Independence High fans celebrate during a win over Olympic in the state quarterfinals. The Patriots play Southwestern 4A conference rival Rocky River in the state semifinals Saturday
Independence High fans celebrate during a win over Olympic in the state quarterfinals. The Patriots play Southwestern 4A conference rival Rocky River in the state semifinals Saturday Jonathan Aguallo
Independence High fans celebrate during a win over Olympic in the state quarterfinals. The Patriots play Southwestern 4A conference rival Rocky River in the state semifinals Saturday Jonathan Aguallo

High School Sports

Saturday’s NCHSAA Western regional championship pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 02, 2018 01:47 PM

The N.C. High School Athletic Association will hold its regional high school basketball championships Saturday. The 16 games will be streamed live on the NFHS Network. Subscription cost is $9.95

Western Regional Pairings

4A boys at Lawrence-Joel, Winston-Salem: Independence (29-1) vs. Rocky River (23-6), 4 p.m.

4A girls at UNC Greensboro: Northwest Guilford (27-2) vs. Mallard Creek (28-2), 7:30 p.m.

3A boys at Lawerence-Joel: Cox Mill (27-3) vs. Greensboro Smith (27-3), 6 p.m.

3A girls at UNC Greensboro: Gastonia Ashbrook (30-0) vs. Northern Guilford (26-4), 2:30 p.m.

2A boys at UNC Greensboro: Forest Hills (28-2) vs. Salisbury (27-3), noon

2A girls at Lawrence Joel: Mountain Heritage (27-1) vs. North Wilkes (27-3), noon

1A boys at UNC Greensboro: Winston-Salem Prep (25-3) vs. Lincoln Charter (25-4), 5 p.m.

1A girls at Lawrence Joel: Mount Airy (25-2) vs. Murphy (27-2), 2 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Final play from Providence Day - Charlotte Christian

View More Video