High School Sports

Area players honored on NCISAA all-state basketball teams

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

February 26, 2018 10:05 PM

Several Observer-area players are featured on the 2017-18 N.C. Independent Schools’ all-state team.

In 1A boys, United Faith had three players make the team, Rafael Jenkins, Jaylen Sims and KC Hankton.Hankton was named for the second straight season.

In 2A, Carmel Christian state champions Myles Pierre and Donovan Gregory were named along with Gaston Day’s Nate Hinson and Quan McCluney. Concord First Assembly’s Stephen Edoka also made the team. Gregory and Edoka were named for the second straight season. Hinton was named for the third straight season.

In 3A, SouthLake Christian’s Madison Monroe made the team along with Providence Day’s Devon Dotson and Trey Wertz. Also named to the team were Concord Cannon’s Jairus Hamilton, Charlotte Christian’s Blake Preston and Charlotte Country Day’s D’Angelo Epps.

Monroe and Wertz were named for the second straight season. Dotson and Hamilton were named for the third consecutive year.

On the girls side, Statesville Christian, which finished 31-1, had two girls make all-state 1A -- Mallory Sherrill and Jordan Peters. In 2A, Concord First Assembly’s Shamani Stafford and Courtney Meadows made the team along with Gaston Day’s Zaria Clark. Stafford made the team for the second straight year.

In 3A, Providence Day’s Kennedy Boyd was named along with a pair of Charlotte Latin stars Kathryn Vandiver and Claudia Dickey. Boyd and Dickey were repeat all-state selections.

1A Boys Basketball All State Team

Athlete

School

Coby White

Greenfield School

Elijah McCadden

Greenfield School

Josiah Jeffers

The Burlington School

Makiah Fox

The Burlington School

Rafael Jenkins

United Faith

Jaylen Sims

United Faith

KC Hankton

United Faith

Joey Baker

Trinity Christian

Au'Diese Toney

Trinity Christian

Josh Nickleberry

Northwood Temple

Ian Steere

Northwood Temple

2A Boys Basketball All State Team

Athlete

School

Jackson Gammons

Calvary Day School

Travion McCray

Village Christian

Khuath Gatkouth

Village Christian

Caleb Mills

Asheville Christian

Justine Tene

Asheville Christian

Donavan Gregory

Carmel Christian

Myles Pierre

Carmel Christian

Nate Hinton

Gaston Day School

Quan McCluney

Gaston Day School

Stephen Edoka

Concord First Assembly

3A Boys Basketball All State Team

Athlete

School

Aaron Wiggins

Wesleyan Christian

John Newman

Greensboro Day

Jaylen Hoard

Wesleyan Christian

Madison Monroe

Southlake Christian

Devon Dotson

Providence Day School

Jairus Hamilton

Concord Cannon School

Blake Preston

Charlotte Christian

Trey Wertz

Providence Day School

D'Angelo Epps

Charlotte Country Day

Chris Barnette

Raleigh Ravenscroft

Jalen Lecque

Arden Christ School

N.C. Independent Schools girls all-state team

1A Girls Basketball All State Team

Athlete

School

Izabela Leite Nicoletti

Neuse Christian

Izabel Varejao

Neuse Christian

Ciara Moore

Northwood Temple

Nikki Cooke

Trinity Christian

Mallory Sherrill

Statesville Christian

Jordan Peters

Statesville Christian

Jala Holloman

Wayne Country Day School

Lexi Jeffreys

Wayne Country Day School

Aniyah Vanhook

The Burlington School

Kendal Moore

Northwood Temple

Arielle Wilson

Northwood Temple

2A Girls Basketball All State Team

Athlete

School

Annabelle Schulz

Carolina Day School

MaLeeah Langstaff

Asheville Christian Academy

Kasey Kidwell

Carolina Day School

Toyin Koleoso

O'Neal School

Chloe Kernan

Cape Fear Academy

Kavanna Held

Salem Baptist Christian School

Shamani Stafford

Concord First Assembly

Zaria Clark

Gaston Day School

Courtney Meadows

Concord First Assembly

Lachyna Mack

Freedom Christian

3A Girls Basketball All State Team

Athlete

School

Shaniya Jones

Wesleyan Christian Academy

Madison Taylor

Ravenscroft

Kennedy Boyd

Providence Day School

Anaia Hoard

Wesleyan Christian Academy

Claudia Dickey

Charlotte Latin

Izzy Strigel

Durham Academy

Tori Huggins

Forsyth Country Day

Kathryn Vandiver

Charlotte Latin

Iycez Adams

Wesleyan Christian Academy

Josie Earnhardt

Rabun Gap

