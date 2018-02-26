Area players honored on NCISAA all-state basketball teams

Several Observer-area players are featured on the 2017-18 N.C. Independent Schools’ all-state team.
In 1A boys, United Faith had three players make the team, Rafael Jenkins, Jaylen Sims and KC Hankton.Hankton was named for the second straight season.
In 2A, Carmel Christian state champions Myles Pierre and Donovan Gregory were named along with Gaston Day’s Nate Hinson and Quan McCluney. Concord First Assembly’s Stephen Edoka also made the team. Gregory and Edoka were named for the second straight season. Hinton was named for the third straight season.
In 3A, SouthLake Christian’s Madison Monroe made the team along with Providence Day’s Devon Dotson and Trey Wertz. Also named to the team were Concord Cannon’s Jairus Hamilton, Charlotte Christian’s Blake Preston and Charlotte Country Day’s D’Angelo Epps.
Monroe and Wertz were named for the second straight season. Dotson and Hamilton were named for the third consecutive year.
On the girls side, Statesville Christian, which finished 31-1, had two girls make all-state 1A -- Mallory Sherrill and Jordan Peters. In 2A, Concord First Assembly’s Shamani Stafford and Courtney Meadows made the team along with Gaston Day’s Zaria Clark. Stafford made the team for the second straight year.
In 3A, Providence Day’s Kennedy Boyd was named along with a pair of Charlotte Latin stars Kathryn Vandiver and Claudia Dickey. Boyd and Dickey were repeat all-state selections.
1A Boys Basketball All State Team
Athlete
School
Coby White
Greenfield School
Elijah McCadden
Greenfield School
Josiah Jeffers
The Burlington School
Makiah Fox
The Burlington School
Rafael Jenkins
United Faith
Jaylen Sims
United Faith
KC Hankton
United Faith
Joey Baker
Trinity Christian
Au'Diese Toney
Trinity Christian
Josh Nickleberry
Northwood Temple
Ian Steere
Northwood Temple
2A Boys Basketball All State Team
Athlete
School
Jackson Gammons
Calvary Day School
Travion McCray
Village Christian
Khuath Gatkouth
Village Christian
Caleb Mills
Asheville Christian
Justine Tene
Asheville Christian
Donavan Gregory
Carmel Christian
Myles Pierre
Carmel Christian
Nate Hinton
Gaston Day School
Quan McCluney
Gaston Day School
Stephen Edoka
Concord First Assembly
3A Boys Basketball All State Team
Athlete
School
Aaron Wiggins
Wesleyan Christian
John Newman
Greensboro Day
Jaylen Hoard
Wesleyan Christian
Madison Monroe
Southlake Christian
Devon Dotson
Providence Day School
Jairus Hamilton
Concord Cannon School
Blake Preston
Charlotte Christian
Trey Wertz
Providence Day School
D'Angelo Epps
Charlotte Country Day
Chris Barnette
Raleigh Ravenscroft
Jalen Lecque
Arden Christ School
N.C. Independent Schools girls all-state team
1A Girls Basketball All State Team
Athlete
School
Izabela Leite Nicoletti
Neuse Christian
Izabel Varejao
Neuse Christian
Ciara Moore
Northwood Temple
Nikki Cooke
Trinity Christian
Mallory Sherrill
Statesville Christian
Jordan Peters
Statesville Christian
Jala Holloman
Wayne Country Day School
Lexi Jeffreys
Wayne Country Day School
Aniyah Vanhook
The Burlington School
Kendal Moore
Northwood Temple
Arielle Wilson
Northwood Temple
2A Girls Basketball All State Team
Athlete
School
Annabelle Schulz
Carolina Day School
MaLeeah Langstaff
Asheville Christian Academy
Kasey Kidwell
Carolina Day School
Toyin Koleoso
O'Neal School
Chloe Kernan
Cape Fear Academy
Kavanna Held
Salem Baptist Christian School
Shamani Stafford
Concord First Assembly
Zaria Clark
Gaston Day School
Courtney Meadows
Concord First Assembly
Lachyna Mack
Freedom Christian
3A Girls Basketball All State Team
Athlete
School
Shaniya Jones
Wesleyan Christian Academy
Madison Taylor
Ravenscroft
Kennedy Boyd
Providence Day School
Anaia Hoard
Wesleyan Christian Academy
Claudia Dickey
Charlotte Latin
Izzy Strigel
Durham Academy
Tori Huggins
Forsyth Country Day
Kathryn Vandiver
Charlotte Latin
Iycez Adams
Wesleyan Christian Academy
Josie Earnhardt
Rabun Gap
