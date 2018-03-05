Independence High senior guard Jamarius Burton and the Patriots will play in Saturday’s N.C. 4A state championship. The game will be broadcast locally in Charlotte
High School Sports

NCHSAA state basketball championships to be broadcast locally

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 05, 2018 04:30 PM

WCCB, Channel 18 will broadcast Saturday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association championships. Independence’s state 4A final against Wake Forest Heritage will be shown on the main over-the-air channel at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Here is the schedule:

1A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN

#1 Pamlico County (26-1) vs. #1 Mount Airy (26-2)

Airs: WCCB / Antenna TV sub-channel 18.2

Date/Time: Sat, March 10 @12 noon

MEN

#3 Pamlico County (22-5) vs. #1 Winston-Salem Prep (26-3)

Airs: WCCB / Antenna TV sub-channel 18.2

Date: Sat, March 10 @ 2:30pm

2A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN

#3 North Pitt (25-5) vs. #3 North Wilkes (28-3)

Streams on www.wccbcharlotte.com

Date: Sat, March 10 at 12 noon

MEN

#9 Greene Central (26-6) vs. #2 Forest Hills (29-2)

Airs: WCCB / The CW primary channel 18.1

Date: Sat, March 10 @ 2:30pm

3A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN

#1 Jacksonville (23-3) vs. #2 Northern Guilford (27-4)

Airs: WCCB / Antenna TV sub-channel 18.2

Date: Sat, March 10 @ 5pm

MEN

#1 Northside-Jacksonville (29-0) vs. #1 Cox Mill (28-3)

Airs: WCCB / Me TV sub-channel 18.3

Date: Sat, March 10 @ 7:30pm

4A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN

#1 Southeast Raleigh (30-0) vs. #1 Northwest Guilford (28-2)

Streams on www.wccbcharlotte.com

Date: Sat, March 10 @ 5pm

MEN

#3 Heritage (25-4) vs. #2 Independence (30-1)

Airs: WCCB / The CW primary channel 18.1

Date: Sat, March 10 @ 7:30pm

