Burke County high school baseball previews

The Observer’s high school baseball preview continues with a look at schools in Burke County from correspondent Jay Edwards
Teams to Watch
Patton: After winning 40 games from 2014-2016, the Panthers slipped to 8-17 in 2017. But with four senior starters back, led by twin brothers Tripp and Ty Causby, Patton has reason to believe they can get back on track in 2018. Coach Jonathan Browning and company also make the move into the new, Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference, which already looks like a tough league with Fred T. Foard, Bunker Hill, Hibriten and more providing stiff competition.
Draughn: The Wildcats have a solid group back with five starters returning, led by seniors, Cole Triplett, Sammy Icard and Nathan Treadway, from a team that won 14 games in 2017. They also move into the new, Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference, which won’t make life any easier in 2018. Draughn has the talent to be a factor in their new league and into the postseason.
Never miss a local story.
Players to Watch
Tripp Causby/Ty Causby, Patton, Sr. (both): The Panthers’ twin brother duois back to lead Patton at the plate and on the mound. Tripp looks to improve on .333 batting average and a 4-3 pitching record with a 2.11 ERA (and 73 strikeouts). Ty looks to better his .258 batting average and 1-3 record (pitching) last year.
Cole Triplett, Draughn, Sr.: Montreat College signee gets it done on the mound (4-3, 2.08 ERA) and at the plate (.284) and expects to be even better in final high school season.
Lyle Holland, Freedom, Jr.: Patriots’ ace (1.54 ERA, 45 strikeouts) is part of a strong pitching staff with senior Hunter Smith, and junior Brandon Pieto that will be gunning to help Freedom compete in what looks like a loaded, NW3A/4A conference.
Grant Fulbright/Ayden Lail, East Burke, Sr. (both): Cavaliers’ senior duo in Fulbright (Lenoir Rhyne signee) and Lail (Pfeiffer University signee) lead an experienced team with eight starters back, and has new life in the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference.
Can’t Miss Games
Freedom at East Rutherford, Feb. 28; Patton at Freedom: The Patriots will find out just how good they are in a hurry in their opening two games of the year against tough competition in East Rutherford, Patton.
Bunker Hill at Patton, March 6; Patton at Hibriten, March 9: Patton will waste no time figuring out if they can be a factor in their first two games in Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference play against two of the top teams in Bunker Hill and Hibriten.
Fred T. Foard at East Burke, March 6: The Cavaliers also start life in the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference with a bang when they host one of the leagues’ top teams on paper in Fred T. Foard.
Patton at Draughn, April 17: This Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference battle should be a critical game in the league standings with just 10 days left in the regular season.
Interesting Notes
- • Two first year coaches -- Draughn’s Yates Jensen and East Burke’s Brian Branch -- take on different challenges. Jensen returns five starters from a 14-9 Wildcats’ team with postseason expectations, while moving into the new, Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference. Branch looks to help rebuild a Cavaliers’ team that has struggled in recent years, including a 3-20 mark in 2017.
- • Freedom coach, Clint Zimmerman, has an experienced team back with seven starters, including a strong pitching staff, and will try to make a move in the brutal, Northwestern 3A/4A conference that looks even tougher with Alexander Central in the mix.
Conference Predictions
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
- 1. Alexander Central; 2. South Caldwell; 3. McDowell; 4. Hickory; 5. West Caldwell; 6. St. Stephens; 7. Watauga; 8. Freedom.
Northwest Foothills 2A Conference
- 1. Bunker Hill; 2. Hibriten; 3. Fred T. Foard; 4. Patton; 5. Draughn; 6. West Iredell; 7. East Burke.
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments