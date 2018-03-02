Saturday’s NCHSAA Western regional championship pairings

The N.C. High School Athletic Association will hold its regional high school basketball championships Saturday. The 16 games will be streamed live on the NFHS Network. Subscription cost is $9.95
Western Regional Pairings
4A boys at Lawrence-Joel, Winston-Salem: Independence (29-1) vs. Rocky River (23-6), 4 p.m.
4A girls at UNC Greensboro: Northwest Guilford (27-2) vs. Mallard Creek (28-2), 7:30 p.m.
3A boys at Lawerence-Joel: Cox Mill (27-3) vs. Greensboro Smith (27-3), 6 p.m.
3A girls at UNC Greensboro: Gastonia Ashbrook (30-0) vs. Northern Guilford (26-4), 2:30 p.m.
2A boys at UNC Greensboro: Forest Hills (28-2) vs. Salisbury (27-3), noon
2A girls at Lawrence Joel: Mountain Heritage (27-1) vs. North Wilkes (27-3), noon
1A boys at UNC Greensboro: Winston-Salem Prep (25-3) vs. Lincoln Charter (25-4), 5 p.m.
1A girls at Lawrence Joel: Mount Airy (25-2) vs. Murphy (27-2), 2 p.m.
