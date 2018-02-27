Tuesday’s NCHSAA regional semifinal summaries 02.27.18

Boys Summaries
NO. 1 INDEPENDENCE 59, NO. 7 OLYMPIC 52
Olympic 6 16 10 20—52
Independence 13 12 9 25—59
Olympic 52—Bryson 6, J Banks 12 Harris 7, J Barr 21, Truesdale 6
Independence 59— Matthew Smith 11, Jamarius Burton 12, Jordan Mobley 17, Raja Milton 10, McKee 6, Allen 3,
NO. 3 CONCORD COX MILL 87, CHINA GROVE CARSON 57
CM-23-23-22-19–87
Carson-11-22-14-19–57
CM: Wendell Moore Jr 22 pts 8 reb.; Leaky Black 16 pts 6 reb; Caleb Stone-Carrawell 16 pts 6 reb
NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 64, EAST LINCOLN 54
East Lincoln 17 12 16 9 -- 54
Forest Hills 20 17 13 14 -- 64
EAST LINCOLN -- Kabian McLendon 12, John Bean 10, Ben Zirkle 13, Colson Leach 10, Dollar 7, Horne 2,
FOREST HILLS -- Jai Rorie 17, Jamylan Blakeney 15, Jaleel McLaughlin 14, Trey Belin 10, Tyson 6, K. Tyson 2
Records: Forest Hills 28-2, East Lincoln 25-6
Notable: Forest Hills will play Salisbury Saturday in the Final 4.
NO. 8 ROCKY RIVER 68, NO. 4 BUTLER 65
Rocky River-- 18 10 19 19=68
Butler--14 18 16 17=65
Rocky River High Narique Smith 8, D-Stone Dubar 11, Jaden Springer 28, Marcus Evans 4, Kahlil Brantley 6, Trayden Williams 11
Butler Brown 25, Gibson 9, Little 11, Dixon 6, Gates 14.
NO. 12 LINCOLN CHARTER 79, STARMOUNT 33
Lincoln Charter 22 16 28 13 78
Starmount 6 7 11 10 33
Lincoln Charter: Jehlon Johnson 16, Jackson Gabriel 15, Kody Shubert 12, Levontae Knox 12, Barnes 6, Mayfield 5, England 3, Helm 2, Davis 2, Haudek 2, McCall 2, Herrick 2, Hanley, Robinson, Fulton
Starmount: Wiles 7, Bridges 7, Dezen 5, Cass 5, Vestal 5, Eads 2, Barnes 2,
NO. 15 SALISBURY 70, MOUNTAIN HERITAGE 56
SHS 11 17 20 22 70
MHHS 10 9 14 23 56
SHS- Isaac Baker 12, Elijah Moss 12, Lonnie Rogers 12, Cameron Gill 10, Kesler 8, Fisher 6, Russell 4, Robinson 2, Canon 2, Davis 2
MHHS- H. Branton 12, B Aumiller 12, C. Robinson 12, D Branton 6, J Shelton 6, Shehan 5, Robinson 3, Jenkins 2
Girls Summaries
NO. 1 MALLARD CREEK 66, WEST FORSYTH 58
Mallard Creek 15 21 13 17-- 66
West Forsyth 12 20 11 15 -- 58
MALLARD CREEK 66 -- Janay Sanders 14, Ahlana Smith 14, Dazia Lawrence 16, Mines 5, Mitchell 6, Alexander 4, Hunter 1, Hunter 5
West Forsyth 58 - - Schier 13, Williams, 10, Curran 27, Booth 2, Griffin 6
Records: Mallard Creek 28-2
NORTHWEST GUILFORD 47, NO. 5 ARDREY KELL 31
Ardrey Kell 10 2 6 13 = 31
Northwest Guilford 21 12 6 8 = 47
ARDREY KELL 47 -- Lutz 6, Muhammad 6, Rogers 3, Griffin 1, Booker 4, Ojo 11
NORTHWEST GUILFORD 47 -- Gauldin 11, Kargo 8, King 4, Gibbs 10, Kitley 14
