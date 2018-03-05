Spring Sports Roundup: Hough, Independence win windy baseball games Saturday

Strange things happen in baseball sometimes when the wind blows.
And with gusts to 25 mph Saturday afternoon, four of Mecklenburg County’s baseball powers experienced wind-blown fly balls – and plenty of scoring.
Hough, which lost its opener Friday to South Mecklenburg, traveled to Butler and outscored the Bulldogs 16-11.
South Mecklenburg, meanwhile, beat host Independence 11-6.
Hough built a 13-0 lead after three innings, but on a day like Saturday, no lead was safe. Butler battled back with three runs in the fifth inning, two in the sixth, and four in the seventh.
Kyle Ziefert, Johnny Hummel and Grayson Chesser each had three hits for Butler.
South Mecklenburg scored five times in the third and four more in the fourth against Independence. Jake Slattery went three-for-three, and Conner Gibbs had two hits and three RBI for the Sabres.
Baseball
North Augusta (S.C.) 7, Charlotte Country Day 6: Sophomore Christopher Manzano drove in two runs in a losing effort for the Buccaneers, playing in the Rawlings Tournament at Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest 7, Charlotte Country Day 2: Despite losing the Saturday morning game to North Augusta, Country Day advanced to the title game later in the day. Carolina Forest pitcher Chase Hughes didn’t allow a hit and struck out nine in five innings on the mound. Country Day starter Ryan Middlemiss pitched four innings, allowing only two hits.
Boys’ lacrosse
Charlotte Country Day 10, Raleigh Ravenscroft 7: Midfielder Graham Mitchell scored four goals and added two assists in the Buccaneers’ road victory Saturday. The Bucs outscored Ravenscroft 3-1 in the fourth quarter.
Charlotte Latin 15, Fort Mill Nation Ford 7: Colin Geraghty’s three goals and four assists lifted the Hawks. Teammate Charlie Orndorff added a goal and five assists, and Cole Clough, Connor Mackey and Cole Barnes each added three goals. Vinny Catan, Lucky Ramadanovic and Zach Skidmore each scored twice for Nation Ford.
Boys’ tennis
Charlotte Latin went 2-2 in the FTA Tennis Championships over the weekend in Florence, S.C. The Hawks defeated Columbia Cardinal Newman and West Florence but fell to Concord Cannon School and Myrtle Beach.
Latin’s No. 1 singles player, Ian Bircak, won his matches against West Florence and Cardinal Newman and lost a close three-set decision to Sean Jenkins of Cannon School.
Will Coburn (No. 5) was the only Latin player to win against S.C. power Myrtle Beach. Coburn, Andrew Lewis (No. 3) and the team of Jackson Willett and Taylor Pearce were winners against Cannon School.
Bircak, Smith O’Leary (No. 2), Coburn and Willett were winners against Cardinal Newman. And Bircak, Willett and the team of Bircak-O’Leary won against West Florence.
Girls’ lacrosse
Charlotte Country Day 13, Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison 11: Taylor Riley scored five goals, and Charlotte Pedlow added three in the Buccaneers’ victory Saturday.
Softball
East Rutherford 8, Concord Cannon School 6: Stephanie Grissom had three hits and Gabby Holloway homered for Cannon School, which dropped this road decision.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Baseball Summaries
Charlotte Country Day 6, North Augusta HS 7 Rawlings Tournament Myrtle Beach SC Game 1
CCDS 040 100 1 6 9 1
NAHS. 103 030 x. 7 7 2
Winning Pitcher: Mottell. Losing Pitcher: Bolin. Leading hitters CCDS: Manzano 1-3, 2 RBI, Hamil 1-4, RBI. NAHS: Sullivan 3-3, 2HR, 4 RBI. Flanders 1-4, HR.
RECORDS: CCDS 2-1 advances to finals.
Game 2 Finals
Charlotte Country Day 2, Carolina Forest 7
CCDS. 101 000 0 2 0 1
CFHS. 202 003 x 7 5 3
Winning Pitcher: Hughes 5IP, 0H, 2R, 0ER, 9K. Losing Pitcher: Middlemiss 4 IP, 2H, 4R, 2BB, 3K.
Carolina Forest wins the Rawlings Tournament.
GREENSBORO DAY 5, CHARLOTTE LATIN 2
CL 300 500 4 12 7 2
GD 021 030 1 7 6 5
Leading Hitters:
CL: Britt Fuller 2-4 HR 3 RBI, William Atwell 1-2 2 RBI
GD: Brian Smart 2-4 2 2B 5 RBI
WP: Elijah Horton 1-0
Records: CL: 2-0
GD: 0-1
RALEIGH CARDINAL GIBBONS 8, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 1
CCS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0. 1 5 0
CG:. 2 0 1 0 5 0 x. 8 9 1
Record: CCS 1-1
LP: M. Siverling (0-1)
CCS: M. Mayers 2-2, BB
Notes: Charlotte Christian hosts Rock Hill Northwestern Tuesday, March 6 2 7:00 PM
