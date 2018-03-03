More Videos

Final seconds of Independence’s state semifinals win over Rocky River on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Langston Wertz Jr. lwertz@charlotteobserver.com
High School Sports

Quickie Story: Independence beats Rocky River, advances to 4A state finals

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 03, 2018 05:18 PM

WINSTON-SALEM

For the first time since 1997, Independence High School is going to the N.C. 4A state basketball championship game.

The Patriots (30-1) beat Rocky River 72-45 in the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship Saturday at Lawrence Joel Coliseum. Independence, which won its 21st straight game, will play Wake Forest Heritage in next week’s N.C. 4A state championship game.

Heritage (25-4) is led by 6-foot-8 East Carolina recruit Jayden Gardner and 6-foot-3 Virginia Tech recruit Jarren McAllister.

Independence arrived in the finals thanks a 3-2 zone defense called “Nova” that Rocky River never figured out. The Ravens never got comfortable offensively and went through stretches where shot attempts were simply hard to come by.

The Patriots beat Rocky River for the third time this season. The teams both play in Mecklenburg County’s Southwestern 4A conference.

In the first half, Independence withstood a strong start from the Ravens and All-America sophomore Jaden Springer. Springer scored nine of his team’s first 11 points. By the middle of the second quarter, Rocky River had the slower pace it wanted and a 21-20 lead it wanted.

But Independence’s constant pressure and constant changing defenses then turned the game. The Patriots finished the half on a 12-0 run and Rocky River, after getting its lead was 0-for-2 from the field with five turnovers in the final four minutes of the half.

Note: A more complete story, with reaction, is coming later Saturday

