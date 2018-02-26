Providence Day’s Devon Dotson repeated as CISAA all-conference player of the year
High School Sports

Providence Day’s Devon Dotson, Kennedy Boyd named CISAA players of the year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

February 26, 2018 11:26 PM

Providence Day’s Devon Dotson and Kennedy Boyd were named CISAA all-conference boys and girls players of the year Monday.

The all-conference teams were voted on by league coaches.

Dotson, a McDonald’s All-American, led Providence Day to a 25-10 record, a share of a sixth straight CISAA conference championship and a berth in the N.C. Independent Schools Final Four. Providence Day made the state semifinals for the third straight season with Dotson on the team and the fourth consecutive time overall. Dotson repeated as conference player of the year.

Dotson averaged 28.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also scored a school-record 2,607 points. Dotson, who played his freshman season at Providence High School, is a three-time all-state and four-time all-conference selection. He’s signed to Kansas.

UNC recruit Kennedy Boyd of Providence Day was named CISAA player of the year
Boyd, signed to UNC, led the Chargers to a 24-7 record and a state semifinals appearance plus a share of the CISAA conference championship. Boyd averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.6 assists for the Chargers. She repeated on the N.C. Independent Schools all-state team.

CISAA All-Conference Boys

First team:

Devon Dotson- (POY) Providence Day, Sr.

DeAngelo Epps- Charlotte Country Day, Jr.

Jairus Hamilton- Cannon, Sr.

Qon Murphy- Cannon School, Sr.

Blake Preston- Charlotte Christian, Sr.

Trey Wertz- Providence Day, Sr.

Second team:

Jack Felkner Charlotte Latin, Sr.

Isaac Suffren Providence Day, Sr.

Alex Tabor Charlotte Country Day, Jr.

JC Tharrington Charlotte Christian, Jr.

CISAA All-Conference Girls

First Team:

Kennedy Boyd, Sr., (POY) Providence Day, Sr.

Katie Batten, Jr., Charlotte Country Day

Claudia Dickey, Sr., Charlotte Latin

Andi Levitz, So., Providence Day

Kathryn Vandiver, Jr., Charlotte Latin

Second Team

Ruthie Jones, Jr., Charlotte Latin

Alexis Klohr, Sr., Covenant Day

MiLeia Owens, So., Providence Day

Nina-Simone Clark, So., Providence Day

Kaitlin Walker, Jr., Charlotte Christian

