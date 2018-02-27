Defense, determination turn into magic for Rocky River in Elite 8 win over Butler

At halftime of what would become the biggest win in school history, Rocky River trailed rival Butler in the N.C. 4A state quarterfinals. The Ravens came into the locker room during the break, and the players started hanging their heads.
Understand Rocky River, the school, is eight years old. Until this year, the Ravens had never won 20 games in a season. In just two of the school’s first seven seasons did the Ravens manage a winning record. So there just wasn’t much for the players to lean on, entering halftime trailing a Butler team, a traditional power, trying to reach the regional championship game for a second straight season.
“We had to tell them, ‘Hey, it’s just a half,’” Ravens rookie coach Jason Moseley said. “We said, ‘We’ve got 16 minutes until our season is over and we can end it tonight at home, or we go out there and fight like there’s no tomorrow.’”
Well, Rocky River fought, and fought and fought.
Finally, sophomore Jaden Springer made four free throws in the final 20 seconds to lift his team to a historic 68-65 win.
Rocky River (23-6) will play Independence (29-1) in Saturday’s regional championship.
“We’re playing really great team basketball,” Moseley said, “and guys are giving up their offensive games to buy into the defensive end, and that’s been key to this run. And one thing people haven’t realized is that we’re doing this without our second-leading scorer.”
Senior guard Jordan Campbell suffered a season-ending injury and has missed the past eight games. And almost every night lately there’s been a new guy to step up and help Springer, a 6-foot-4 wing ranked among the nation’s 15 best players in his class. Saturday, when Rocky River upset a North Meck team that was ranked No. 1 in the Sweet 16, it was sophomore Trayden Williams scoring 17 of his 18 points in the second half, including the game-winner in the final seconds. That ended a 46-game home win streak for the Vikings.
On Tuesday, it was junior guard Narique Smith who stepped up. He scored eight points, but Moseley said his defense was key in helping Rocky River get a 64-63 lead and the ball in the final seconds. That’s when Butler’s Christian Peters got a steal and a layup to give his team a one-point lead, but Springer was fouled and hit two free throws to give his team the lead back. After a Butler turnover, Springer was fouled again. And he delivered again. Springer finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Butler’s Raquan Brown had 25 points to lead Butler.
Butler and Rocky River split four emotional games this season. The margin of victory in those four games? Ten points.
Rocky River lost to Independence twice: 75-74 on Jan. 9 and 90-73 on Feb. 6.
Moseley and the Ravens hope the third time, the most important game, will be different; that it will be the game to send Rocky River to a most improbable state championship appearance.
“It’s our third time playing a well-coached Independence team and anything can happen,” Moseley said. “We’ve got to try to slow down a hot Independence team, and that’s our plan.”
