Friday’s Baseball Roundup: Providence stops Ardrey Kell, South Meck beats Hough

Elevator
↑Ben Burns, Boiling Springs Crest: two hits in a 3-0 win over East Burke.
↑Providence baseball: beat rival Ardrey Kell, on the road, 8-3 in eight innings. Story below.
↑Wesley Summey (Bessemer City baseball): Summey, a senior, drove in three runs with two hits, and struck out nine in three innings pitched. All of that helped lift the Yellow Jackets to an 18-0 victory over Gastonia Piedmont Charter.
↑Shane Russell (Charlotte Christian baseball): Russell had two hits, both of them home runs, and he drive in four runs as Charlotte Christian opened its season with a 14-12 victory over Independence.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Justin Jarvis, Lake Norman: 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior threw a perfect game at home in a 5-0 win over East Rowan in 45-degree weather. He struck out the first nine batters he faced, threw 58 pitches and finished with 18 strikeouts. At least seven pro scouts were at the game and Jarvis topped 90 miles per hour.
Jakob Moss, Bessemer City: 3-for-4 with three RBIs in an 18-0 over Piedmont Community Charter. Wesley Summery, Damyon Wilder and Tyler Lambert each had three RBIs for Bessemer City, which plays at Gastonia Huss Monday at 5.
Chandler Riley, Concord Cox Mill: Base hit to start seventh inning and scored the game-winning run on a bases loaded squeeze play punt from Jacob Brown in a 7-5 win over Harrisburg Hickory Ridge. Cox Mill led 5-0 before Hickory Ridge tied it in the sixth.
Broadus Roberson, Charlotte Country Day: triple, three RBIs in a 13-2 win over Kannapolis Brown at the Rawlings Tournament in Myrtle Beach. Country Day (2-0) scored all of its runs in the second, third and fourth innings.
Price Hargette (Indian Trail Porter Ridge baseball): Hargette not only was winning pitcher, but he also hit a decisive two-run homer that lifted the Pirates past Union County foe Monroe Parkwood 5-3.
Baseball Recaps: South Meck stops Hough in battle of Mecklenburg powers
South Mecklenburg built a big early lead and then held on Friday to beat host Hough 5-4 in a battle of Mecklenburg County 4A baseball powers.
The Sabres led 5-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, but the Huskies battled back, scoring two in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Zach Weston had a single, two walks and an RBI for South Mecklenburg. Senior pitcher Alex Fenton got the win, with senior Greg Hommes earning a save.
It was the opening game for both teams.
Bessemer City 18, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 0: Winning pitcher Wesley Summey struck out nine in three innings.
Boiling Springs Crest 3, East Burke 0: Crest won its opener on the road.
Charlotte Christian 14, Independence 12: Christian, expected to be a state 3A private school power, scored four times in the top of the seventh to win this game. Shane Russell and Matthew Silverling each drove in four runs. Bryson Jusko had three RBI for Independence.
Charlotte Country Day 13, Kannapolis A.L. Brown 1: Henry Merchant pitched a three-hitter as the Buccaneers downed the Wonders in the Rawlings Tournament at Myrtle Beach. Cameron Greene and Christopher Manzano each drove in two runs for Country Day. The Bucs are scheduled for play North Augusta (S.C.) at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the winner playing later Saturday for the tournament title. A.L. Brown dropped to 0-2, while Country Day is 2-0.
Cherryville 16, Gastonia Highland Tech 1: The Ironmen rolled in their South Piedmont 1A opener.
China Grove Jesse Carson 5, Davie County 2: Luke Barringer clubbed a single and a home run for Jesse Carson.
Concord Cox Mill 7, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 5: Tanner Covington and Jacob Rubenstein each had two RBI as Cox Mill won on the road.
Forest City Chase 7, Shelby 6: Chase scored three times in the top of the seventh and won its Southwestern 2A opener.
Gastonia Forestview 7, East Lincoln 2: Hank Thomason hit a three-run homer, and reliever Dalton Thomason struck out six in three innings. Forestview is now 2-0.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 5, Monroe Parkwood 3: Price Hargettes two-run home run in the sixth inning gave the Pirates the winning margin.
Lawndale Burns 10, McDowell 2: Colson Miller delivered a two-run single on his birthday, and Dalton Putnam added an RBI hit for the Bulldogs.
Lincoln Charter 12, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 0: Zach Horton drove in two runs with his three hits for the victors.
Lincolnton 9, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 4: Robbie Cowie and Lane Hoover each had two hits and two RBI for the victorious Wolves. Wesley Hall had four hits for Stuart Cramer.
Monroe Central Academy 6, Monroe Union Academy 2: The Cougars won their opener.
North Lincoln 9, Hickory 2: North Lincoln earned its first victory after an opening loss.
North Rowan 6, Albemarle 2: The visiting Comets won this Yadkin Valley 1A contest. Jordan Goodine pitched a complete-game four-hitter.
Providence 4, Ardrey Kell 3 (8 innings): Ardrey Kell led 3-1 after six innings, but Providence scored two in the top of the seventh and got the winning run in the eighth on a J.D. Yakubinis single.
R-S Central 4, East Rutherford 0: The Hilltoppers won their Southwestern 2A opener.
Salisbury 15, Thomasville 0: Chandler Lippard had two doubles and three RBI, and teammates Griffin Myers and Will Taylor each had two hits and two RBI for the Hornets in their Central Carolina 2A romp.
South Rowan 4, East Davidson 2: Bryson Bebbers two-run single in the fifth inning gave the Raiders their winning runs in this Central Carolina 2A game.
Unionville Piedmont 4, West Stanly 3: The host Panthers opened their season on a winning note.
West Lincoln 3, Newton Fred T. Foard 2: Dylan Beam pitched four innings and Chase Benfield three innings for the winners.
West Rowan 11, Mooresville 10 (8 innings): Michael Berger delivered two hits and two RBI, and Daniel Durham got the victory in relief for West Rowan.
FRIDAY’S BASEBALL BOXSCORES
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 15, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 0
Knights 000 00x x -- 0 2 5
Cougars 609 0xx x -- 15 6 1
WP-Cooper King. LP: Z. Reid
Notable: Cougar pitcher Sophomore Cooper King went a strong 3 innings collecting 9k’s, 1BB and not allowing a run. Cooper King also went 2-3 1b,3b 2RBI and 2 RS. Sophomore Lucas Martino hit his first HR of the year a 3Run blast. Freshman Daniel Jones closed out the game pitching 2 innings and striking out 4 and not allowing a run.
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 13, KANNAPOLIS BROWN 2
ALBR. 000 20x x. 2 3 6
CCDS. 056 2 xx. 13 4 0
Winning pitcher: Merchant 1-0. Losing pitcher Allen.
Leading hitters ALB. Butler 1-2. Nixon 1-1, R. CCDS: Greene 1-2, 2RBI, Manzano 1-3, SAC Fly, 2RBI. Roberson 1-2, 3B, 3RBI
RECORDS: ALB 0-2, CCDS 2-0
CONCORD COX MILL 7, HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 5
CM 200 300 2 -- 7 6 5
HR 000 014 0 -- 5 5 3
WP: Nick Pepper. LP: N Devos. Leading Hitters: CM (J Rubenstein 1-2, 2 RBIs; T Covington 1-3, 2 RBIs); HR (I Parker 2-2, 1 RBI).
SOUTH CALDWELL 4, LENOIR HIBRITEN 0
HIBRITEN PANTHERS 000 000 0 -- 0
SOUTH CALDWELL SPARTANS 000 040 x -- 4
WP: Trent Black. LP: Houston Lawing. Leading Hitters: South Caldwell (Austin Blevins 1-3, 2 RBIs)
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 5, HOUGH 4
SM 012 200 0 — 5 4 2
H 000 220 0 — 4 7 4
Records: South Mecklenburg, 1-0 overall.
Hough, 0-1 overall
Notable: Hough committed four errors and left 11 runners on base. South Mecklenburg scored two runs in the third inning without the benefit of a hit. South Mecklenburg’s Alex Fenton, a Davidson commit, earned the victory for the Sabres.
WEST LINCOLN 3, NEWTON FOARD 2
WL 000 012 0 -- 3 3 3
NF 100 001 0 -- 2 4 4
WP: N Bean. LP: S Miller
Comments