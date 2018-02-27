Tuesday’s Roundup: No. 1 Independence survives Olympic test, moves to state semis

Even though he began the season last November with five new starters and very few people believing his team could get anywhere close to a regional final, Independence High boys basketball coach Preston Davis had a special feeling about this group.
He began to tell them, even in preseason practice, to enjoy the road, to play for themselves, to win for themselves.
It’s become kind of a mantra around Independence, and it’s working.
The Patriots (29-1), who moved to No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll Monday, beat No. 7 Olympic 59-52 to advance to the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game. Independence will play Southwestern 4A rival Rocky River Saturday for a berth in the state championship.
Never miss a local story.
Independence hasn’t been since 1997. Rocky River, just eight years old, is going for its first state championship berth.
“We played tough, man,” Davis said. “It was a scrappy game, physical. Both us and Olympic were competing and getting after it. I’m just glad the kids found a way, man.”
Independence broke the game open with a flurry of fourth quarter 3-point shots from Jordan Mobley (17 points, two rebounds, two steals). Jamarius Burton (12 points, six rebounds, four assists) and Matthew Smith (12 points, five rebounds, three blocks) had strong games for the Patriots.
Jalen Barr, a junior, had 21 points for the Trojans (22-5).
And now the Patriots are just one win away from the finals, the same game that Davis won 21 years ago as a 6-foot-8 starter on Independence’s 1997 state title team.
“I’m excited,” Davis said. “But I’m excited for the kids. I’m been telling them all year that it’s not about me, it’s about you guys. You guys are the ones putting in the hard work with me being tough on you guys. So win for yourselves. Don’t win for me or your parents. Win for yourselves. You put in the work, so you go after this. Now, I just hope we can keep it going.”
Links to more content
The story of how Rocky River continued its Cinderella run through the playoffs by beating Butler, by an eyelash, in the #NCHSAA quarterfinals Tuesdayhttps://t.co/kIiA6EOMMd#clthsbb #NCHSAAMBB— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) February 28, 2018
Tuesday’s regional semifinal scores and Saturday’s regional pairings
Tuesday’s boys, girls regional semifinal summaries
Elevator
↑Crowds: Crowds were huge at Elite 8 games throughout the region. There were nearly 200 fans at the gates at Cox Mill High in Concord when the gym was opened before Tuesday’s Elite 8 game with China Grove Carson. The gym was sold out nearly an hour before tipoff. That crowd included coaches from Duke, Kansas and N.C. State, likely there to see Cox Mill national recruit Wendell Moore, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound junior guard.
↑Raquan Brown, Butler: Scored his 1,000th career point in Tuesday’s regional semifinal against Southwestern 4A rival Rocky River. Brown played at Rocky River last season.
↑Lincoln Charter: The Eagles, No. 12 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, earned a berth to their third straight N.C. 1A Final Four. Lincoln Charter, the reigning 1A state champs, beat Starmount 78-33. Kody Shubert (12 points, nine assists) and Levontae Knox (12 points, five rebounds) were among the leaders for Lincoln Charter.
↑Marshville Forest Hills: the Yellow Jackets (28-2) won their 14th straight game in a 64-54 win over East Lincoln in the N.C. 2A quarterfinals. Jai Rorie had 17 points, Jamylan Blakeney had 15 and Jaleel McLaughlin had 14 points. East Lincoln (25-6) got 12 points from Kabian McLendon.
↑Northwest Guilford girls: beat Ardrey Kell 47-31 behind Virginia Tech recruits Elizabeth Kitley and Cayla King to set up a regional championship rematch with Mallard Creek. In the playoffs, Northwest has allowed just 31 points per game. Michelle Ojo led Ardrey Kell with 11 points.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Isaac Baker, Salisbury: had 12 points, 10 assists in a 70-56 win over Mountain Heritage in the N.C. 2A regional semifinals. Elijah Moss and Lonnie Rogers also had 12 points.
Jehlon Johnson, Lincoln Charter: 16 points, 15 rebounds, six blocks in the regional semifinal win over Starmount. Lincoln Charter -- which got 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Jackson Gabriel --held Starmount to 13 first-half points.
Dazia Lawrence, Janay Sanders, Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek girls: Big 3 sparked a 66-58 win over West Forsyth in the N.C. 4A quarterfinals. Mallard Creek, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, advanced to its second straight regional final Saturday. Lawrence had 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Smith had 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists. And Sanders had 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: 22 points, eight rebounds in an 87-57 win over China Grove Carson. Leaky Black (16 points, six rebounds) and Caleb Stone-Carrawell (16 points, six rebounds) had strong games for the reigning N.C. 3A state champions.
Jaden Springer, Rocky River: 28 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for sophomore All-American in a 68-65 win over Butler. Rocky River is in its first regional final Saturday against Independence.
Comments