Saturday’s Girls Update: Ardrey Kell takes down No. 1 Hickory Ridge

↑Union Academy: Lost a Sweet 16 round game to Murphy but ended the season with the school’s first-ever conference regular-season and conference tournament championships.
↑Ardrey Kell: Knights beat Sweet 16 No. 1 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge to win their fifth sectional championship in the school’s 12-year history.
↑Gabby Smith, Hickory Ridge: grabbed her 1,000th career rebound in the Ardrey Kell game. Teammates Jiera Shears (15 points, five assists) and Reigan Richardson (12 points, five steals, three assists) had strong games. Smith finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds.
Saturday’s Top Performers
Journey Muhammad, Deniyah Lutz, Ardrey Kell: Muhammad had 27 points and Lutz 23 to lead the Knights, No. 5 in the Sweet 16, to a 73-64 win over No. 1 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge. The Knights also got big games from D’Shara Booker (14 points, 17 rebounds) and Michelle Ojo (eight points, 10 rebounds).
Ahlana Smith, Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: Smith had 17 points, four rebounds in a 66-51 win over South Meck. The Mavericks, who reached the state semifinals last season, got 16 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds from Dazia Lawrence. Juniors Sydney and Sierra Hunter combined for 12 points and 23 rebounds for the Mavericks.
Girls Summaries
NO. 3 MALLARD CREEK 66, NO. 4 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 51
Mallard Creek 16 15 17 18-- 66
South Meck 14 11 13 13 -- 51
MALLARD CREEK 66 -- Sanders 8, Caldwell 2, Ahlana Smith 17, Dazia Lawrence 16, Mitchell 2, Alexander 9, Hunter 6, Hunter 6
SOUTH MECK 51 - - Jadin Gladden 10, Naomi Gilbert 10, McDuffie 6, Shariah Gaddy 11, A’lea Gilbert 14
Records: Mallard Creek 27-2
NO. 5 ARDREY KELL 73, NO. 1 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 64
Ardrey Kell 17 17 21 18 -- 73
Hickory Ridge 13 15 12 24 -- 64
Hickory Ridge: Shears 15, Smith 13, Richardson 12, Daniel 9, Green 7, Wagner 4, Dickens 2, Calhoun 2
Ardrey Kell: Journey Muhammad 27, Deniyah Lutz 23, D'Shara Booker 14 points & 17 rebounds, Michelle Ojo 8 points & 10 rebounds.
AK 25-3
WILKES CENTRAL 48, NO. 6 EAST BURKE 45
East Burke 9 12 13 11 45
Wilkes Central 12 7 11 18 48
East Burke Ariana Hawkins 12, Josie Hise 9, Brooke Arney 8, Gracie Ruff 8, Graleigh Hildebran 3, Chely Mull 2
Wilkes Central M. Cowles 17, E. Wyatt 9, H. Workman 7, K. Anderson 6, L. Triplett 6, M. German 5,
Records: East Burke 27-2
