Saturday’s Roundup: Rocky River takes down No. 1 North Meck

Rocky River High boys basketball coach Jason Moseley, in his first season, admitted that there weren’t too many people who would’ve predicted that his team would go to North Mecklenburg and win a third round playoff game Saturday night.
But led by sophomore Trayden Williams, the Ravens pulled off the upset of these playoffs, rallying to beat North Mecklenburg 86-81 and end the Vikings’ 46-game home win streak.
“It’s the biggest win in school history,” Moseley said.
It’s also shaping up as the best season in school history too.
This year, Rocky River (22-6) won 20 games in a season for the first time and has gotten past the third round of the playoffs for the first time.
Rocky River will play a regional semifinal game at home Tuesday against Southwestern 4A conference rival Butler. Sophomore All-American Jaden Springer (see below) had another phenomenal game, but the hero of Saturday’s win was Williams, the aforementioned sophomore who scored one point in a nervy first half and came to Moseley at halftime and said, “I owe you, coach. I got you.”
Williams followed that proclamation up by scoring 17 points in the second half and making the game-winning 3 with four seconds left to break an 81-81 tie. North Meck turned the ball over after that and fouled. Rocky River hit two free throws for the final margin.
“Trayden has backed up Jordan Campbell all year and that’s a tough role to fill,” Moseley said, “when you’re backing up Jordan, who shoots extremely well. But Trayden stayed the course.”
North Meck got 25 points from junior Jae’Lyn Withers -- who fouled out with 1:50 to play -- 25 from sophomore Tristan Maxwell and 12 from freshman Chris Ford. With all those players returning, North Meck figures to factor into the 2019 state championship race.
But this year, it’s Rocky River moving on -- with a sophomore to thank.
“We’ll enjoy this win,” Moseley said. “This is what all those days in the hot sun of running on the track and doing pushups and lifting weights, all the box jumps, that what these nights are for. It was extremely hot, a sold-out gym and we got down and we didn’t fold. We kept playing. We fought to the end. That’s what you want. So I told them, we’ll enjoy this win, but on Monday we’re right back to work.”
↑Southwestern 4A: Three teams remain in the Elite 8 from the conference: Butler, Independence and Rocky River.
↑Mecklenburg County 4A power: The four remaining Western teams in the Elite 8 are all from Charlotte: the Southwestern 4A triumvirate and Olympic.
↑Nas Tyson, Marshville Forest Hills: 29 points in a 64-48 win over West Stokes. Forest Hills (27-2) will play East Lincoln in an Elite 8 game Tuesday.
↑Lincoln Charter: beat Community School of Davidson 95-54 to advance to the Elite 8 for the fourth straight year. Kody Shubert (23 points, seven assists), Jehlon Johnson (18 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks) and Jackson Gabriel (15 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals) led the Eagles.
↑East Lincoln: beat R-S Central 79-69 to win their fifth N.C. 2A sectional championship in 11 seasons. This year’s East Lincoln team (25-5) also won the fourth-most games in school history. Coleson Leach led the Mustangs with 20 points.
Sweet 16 Spotlight
No. 2 Independence 72, Ardrey Kell 65: The Patriots (28-1) won their 19th straight game at home, jumping out to a 27-10 first half lead. Sophomore Luke Stankavage -- who got his first college offer from Western Carolina Saturday -- scored a career-high 31 points for Ardrey Kell and made 15-of-15 free throw attempts. Navy recruit David Kasanganay had 16 points. Ardrey Kell cut the lead to five in the fourth quarter. Independence got 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks from Matthew Smith.
No. 8 Butler 65, Scotland County 43: The Bulldogs (25-5) ran away from Scotland County in the second half to reach their third straight Elite 8. Butler got 21 points from DJ Little and 15 from Gerrale Gates. Raquan Brown (13) and Jalen Gibson (10) also got into double digits for Butler.
No. 9 Olympic 77, Greensboro Page 71 OT: Josh Banks had 29 points and JB Truesdale added 20 as the Trojans (22-4) advanced to the Elite 8 with an overtime win. Jaylen King had 19 and Elijiah Short 17 for Page.
Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Jamarius Burton, Independence: 33 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a 72-65 win over Ardrey Kell.
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: 32 points, 11 rebounds in a 81-57 win over Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (23-8). Caleb Stone-Carrawell (16 points) and Leaky Black (14 points, six steals, five blocks) also had strong games for the Chargers, who advanced to the Elite 8 for the second straight year.
Myles Pierre, Carmel Christian: junior guard had 28 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists -- plus the game-winning basket in Saturday’s 74-72 double-overtime win over Gaston Day in the NCISAA 2A state championship game (click here to see video of the shot)
Jaden Springer, Rocky River: 29 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks, five assists in the North Meck upset.
Trayden Williams, Rocky River: scored 17 of his 18 points in the second half at North Meck. The sophomore hit big shot after big shot including the game winner.
Photos from Independence-Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell's Luke Stankavage (11) dribbles strong into the lane and shots the running one handed shot for two points.
Independence's Raja Milton (4) is announced into the starting lineup.
Independence's Matt Smith awaits the calling of his name as a starter in Saturday's playoff game.
Independence's Jamarius Burton (2) goes up for the dunk during early 1st half aciton.
Independence's Jamarius Burton (2) goes up for the dunk during early 1st half aciton.
Independence's Matt Smith (1) goes up for the dunk during early 1st half action.
Independence's Matt Smith (1) goes up for the dunk during early 1st half action.
Independence's Matt Smith (1) and Ardrey Kell's Harper Hendricks (3) and Christian Pickens (31) battle for the rebound.
Independence's Raja Milton (4) knocks down the three.
Ardrey Kell's Harper Hendricks (3) grabs the defensive rebound.
Independence's A. J. McKee (5) drives the baseline and scores the layup.
Independence's A. J. McKee (5) drives the baseline and scores the layup.
Independence's A. J. McKee (5) drives the baseline and scores the layup.
Independence's Miles Pauldin (10) drives the lane and shoots the running layup.
Independence's Raja Milton (4) slows up the offense stopping an Ardery Kell 6-0 run.
Independence Student Section came prepared to cheer on their team.
Ardrey Kell's David Kasanganay (10) drives the lane and finishes the layup.
Ardrey Kell's Luke Stankavage (11) dribbles strong into the lane and shots the running one handed shot for two points.
Ardrey Kell's David Kasanganay (10) drives the lane and finishes the layup.
Ardrey Kell's David Kasanganay (10) pulls up outside the lane and hits the two point shot.
Ardrey Kell's Luke Stankavage (11) hits two key free throws as the Knights would close the lead to 5 points late in the 4th quarter.
Ardrey Kell's Luke Stankavage (11) drives the lane and finishes the layup.
Ardrey Kell's Luke Stankavage (11) shoots the front of a one and one.
Ardrey Kell's bench reacts to a two point shot and a foul to close the lead to 6 during late 4th quarter action.
Off the steal, Ardrey Kell's Luke Stankavage (11) finishes the layup.
Independence's Anthony Allen (21) reacts to winning a jump ball during late 4th quarter action.
Ardrey Kell's David Kasanganay (10) drives the lane and scoops the one handed shot for two points.
Independence's Jamarius Burton (2) drives the lane and finishes the layup late in the 4th quarter.
