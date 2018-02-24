Saturday’s NCHSAA boys basketball summaries 02.24.18

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 14 ROCKY RIVER 86, NO. 1 NORTH MECKLENBURG 81
Rocky River 19 20 21 26 – 86
North Meck 22 15 22 22 – 81
Never miss a local story.
RR: Jaden Springer 29, DStone Dubar 18, Traylor Williams 18, Evans 7, Sidbury 6, Brantley 6, Smith 2
NM: Jae’Lyn Withers 25, Tristan Maxwell 25, Chris Ford 12, KaVaudrick Worthy 11, Anderson 4, Griffin 4
NO. 2 INDEPENDENCE 72, ARDREY KELL 65
Audrey Kell 10 19 13 23—65
Independence 21 18 14 19—72
Ardrey Kell 65—Hendricks 2, David Kasanganay 16, Luke Stankavage 31, Jarrett 5, Flynn 6, Pickens2
Independence 72— Matthew Smith 15, Jamarius Burton 33, Jordan Mobley 6, Milton 8, McKee 4, Allen 6,
NO. 3 CONCORD COX MILL 81, WINSTON-SALEM MOUNT TABOR 57
Cm- 19-18-23-21–81
Tabor- 13-10-16-18–57
CM: Wendell Moore Jr. 32 points 11 reb; Caleb Stone Carrawell 16 points; Leaky Black 14 points 6 steals 5 blocks
NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 64, WEST STOKES 48
West Stokes 13 11 12 12 -- 48
Forest Hills 23 12 9 20 -- 64
WEST STOKES -- Kelin Parson 17, Noah Spainhour 15, Elan Muniz 11, I. Spainhour 3, Smith 2
FOREST HILLS -- Nas Tyson 29, Trey Beliin 12, Jai Rorie 9, McLaughlin 8, J. Blakeney 6
Records: Forest Hills 27-2, West Stokes 20-8
Notable: Forest Hills will host East Lincoln Tuesday at 7pm.
NO. 6 HICKORY 61, SOUTH IREDELL 47
South Iredell. 21. 6. 14. 6. - 47
Hickory. 14. 19. 13. 15. - 61
SOUTH IREDELL 47 -- Alex angle. 17, Ty everhart11, Doroty. 8, Dulan. 2 Gaithers. 2, Clark 5
HICKORY 61 -- Jaquan Thurman 16, Cody Young 12, James Freeman. 11, Torey James. 10, Richard Ables. 7, Jackson Bell. 5
Records: Hickory 27-2
NO. 9 OLYMPIC 77, GREENSBORO PAGE 71 OT
Page. 6. 17. 15. 19. 6. 8. 71.
Olympic 15 16 15 11. 6 14. 77
Olympic: Josh Banks 29, J.B. Truesdale 20, Taurus Ragin Jr. 10, Harris 8, Barr 4, Bryson 3, Hubert 2, Gumbura 1.
Page: Jaylen King 19, Elijiah Short 17, Trent McIntyre 11, Terrell Davis 12, Angus 6, Thomas 4, Floyd 2.
NO. 12 LINCOLN CHARTER 95, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 54
Lincoln Charter 95 CSD 54
Lincoln Charter 32 20 27 16 95
CSD 17 13 14 10 54
Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 23, Jehlon Johnson 18, Jackson Gabriel 15, Kendrick Davis 14, Knox 8, England 8, Mayfield 3, Herrick 4, Holm 2, McCall, Robinson, Haudek, Barnes
CSD: Sage Alexander 21, Brandon Ellington 18, Konrad Christian 11, Johnson 1, Bragg 2
Records: Lincoln Charter 25-4
Other Results
EAST LINCOLN 79, R-S CENTRAL 69
East Lincoln 15 18 20 26 79
RS Central 13 23 12 21 69
East Lincoln (13-1, 25-5): Kabian McClendon 15, Christian Parks 2, Sidney Dollar 17, John Bean 14, Allden Horne 9, Coleson Leach 20, Ben Zirkle 2
RS Central (7-3, 21-8): Ty Watkins 3, Zyrion Wilkins 22, Jayden Waddell 19, Tyler Whiteside 11, Elijah Carson 10, Arnie Twitty 4
STARMOUNT 56, PINE LAKE PREP 55
Starmount 8 12 15 19 56
Pine Lake Prep 12 16 10 17 55
SM - Tavis Bridges 25 Trey Dezern 13 Wiles 6 Cass 5 Barnes 3 Eads 2
PLP - Josh Barnette 18 Justin Workman 10 Yuminami 9 Small 8 Cluff 7 Johnson 2 Doroodchi 1
Comments