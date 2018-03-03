Friday’s spring roundup: Ardrey Kell lacrosse star Jackson Price sparks rout of Butler

Fridays featured performers
Sadie Evans (Covenant Day softball): In addition to striking out 10 as the winning pitcher, Evans slammed two triples and drove in four runs in her teams 10-7 road victory.
Belle Hardwick (South Mecklenburg girls lacrosse): Hardwick had a big day, with nine goals and three assists, but the Sabres fell to visiting Monroe Parkwood 19-18.
Blake Sutherland (Marvin Ridge girls soccer): Sutherland, a senior midfielder, scored two goals and three assists in the Mavericks 6-1 romp over Independence.
Boys lacrosse
Ardrey Kell 21, Butler 7: Freshman attacker Jackson Price scored six goals, and junior midfielder Luke Caggiano added five goals for the Knights. Tyler Crowe had five saves in goal for Butler.
Charlotte Catholic 16, Charlotte Country Day 10
Lake Norman Charter 19, Independence 4: The Knights improved to 2-0 behind six goals by Luke Mostert. Teammate Micah Stechmiller added four goals, and Kyle Shepler had seven saves for the Knights.
Marvin Ridge 10, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 5
Boys tennis
Charlotte Country Day 9, Charlotte Catholic 0: Luke McClelland downed Nicholas Clement 6-0, 6-2 in No. 1 singles, starting the romp for the Buccaneers. Other winners were Tarun Prakash (No. 2 singles), Bennett Turner (No. 3), Kaelin Van Cleeff (No. 4), Johnny Bingham (No. 5), Michael Smith (No. 6), and the teams of McClelland-Turner (No. 1 doubles), Van Cleeff-Prakash (No. 2) and Bingham-Smith (No. 3).
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 9, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: The Cavaliers trounced their Union County opponents. Ellis Coleman downed Scott Chomicki 6-1, 6-3 in No. 1 singles, with Jacob Barzak edging Jensen Nicastro 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 in No. 2 singles. Coleman and Barzak then teamed to beat Chomicki and Liam Collins in No. 1 doubles. Other Cuthbertson winners were Bryce Bisson, Sebastian Rodriguez-Mendez, Blake Franks, Alex Hernandez, and the teams of Bisson-Rodriguez Mendez and Franks-Hernandez.
Girls lacrosse
Monroe Parkwood 19, South Mecklenburg 18: Belle Hardwick (nine goals) and Ali Harris (six goals) led the host Sabres, who came up just short.
Girls soccer
Charlotte Catholic 5, Wake Forest Heritage 0: The Cougars logged a shutout in the Battle of the Beach at Swansboro High in Onslow County. Catholic is scheduled to face Greenville Conley at 11 a.m. Saturday.
East Lincoln 4, East Rutherford 0: Taylor Barrineau had two goals and an assist for East Lincoln in the first round of the Andy Kosmala-Miranda Eckard Memorial Tournament at East Lincoln. Sierra Gilley added a goal and two assists.
In Saturdays finals, East Rutherford will face Cramerton Stuart Cramer at 5 p.m. in the third-place game, followed by East Lincoln against South Iredell in the 7 p.m. championship.
Fuquay-Varina 1, Ardrey Kell 0: Josey Wilsons first-half goal provided all the offense in this game, part of the Battle of the Beach in Onslow County. Ardrey Kell is scheduled to face Wilmington New Hanover at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Gaston Day 4, Concord First Assembly 1: Evie Polen scored two goals in leading Gaston Day (1-0). McKaley Boston and Maddie Ginther added single goals for the victors.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2, Gray Stone Day 0: The Pirates won their opener at home.
Marshville Forest Hills 7, Southlake Christian 0
Marvin Ridge 6, Independence 1: Blake Sutherland had two goals and three assists, and freshman Brooke Lavelle, playing her first varsity game, added two goals for the victorious Mavericks.
Providence Day 4, Fort Mill Nation Ford 0
South Iredell 6, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0: Erin Shaver and Sarah Addis each scored two goals for South Iredell in the first round of the Andy Kosmala-Miranda Eckard Memorial Tournament at East Lincoln.
South Mecklenburg 2, East Mecklenburg 1: A second-half goal lifted the Sabres, who are now 2-0 on the season.
South Rowan 3, Ledford 0: Sophomore Madison Henry scored two goals and goalkeeper Michelle Rivera had five saves in leading the Raiders to a home Central Carolina 2A victory.
West Rowan 9, North Rowan 0: Stacey Ketchie scored four goals for the victors.
Softball
Covenant Day 10, High Point Christian 7: Visiting Covenant Day scored four times in the first inning and three times in the third for this victory. Madison Stophel drove in three runs with two hits, and Jordan Daugherty had two hits and two RBI.
East Lincoln 6-2, North Gaston 4-0: East Lincoln swept a doubleheader on the road. Catcher Faith Cookie had two singles, a double and two RBI, and freshman second baseman Katelynn Crowe added three singles and scored two runs for East Lincoln in the 6-4 opening victory. In the nightcap, Payton Baker pitched a one-hit victory, and Hannah Davis drove in a run with a single and a double.
Gaston Christian 3, Concord Cannon School 2: Emma Ghorley drove in two runs with a double for host Gaston Christian. Gabby Polsky, a freshman, and Elizabeth Hurley each had two hits for Cannon School.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 18, Hopewell 3: Ally Todaros two-run homer got Hickory Ridge started in this nonconference victory.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 6, Charlotte Catholic 4: Lauren Loves two-run single lifted the Pirates to victory.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 13, Concord 4: Camryn Dean had four hits and teammate Jules Marsh drove in three runs with three hits as the Spartans opened with a victory.
Lake Norman 13, Concord Jay M. Robinson 6: The visitors scored four times in the first inning and six times in the fifth for this victory.
Lake Norman Charter 12, Carolina Diamondbacks 0: Jenna Carter had three hits, Hala Soliman added two hits, and each player drove in five runs for the victorious Knights. Khristen McPherson and Mackenzie Callahan each scored three times, and winning pitcher Emily Reinstadtler pitched a four-hit shutout.
Marvin Ridge 2, Hickory Grove Christian 0: The Mavericks limited host Hickory Grove to two hits.
North Stanly 15, South Davidson 2: The Comets went on the road for this one-sided Yadkin Valley 1A victory.
Weddington 6, South Mecklenburg 4: The visiting Warriors erased a 4-3 deficit by scoring three times in the top of the seventh. Sydney Yoder and Rosalie Magner each had two hits for South Meck.
West Davidson 20, Salisbury 5: Kayla Caldwell had a double for the Hornets, who led 4-0 early in this Central Carolina 2A game before falling.
West Rowan 13, Northwest Cabarrus 3: Lauren Coughenour had two hits, including a home run, and Alexandra Linder added two hits for West Rowan. Hannah Roberts was the winning pitcher.
