cary Green Hope (24-4) at No. 1 Southeast Raleigh (28-0)

No. 3 Wilmington Laney (27-2) at No. 2 Wake Forest Heritage (26-2)

CLASS 3A

Saturday’s third round

No. 1 Jacksonville 80, No. 9 Cameron Union Pines 32

No. 4 Durham Hillside 52, No. 5 Wilmington New Hanover 31

No. 3 Fayetteville E.E. Smith 53, No. 22 Northeast Guilford 46

No. 10 Havelock 58, No. 2 Eastern Guilford 56

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 4 Durham Hillside (21-7) at No. 1 Jacksonville (21-3)

No. 10 Havelock (22-2) at No. 3 Fayetteville E.E. Smith (27-3)

CLASS 2A

Saturday’s third round

No. 1 Kinston 56, No. 9 South Granville 37

No. 4 Richlands 93, No. 5 East Bladen 82

No. 3 North Pitt 63, No. 6 Bartlett-Yancey 42

No. 2 East Duplin 39, No. 23 Currituck County 26

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 4 Richlands (26-3) at No. 1 Kinston (28-1)

No. 3 North Pitt (23-5) at No. 2 East Duplin (25-2)

CLASS 1A

Saturday’s third round

No. 1 Pamlico County 74, No. 8 Williamston Riverside 60

No. 4 Cape Hatteras 52, No. 5 Roxboro Community 45

No. 3 Northampton County 49, No. 6 East Carteret 44

No. 10 Weldon 53, No. 18 Edenton Holmes 24

Tuesday’s fourth round

No. 4 Cape Hatteras (25-0) at No. 1 Pamlico County (24-1)

No. 10 Weldon (21-2) at No. 3 Northampton County (21-3)

