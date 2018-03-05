NCHSAA state basketball championships to be broadcast locally

WCCB, Channel 18 will broadcast Saturday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association championships. Independence’s state 4A final against Wake Forest Heritage will be shown on the main over-the-air channel at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Here is the schedule:
1A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
WOMEN
Never miss a local story.
#1 Pamlico County (26-1) vs. #1 Mount Airy (26-2)
Airs: WCCB / Antenna TV sub-channel 18.2
Date/Time: Sat, March 10 @12 noon
MEN
#3 Pamlico County (22-5) vs. #1 Winston-Salem Prep (26-3)
Airs: WCCB / Antenna TV sub-channel 18.2
Date: Sat, March 10 @ 2:30pm
2A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
WOMEN
#3 North Pitt (25-5) vs. #3 North Wilkes (28-3)
Streams on www.wccbcharlotte.com
Date: Sat, March 10 at 12 noon
MEN
#9 Greene Central (26-6) vs. #2 Forest Hills (29-2)
Airs: WCCB / The CW primary channel 18.1
Date: Sat, March 10 @ 2:30pm
3A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
WOMEN
#1 Jacksonville (23-3) vs. #2 Northern Guilford (27-4)
Airs: WCCB / Antenna TV sub-channel 18.2
Date: Sat, March 10 @ 5pm
MEN
#1 Northside-Jacksonville (29-0) vs. #1 Cox Mill (28-3)
Airs: WCCB / Me TV sub-channel 18.3
Date: Sat, March 10 @ 7:30pm
4A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
WOMEN
#1 Southeast Raleigh (30-0) vs. #1 Northwest Guilford (28-2)
Streams on www.wccbcharlotte.com
Date: Sat, March 10 @ 5pm
MEN
#3 Heritage (25-4) vs. #2 Independence (30-1)
Airs: WCCB / The CW primary channel 18.1
Date: Sat, March 10 @ 7:30pm
Comments